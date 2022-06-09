We all need to send parcels, mail, and other packages to our family members, business clients, friends, etc. There are many companies both federal and private which offer shipping services. The private company that most of us are aware of is FedEx, it’s one of the most advertised and widely used parcel companies. But UPS or the United Parcel Service is another private company that offers shipping services on a similar scale to FedEx, in fact, UPS has a bigger revenue than FedEx. This shows how big and successful the company is. The company has earned a reputation for its fast and timely delivery of packages and parcels. You can get UPS to ship your package to the recipient at whatever time frame you wish to choose. In the article, you’ll specifically learn information about the UPS 2-day shipping.

Established in 1907, UPS was first called the American Messenger Company, which specialized in Telegraphs. In 1913, the company started to deliver mail for its then-largest client, The U.S. Post Office. As time went by, UPS became one of the largest parcel shipping service companies, gaining a spot on the Fortune 500 list. As of 2022, there are more than 534,000 employees, which also include delivery drivers. The parcel service company ships internationally to more than 220 countries and territories.

To ship parcels at such a massive scale, surely UPS must have huge logistics and infrastructure to undertake such a task. In reality, UPS is actually shipping more packages than any other carrier. It also offers fast and safe delivery for your package. There are shipping programs you can choose to deliver your packages swiftly, and this is where the UPS 2-day air shipping comes into play. Read on to find out What is UPS 2-day air shipping?

What Is the UPS 2-day Air Shipping?

The 2-day air shipping is a shipping option that the UPS provides that ships and delivers your package within 2 days. By choosing this option, UPS will make sure to deliver your package in just 2 days’ time. If you want your package to be delivered to its recipient in a short time frame, then this is the way to go. But this option is only valid or provided for shipping packages within the country. You cannot choose the 2-day shipping option to ship your packages outside the United States of America. Although UPS delivers to places outside America as fast as possible, it cannot do it in 2 days. UPS ships packages in 2 or 3 days to only countries like Canada and Mexico, which are right beside America. As Puerto Rico is an American territory, UPS provides the UPS 2-day delivery to that area.

If you want to know how UPS ships packages in just 2 days and also the cost of this service, and also if there’s a faster delivery option, then continue reading.

How Does UPS Ship Packages Within the Country in Just 2-days?

If you want to know how UPS delivers your packages in 2 days, then I only got one word for you, Airplane. The parcel service uses planes that’ll carry your packages, which will then travel across the country in a short time. This type of air shipping is not unique to UPS, other major shipping companies like FedEx also use the huge Boeing planes to transport your packages. As the competition between these parcel shipping companies is getting hotter, they’ll have to stand out from their rivals. One of the best ways to do that is by providing a swift 2-day delivery to any place in the country. Planes act as the best avenue to transport packages quickly, as using trains or trucks is not as fast.

Although this method is not environmentally viable, the delivery will sure be quick. As of 2022, UPS has a fleet of more than 290 airplanes. These aircraft are charted by companies like Air Cargo Carriers and Ameriflight. These companies provide pilots to UPS to pilot its planes, the UPS air cargo system also ships packages to more than 200 airports internationally.

What’s the Cost of the UPS 2-day Air Shipping Service?

UPS has many shipping speed options, one of which is the 2-day delivery option, the company calls this option, second-day delivery. When you think about choosing this option, one of the main questions that come to your mind is how much will this service cost? The cost of this service mainly depends upon the weight of the package. If the weight and size of the package you are sending are less, then its shipping charge is also less and vice versa. Here’s a list of the cost for different sizes and weights for the second-day shipping.

Extra Small – $16.75

Small – $19.95

Medium – $25.20

Large – $45.50

Extra Large – $59.00

This is what it’ll cost for selecting the second-day delivery option. Remember that your package cannot weigh more than 150lbs, and it shouldn’t be more than 108 inches long. If you don’t know the size of your package, then here’s the UPS package weight and size limit calculator, which will tell you about the size of your package. Just enter the measurement and weight information, and also enter what type of merchandise is in the package.

As the packages are transported or shipped by Plane, it’ll obviously cost more than other options. The cost of other shipping options depends on the timeframe for delivering your package. If there’s no hurry about delivering it to the recipient, then you can conveniently choose a more economic and cheaper option. You can also choose a faster option than the second-day delivery, which will obviously cost more.

What Are UPS’s Shipping Speed Options?

UPS ships packages at various speeds, you can choose whichever one you want as per your convenience and need. You can have your package delivered both swiftly or at a normal speed, the cost will vary for each speed. The shipping service company has 4 main delivery options. Here’s a list of those shipping speed options.

Next Day Delivery – The recipient will receive the package on the day after you have delivered it. This is the priciest option of all.

– The recipient will receive the package on the day after you have delivered it. This is the priciest option of all. Second Day Delivery – The package will be delivered within 2 business days after shipping it. This option will cost less than the Next Day Delivery, but nevertheless, it’s still pricey.

– The package will be delivered within 2 business days after shipping it. This option will cost less than the Next Day Delivery, but nevertheless, it’s still pricey. 3-Day Select Delivery – the recipient will receive the package by the end of the third business day. This one’s a good option for less time-sensitive package deliveries.

– the recipient will receive the package by the end of the third business day. This one’s a good option for less time-sensitive package deliveries. UPS Ground Delivery – The package will take somewhere between 1- 5 days for it to reach the recipient. The UPS Ground Delivery is the most cost-effective option of all. This option will act as the perfect way when you send packages to other people constantly.

Remember that these delivery options are not the same for the states of Alaska and Hawaii. UPS requires additional transit time for it to deliver packages to these two places, as they are a bit far from the American mainland.

Does UPS Deliver Packages on Sunday?

Yes, UPS delivers packages on Sunday too. Recently, in the year 2020, UPS started the 7-day week delivery system. UPS delivers both residential and commercial packages on Saturdays, While only residential packages are delivered on Sundays. The postal service delivers priority mails and even certain Amazon packages on Sundays. So, if you send a package on Friday with the second-day delivery option, then the recipient of the package will get it on Sunday. But the UPS doesn’t deliver on holidays most of the time.

Conclusion

As the world is becoming more globalized with rapid advancements in new technologies, people expect to get their deliveries faster. And also with the increasing rivalry among parcel carriers, each of them is implementing its own strategies to outperform the other. The outcome of this is the UPS second-day delivery option. UPS uses planes to ship packages across the 48 states of America and Puerto Rico in just 2 days. Due to the distance between the American mainland and the two states of Hawaii and Alaska, UPS takes a longer transit time to deliver these packages.

The Next Day Delivery option is even faster where the recipient will get the package by the next day, but this option is the most expensive of all. I wouldn’t recommend this option unless you need the package delivered as soon as possible or if money’s not an issue for you. If your package delivery isn’t time-sensitive, then it’s better to choose the 3-day select option or the UPS ground option. But whatever option you want to choose, UPS does a good job of shipping your package safely.

FAQs – UPS 2 Day Air Shipping

What is the UPS 2-day air shipping? The 2-day air shipping is a delivery option that UPS gives where it’ll deliver or ship your package to its recipient in just 2 days. What is the limit for UPS to ship your package? UPS doesn’t deliver packages that are more than 150lbs in weight and 108 cm long. What days does UPS not deliver packages? UPS doesn’t deliver packages on holidays like Christmas Day, New Year’s Eve, Independence Day, and Thanksgiving. It delivers packages on all Saturdays and Sundays.