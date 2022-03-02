Wrestling has evolved in various forms over the years. New forms of wrestling sports are garnering a huge audience. Especially MMA, the mixed martial arts. During this wrestling, the competitors can use various techniques to subdue the opponent such as kicking, punching, choking, etc. They call it mixed martial arts because the fighters incorporate various martial arts techniques while engaging in combat. This sport is designed in a way to give full freedom to the fighters with fewer restrictions and rules. Have to admit it!. MMA is one of the bloodiest and mortal combat you will ever witness in sports.

Tyron Woodley participated in numerous American Mixed Martial arts. He accomplished a great feat in his MMA career. Tyron was a conquistador in UFC and was a defending champion of UFC Welterweight Champion four times. This gave Tyron enough fame and money. The Tyron Woodley net worth 2020 was estimated to be around $4 million. Currently, the Tyron Woodley net worth is estimated to be around $4 -6 million.

Birthplace Ferguson, Missouri Ethnicity African-American Nationality American Profession Wrestler Born On April 17, 1982 Age 39 Height 5'9" Weight 77 Kg Net Worth $4-6 million

Who Is Tyron Woodley?

Tyron was a part of a big family that stayed in Ferguson, Missouri. His father and mother gave birth to Tyron Woodley on the 17th of April 1982. Moreover, his father and mother are parents to twelve other kids who were born with Tyron Woodley. Tyron was eleventh of the total of thirteen kids. Tyron was raised by a single mother since his father left the family.

From a very young age, he showed interest in muscular games such as Rugby and amateur wrestling. He was a whizkid who succeeded in sports. In the year 2000, Tyron Woodley triumphed in the Missouri 4A Men’s State Championship in the category of 160 lb (ca. 73 kg). He finished his schooling at McCluer High School and enrolled himself in the University of Missouri. He continued his zeal for wrestling by joining their wrestling program. Tyron excelled there too. He won the All-American title two times in the year 2003 and 2005. This meant he was one of the best Non-Professional American wrestlers. Finally, he graduated from the University with a degree in Agricultural Economics.

Tyron Woodley Career

Tyron embarked on his professional career in the year 2009 after joining Strikeforce. After college, success followed its way to Strikeforce too. He flabbergasted the audience with his sudden victories being a newbie. People began calling him the Rising Star of the year. Tyron experienced a slump in his rising image after he lost a match with Nat Marquard in the year 2012.

UFC Career

The following year, he joined UFC, played a debut match against Jay Hieron in February. Tyron was victorious in his first match by knocking out his opponent. However, he suffered a defeat in his second match against Jake Shields. He again made a comeback with two consecutive wins against Josh Koscheck and Carlos Condit. After this, Tyron fought against Rory MacDonald, suffered a defeat. So far, it had been a rollercoaster ride for Tyron. However, the biggest fight was yet to happen. Tyron finally fought against the UFC Welterweight Champion, Robbie Lawler. He knocked him out and snatched the title from him. For the first time, Tyron became the UFC Welterweight Champion. The fight also earned him the title of Performance of the Night award. This was a remarkable feat by Tyron. He goes on to defend this title four times until he lost the match against Kamaru Usman.

Defending UFC Welterweight Championship

His first title defending match was against Stephen Thompson, which was held on the 12th of November 2016. The match ended in a draw and the rematch was scheduled for the 4th of March 2017. The matchday arrived, and Stephen Thompson was ready to defend his title. This time the match was as tough as the previous one. The opponent put up an equal fight against Tyron. Nevertheless, Tyron won the man. It was a close call!.

Tyron’s third title defending match(taking rematch into account) was against Demian Maia on the 29th of July 2017. Tyron defended his title in this match by winning the match. However, he suffered an internal injury as the labrum in his right shoulder was torn. He has to undergo surgery for this. He bounced back to the arena in less than 2 months. This time, he was facing Darren Till. The match was held on the 8th of September 2018. Till has never lost a match in MMA. So this was an important match for both of them. In the crucial fight, Tyron came out victorious, which earned him the Performance of the Night award. He was also bestowed with a Brazilian Jiujitsu black belt.

Losing The Championship

The doomsday for Tyron came on the 2nd of March 2019. That day he was facing Kamaru Usman. Kamaru outpowered him throughout the game. Tyron’s opponent dominated and controlled him for more than 17 minutes. Kamaru landed 336 blows in the match, while Woodley landed a mere 60 strikes. Woodley was completely overwhelmed by Kamaru, and he lost the fight.

After this defeat, the curve of Tyron dips as he loses his next three fights that he played against Gilbert Burns, Colby Convington, and Vicente Luque. These consecutive losses were a big blow for Tyron. Due to his lack of commitment, UFC removed Tyron without any announcement. The fans of Tyron were shocked after getting to know that Tyron is not on the list of UFC official rankings. So far, Tyron has played 27 matches and among them, he has scored 19 wins, 7 losses, and one draw. Tyron has an impressive UFC profile though.

How Much Is Tyron Woodley Worth?

Before we answer the question of how much is Tyron Woodley worth, we have to know the payout culture of UFC. Since Tyron reached the peak of his career in UFC, most of his earnings come from it. UFC can pay a fighter as low as $10000 to as high as a six-figure amount. It depends upon the performance of the player. If a fighter secures the titles such as “Performance of the Night” and “Fight of the night” he would get a bonus of $50K dollars. A high amount will be paid to those who defeat defending champions.

Now, let us check how much Tyron has earned after each match. Tyron Woodley Payout was highest when he defeated the unbeaten UFC fighter Darren Till. He received around $590K. He received his next biggest pay when he lost his match against Kamaru Usman. Despite losing the match, he was paid around $540K. Tyron received the same pay when he won against Stephenson Thompson and Demian Maia. Tyron Woodley Payout has been more than 500K ever since he won the UFC Welterweight Championship. The only time he received less than that amount was when the match got tied between Tyron and Thompson, for which he received $490K. This alone adds up to $2.7 million of Tyron’s net worth. Before becoming a champion, he earned far less than this.

Tyron Endorsement

A considerable amount of Tyron’s income comes from endorsing brands and promoting products. Some of his endorsements include Affliction Clothing, Dobb Tires, Metabolic, sportturf, and Mascot. He is also the host of the podcast called “The Hollywood Beatdown”.

Tyron Vs Paul

When UFC abandoned Tyron, he was looking for a better opportunity. At that time, a feud was going on between a YouTuber, Jake Paul, and a Professional boxer, Tommy Fury. There was a huge hype among the people about the fight that was going to happen between these two. Unfortunately, Tommy Fury suffered an injury in one of his previous matches.

So, Tommy Fury was replaced by Tyron. The match became even more interesting for the fans as Tyron was considered a monster from UFC. The matchday arrived, a four-time defending champion of UFC Welterweight Championship was taking on undefeated YouTuber-turned-Professional Boxer. It was Tyron’s first match as a professional boxer. He lost the match against him by a margin of 71 to 52. According to the popular estimate, both the boxer took home $2 million each. Later in December, a rematch was scheduled, but Tyron was knocked out in that too. Despite losing the match, Tyron would have earned a significant amount of money.

Tyron Expenditure

“I blew through a lot of f*cking money, man“

Tyron was spending money like a drunken sailor when he became a champion. The money was overflowing, and he was witnessing such large-scale money for the first time in his life. So, he had no forethought about managing money or saving money for a rainy day. Tyron spent a huge amount of money by visiting VIP clubs, buying 7 cars and 2 houses. He posted on Instagram after buying 3 Chevrolet cars at once. No information is available regarding his other four cars. In one of two houses, he lives in one house, and he gifted the other house to this mom.

Height and Weight of Tyron

Tyron Woodley is 5’9″ high, and he weighs around 77 Kg.

Conclusion

I have shared how much is Tyron Woodley Worth, and I have also expanded on how Woodley earned it. In addition to this, I have briefly discussed his wrestling career and personal life. I hope you found the information that you came looking for. Thank you for Reading.

Frequently Asked Questions(FAQs) – Tyron Woodley Net Worth

1. What are Tyron’s main sources of income? The main source of Tyron’s income is his wrestling career. Other than that, his income from endorsements adds up to a small amount. 2. What is the age of Tyron Woodley? Tyron was born on the 17th of April in 1982. 3. How many cars does Tyron own? Tyron owns 7 cars, including his three Chevrolet. 4. Against whom did Tyron lose his Defending UFC Welterweight Championship? Tyron lost his championship by playing against Kamaru Usman. 5. What is Tyron Woodley net worth 2020? It was estimated to be around $4 million.