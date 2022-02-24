America has produced a lot of rappers, especially during the 1990s, which was also the time when rap exploded into the music industry. It is then, people got obsessed with hip hop and rap, which was evident since most of those genres were dominating the Billboard charts. So many kids born in that decade grew up listening to hip hop and eventually choosing rap as their career. One such kid was Micheal Ray Stevenson, who now goes by Tyga.

What Is Tyga’s Net Worth?

Many rappers have had interesting and oftentimes difficult lives growing up, and they found comfort through music. Stevenson was one such kid. He started listening to hip hop and decide to become a rapper. Even since he started his career in 2004, he has released many albums and collaborated with many other artists. With that, he now has a net worth of $5 million.

You might have already been familiar with his music because his track “Taste[Explicit]” has 1.2 billion views on YouTube. This is a pretty big deal for any artist. There aren’t many artists whose songs reach such view count on the video-sharing site. The Chris Brown song “Deuces” in which he was featured alongside Kevin McCall won a Grammy Award. Apart from earning from his singing career, Tyga has had other sources of income too. One such source was the “OnlyFans”, which is an adult social media platform. If reports are to be believed he made $8 million in a year from his platform alone. Also, he was ranked the 5th highest-paid star on that platform.

While his current net worth in 2022 is $5 million, this wasn’t always the case. His net worth seems to have been changing every year. Tyga’s net worth in 2020 was also close to $5 million, but before that, it was $3 million. His net worth peaked in 2016 at $12 million, though we do not exactly know why that dropped so drastically over time. In his career, he has so far earned more than $9 million just from his album, mixtape, and other sales.

So in his 18 years career, let us see how he reached $5 million net worth and what kind of luxuries does the rapper enjoys.

Name Micheal Ray Stevenson Age 32 Nationality American Profession Rapper, songwriter Genre Hip hop Net Worth $5 million Date of Birth November 19, 1989 Place of Birth Compton, California, U.S. Spouse Jordan Craig (2010-2011)



Tyga’s Earnings from Brand Endorsements

When are a famous hip-hop rapper and people love you, brands become eager to sign you for endorsements. Tyga has had a few good brand deals which added to his net worth. Brand deals like Porsche, Reebok, Foot Locker, and SOL Headphones had got him around $6 million. Apart from these brands, he has also signed deals with CRISP, LA Gear, Footaction, 138 Water, and BoohooMan. The exact nature of this deal and the price is still not known.

Have heard about CBWC? Well, it is an NFT project from CryptoBear Watch Club and they have brought in Tyga to endorse their project on various platforms, including social media. In fact, you will find him talking about it on his social media handles. Tyga also has a merchandise store online where he sells his merch. From this, he earned $1.6 million in 2016. He also has his own clothing line store called “Last Kings” that you can find in Los Angeles, California.

According to various sources, his yearly earnings are estimated to be around more than $3.8 million. These earnings are from multiple sources like album sales, his YouTube channel, and endorsements. If we were to analyze all his earnings from multiple sources then it would be $2 million from studio albums, $3 million from his collaborations & mixtapes, $7.4 million from his tours and concerts, and $5.4 million from his YouTube channel(we will discuss this later). Also, we mentioned earlier that he earns around $6 million from endorsements and $1.5 million from the merchandise.

Tyga’s Net Worth From Properties and Car Collection

Now, let’s get to the juicy part of celebrity life. No, I’m not talking about his relationship– which we will discuss later. Here, we are gonna talk about the kind of mansions does the rapper owns and his car collection. Many media houses and social sites reported that Tyga owns a luxury mansion in Calabasas, California. This mansion is believed to have a market value of $6.5 million. Some people also claim that Tyga has never bought a mansion or any kind of house, and he just rents them.

In 2019, news broke out that the rapped had signed a deal to rent to a mansion in the Santa Monica Hills. This deal costs him $58,000 every month, and the property is in Bel-Air. It is a gorgeous property that is built on 2-acre land that has a 13,000 square foot house and also a guest house that measures 1,200 square-foot. One time, he was sued by a landlord for damaging his property and not paying his due rents. With all the damages he had done to the property and the unpaid rent, the landlord had sued him for $200,000, by reports from TMZ.

This wasn’t the first time he was sued for not paying rent, he was previously sued in 2018 as well. Tyga was renting a property from Mezghan Hussainy–who is a makeup artist– for $40,000 per month as rent. After not paying rent for a few months, she had no choice but to take legal action against him to recover rent and kick him out.

Tyga’s Car Collection

The American rapper owns a pretty good number of wheels in his garage. He has a total of 7 luxury cars and those include Lamborghini Aventador S Custom($450,000), Ferrari 812 Superfast($350,000), Rolls Royce Cullin Black Badge($450,000), Mercedes GLS 600($200,000), Bugatti Veyron($2 million), Mercedes G500 4×4($215,000), and Ferrari La-Ferrari($3 million). My GOD!!! those are some pretty great collections of cars. The combined price of these cars is more than his net worth.

Tyga’s Net Worth From His YouTube Channel

Tyga has a huge following in pretty much every social media platform that he is on be it Instagram, TikTok, Twitter, or YouTube. When it comes to generating income from them, YouTube takes the prize. With more than 10.7 million subscribers and 4.9 billion views for his videos, he can generate a pretty great income. As mentioned earlier in the previous sections of this article, he earns around $5.4 million every year, which is just the maximum number for one year. Also, that might not be an exact value for every year.

So stats from the SocailBlade indicate that the rapper earns $9.4K – $150.5K every month, while these numbers change to $112.9K – $1.8M for annual earnings. These numbers are based on the number of views his videos get, his subscriber count, and a few other factors. In the last 30 days, his channel saw a 100,000 subscribers increase got 37.624 million video views.

Similarly, he has 31 million followers on Instagram, 4.9 million on Twitter, and 11 million on TikTok. While there is not enough data on how much he earns from these other social media platforms, the chance is that he makes at least a 5 figure income every year. This could also be a result of his various brand promotions on those platforms.

Early Life and Start of His Career

Steven or Tyga was born on November 19, 1989, in Compton, California to parents of various descent. His father was Jamaican while his mother was Vietnamese. After he turned 12, he then moved to Gardena from Compton. Steven loved hip hop, which shouldn’t be surprising considering that era saw the rise of the hip hop genre. He loved listening to artists like Eminem, Cam’ron, Lil Wayne, and Fabolous.

Tyga always claimed that he came from a poor family that had low socioeconomic standards, this was later questioned in 201. This was when leaked footage of him came to light, and he was talking about his family being rich and driving in a Range Rover. He later said that there is no truth to that he did have a financially challenged childhood.

His career started in 2007 when had recorded several mixtapes and demo tapes, and released them. He also took up the Tyga nickname, which he claimed he derived from Tiger Woods– his mother used to call him that. TYGA which means Thank You God Always is a backronym that he adopted as his stage name. After releasing his mixtape named “Young on Probation”, he started getting recognition for his rap. He was later signed by “Decaydence Record”(now called DCD2 Records) after he was given this offer by “Travie McCoy”.

After that, he released a single named “Coconut Juice”, which also features McCoy. The following year he released his debut album on Decaydence, called “No Introduction”. If you are a fan of Tyga and his early work, and also played games like Madden NFL 2009 and Need for Speed: Undercover then you will recognize his track “Diamond Life”. He then later signed a deal with “Young Money Entertainment” and Lil Wayne. This was just the start of his career.

Some Highlights of His Career

In his 18 years of career, Tyga has released 7 studio albums where he even collaborated with other artists for a few of them. From all those 7 albums, mixtapes, and a few singles, his most loved tracks are Taste featuring Offset, Ayo with Chris Brown, Make it Nasty, Rack City, Still Got it featuring Drake, Far Away featuring Chris Richardson, and Faded featuring Lil Wayne.

We also have information on some of his other earnings. For example, his album “Careless World: Rise of the Last King” had got an earning of $365,000 with 340,000 copies being sold. Similarly, his “Hotel California” album made $92,000 by selling 84,000 copies. Tyga’s Rebook deal earned him $1.5 million, where he had to design his own sneakers. Even before his “Careless World: Rise of the Last King”, his 2009’s “We Are Young Money” record sales were $350,000 from 500,000 copies.

Did you know that in 2014, he didn’t pay his tax bill so the IRS made him pay $120,000? This wasn’t the only time he pays for his taxes for some damages. In the previous year, he was sued for $200,000 by a Jeweler in Beverly hills because he didn’t pay the something he borrowed from him. Another instance is where he was fined $19,000 for having outstanding tax arrears by the state of California.

Wrapping Up

This article covers all kinds of things explaining “how much is Tyga’s worth?” and how was he able to accumulate all that wealth. We have talked about is his early life and how started his career. Check out info on his earnings from brand deals and endorsements, his YouTube, and his huge collection of cars. Everything you need to know about his financials is mentioned in this article.

Frequently Asked Questions(FAQs)

How much is Tyga’s Worth? His current net worth is $5 million which took him an 18-year career to accumulate. Though it could have been even more if not for him being sued and paying fines. Tyga’s net worth in 2020 was the same well as well. Is Tyga married? No, Tyga is currently is single but he was once married to Jordan Craig who had a child together. He then dated Blac Chyna and Kylie Jenner for a few years. How tall is Tyga and where was he born? Tyga is 1.71 m tall and was born in Compton, California, U.S. What is Tyga’s ethnicity? Tyga is an American rapper, whose parents were Jamaican and Vietnamese.