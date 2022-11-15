Tupac Shakur, who went by the nickname 2Pac, was an American rap artist and songwriter popular among his fans for his aggressive lyrics. He has made significant contribution to the world of hip-hop. The singer has cemented his name as an uncompromising political and social critic through numerous songs like “Soulja’s Story”, “Brenda’s Got a Baby” among others. Although, his untimely death had left his fans in dismay, he still remains to be one of the influential personalities in the industry. Many are also curious about how much wealth did he leave behind and what was Tupac net worth at the time of his demise?

Various net value reports penned down Tupac net worth to be $200,000 at the time of his death. This might, however, come as a surprise to you if you know that his albums generated more than $60 million from the record sales in 1996 alone! Also, as of today, more than 75 million copies of his albums and songs have been sold worldwide.

If you want to know more about Tupac’s life, what happened to the singer, what is Tupac worth, How much does Tupac make, his family and more, then give a read to this posting.

As mentioned earlier, Tupac net worth was at $200,000 at the time of his demise. However, the late Afro-American rapper’s current worth has been reported to be a little over $40 million thanks to his remarkable creations that proved to be massively profitable. So now that you know what is Tupac worth, let’s take a delve into his earnings in details.

Tupac’s wealth mainly attributes to the record sales of his songs and albums. So far, as per the reports, more than 75 million copies of his songs have been sold worldwide which aids to what Tupac net worth is today.

If we crunch some of the numbers here-

In 1991, the approximate earnings from the record sales of the album, “2Pacalypse Now” was around $1.1 million. The same year, the rapper also recieved a settlement money of $43,000 from a $10 million civil lawsuit that he had file against the Police Department of Oakland.

The album “Thug Life: Volume” (1994) generated over $500,000 in revenue while “Me Against the World” made over $3.72 million. Furthermore, “All Eyez on Me” sold more than 5.8 million copies raking in $6.1 million. These were his notable earnings until 1996 which made a heavy contribution to the overall Tupac net worth.

After the rapper’s death in 1996, some of the posthumous albums that were released actually shot up Tupac’s net worth. The rapper continued to have a revenue flow from various sources like the royalties from his albums as well as the sale of merchandize which adds to what Tupac net worth is today. For example, in 1997, “The Don Killuminati: The 7 Day Theory” sold close to $4 million copies generating a revenue of around $4.3 million. Apparently, in 2011, around $3.2 million in profit added to the late hip-hop star’s account from the merchandize and record sales.

Why Did Tupac’s Net Worth Come Down

Looking at all the numbers above, you might be wondering why did Tupac’s net worth go down to a mere 6 digits. Well, looks like the rapper had some debts which had affected his financial position really bad. According to a source, Tupac loved to spend lavishly, and the truth is, he is not the first one in the industry to have gotten into financial struggles despite earning millions of dollars from their work because of the extravagant spending habits.

Biography and Early Life

Real Name Tupac Amaru Shakur Popular Name Tupac Date of Birth June 16, 1971 Age 51 years (25 at the time of passing in 1996) Place of Birth Manhattan, New York City, New York, U.S Parents Father - Billy Garland

Mother - Afeni Shakur Siblings Sekyiwa Shakur Profession Rapper, Singer, Songwriter Net Worth $200,000 (in 1996)

$40 million as of 2022

Tupac Amaru Shakur (popularly known as Tupac) was born on the 16th of June, 1971 in the New York City, NY. So those who have been enquiring about how old is Tupac, at the time of his death in 1996, he was 25. As of 2022, the late artist’s age is 51 years.

Shakur is the late son of Billy Garland and Afeni Shakur. Both of his parents were into political activism and were the members of Black Panther Party in New York during the 1960s and early 1970s. They had reportedly separated before Tupac came into this world. This is why his mother took the charge of raising him singlehandedly. The rapper also has a sister named Sekyiwa.

The late rapper was always passionate about music right from his childhood. He joined 127th Street Repertory Ensemble, an Afro-American Studio for acting in Harlem, when he was 12 years old. He got a chance to perform in the play, “A Raisin in the Sun”, portraying the character of Travis Younger.

Tupac then relocated to Maryland with his family where he attended two years of high school at Paul Laurence Dunbar. He then started pursuing training in poetry, acting, and dance (jazz and ballet) from Baltimore School for Arts. Through this institute, he was also a part of plays like “Shakespeare” and ballet, “The Nutcracker”.

The rap artist teamed up with his friend Dana Mouse Smith (who accompanied him as his beatbox), participated in various rap competitions and won several of them. During his school days, Tupac earned a name as the best rapper and recieved appreciation from many.

Career

Tupac began his career by becoming a part of road crew, as a backup dancer and as a host/ MC for the the group Digital Underground. It, however, did not take long for him to garner international fame once he started building his solo career.

As a solo artist, Tupac dropped four studio albums between 1991 and 1996 – “2Pacalypse Now”, “Strictly 4 My N.I.G.G.A.Z.”, “Me Against the World” and “All Eyez On Me”. All these albums gained a lot of attention and earned him thousands of fans worldwide. After his demise in 1996, Makaveli: The Don Killuminati: The 7 Day Theory came out in the market and eventually many other albums released posthumously.

During his life, Tupac had serious clashes with many other fellow rappers, producers and others in the hip-hop industry including record labels. P. Diddy and his label-Bad Boy Records , Notorious B.I.G. are the most prominent ones among others.

What Happened to Tupac

Tupac Shakur lost his life in a gun firing which many people believe was the result of his conflict with B.I.G. and Puff Daddy. On 7th of September, 1996, the car that the rapper was riding was shot. Four of the bullets hit the rapper in chest, pelvis and hand. The driver of the vehicle, Suge Knight, also became a victim of the shooting.

Even though Shakur was brought to the hospital quickly, media reports say that the doctors had to remove his injured right lung so he could survive and he did at that point. However, he succumbed after 6 days, on September 13 at the age of 25.

Personal Life and Financial Issues

One of the main reasons why Tupac net worth was unreasonably low at the time of his death despite $60 million worth of record sales was his extravagant spending habit, as per a forensic lawyer. He further said that the the singer had no asset of his own, no estate or bonds/ stocks and he did not make any will of what he had. The only things that he had was a life insurance policy of five figure value, two cars and a an amount of $105,000 which went to his sister. His mother, Afeni recieved his Mercedes Benz- SL 500.

Tupac was reportedly drowned in debts and financial difficulties at the time of his passing. He had an outstanding loan valuing $4.9 million which he took from his record company, ‘Death Row’. His mother, on the other hand, sued the record label for embezzlement, holding back the royalties and not giving the advances as promised per Tupac’s contract. Death Row denied the charges and claimed that they had sanctioned many million of dollars to the rapper during his time. These funds were to cover for his lifestyle and in addition to that, paid $300,000 in hotel charges for him and several other payments.

Later, when Afeni leaned on forbidding the album until things were resolved, Interscope Records (the distributor of Death Row) went ahead and paid $3 million for his estate with a promise to pay $2 million within a year. In addition to that, they also increased their royalty percentage to 18% which was earlier 12%.

Summing Up

It has been more than 25 years since Tupac’s passing but the rapper continues to remain in the hearts of the people. Not just that, his mother, Afeni and his sister, Sekyiwa have a major role to play in keeping his estate unscathed. After Afeni’s demise several years ago, Sekyiwa, her daughter and Tupac’s half-sister is taking care of his establishment.

Tupac’s unique and bold lyrics is what made his fans love him. He was a talented rapper who was able to reach success in his career at very young age. At the time of his death Tupac net worth was just $200,000, although, it catapulted to a whopping $40 million or more later. There is no doubt that he would have had a huge financial success too if he was with us in the present day continuing with his career.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

What is Tupac Worth? Tupac’s net worth was $200,000 when he passed away in 1996. Today, his estate value has catapulted to more the $40 million after the success of the posthumous albums. How old is Tupac? Born on June 16, 1971, Tupac would be 51 years now. He passed away in 1996 at the young age of 25. Who is taking care of Tupac’s estate? Currently, after Afeni (the rapper’s mother), Tupac’s sister Sekyiwa is running his estate. What happened to Tupac? Tupac was shot when going in a vehicle. Reportedly, four bullets penetrated through his body. After battling the situation for six days he passed away in 1996.