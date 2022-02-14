Trisha Paytas is a video creator on YouTube and other platforms, who mostly creates videos relating to the entertainment niche. Her content includes creating music videos, vlogs, and sometimes mukbangs. Apart from making videos, she is also an actor, singer, model, and lyricist. Trisha created her YouTube channel to honor her favorite movie director, Quentin Tarantino. Later she transitioned to making videos on style, relationship tips, and beauty advice. In this post we are going to see, how did Trisha Paytas get famous and what is Trisha Paytas net worth.

Name Trisha Kay Paytas (a.k.a Trisha Paytas) Net Worth $4-$8 million Occupation YouTuber, Singer, and OnlyFans video artist Born May 8th 1988, California, U.S. Nationality American Weight 180-200 pounds (approximately) Height 5 feet 4 inches Channel Name blndsundoll4mj Spouse Moses Hacmon Career 2006-Present

How Much Is Trisha Paytas Worth?

As of 2022, Trisha Paytas net worth ranges from $4 million to $8 million. Trisha has amassed her wealth, by making YouTube videos and also making appearances in movies and television shows. Recently, she has also started making content on the OnlyFans platform. The video creator supposedly makes thousands of dollars, by posting her content on OnlyFans. Not only that, but she is also regarded as one of the top content creators of OnlyFans.

How Is Trisha Paytas Rich?

Trisha makes most of her bucks by making content on OnlyFans. She initially started by making content on YouTube, then later on she also started making appearances on TV shows and films. Paytas rose to fame after making trolling videos. It is said that it was a strategy of Trisha to grab more views and attention from the public.

Earnings From YouTube And OnlyFans

Trisha has millions of followers on both YouTube and OnlyFans. Currently, she has more than 5 million subscribers on YouTube alone. Trisha mostly uploads videos on beauty tips, lifestyle, vlogs, relationship advice, confessions of her life, dancing videos, songs, ASMR, food eating videos, and many more. Her channel “Blndsundoll4mj” (yes, it’s an actual name) has massive views of over 2 billion. Trisha is said to earn between $800-$13k every month, and her yearly earnings are estimated up to $150k. Apart from this, it is claimed by the video creator herself that her earnings on OnlyFans are over 1 million dollars each month. Trisha Paytas is one of the biggest creators of OnlyFans.

Earnings From Other Social Media Platforms

Paytas also has a huge following on TikTok followers. Her TikTok account has more than 6 million followers, and she also has followers around, 600k on Instagram. She makes her money by endorsing products on her Instagram page, and it is believed that she earns a good amount of money by making TikTok videos.

Houses And Cars

Not only does she make a huge pile of money, but she also knows how to spend it as well. It is reported that Trisha bought a house by paying a massive amount of $3.5 million in 2021 in Westlake Village, California. The house is said to have spacious rooms, a bar, gym, a huge swimming pool, and also a library. Coming to her car’s collection, Trisha does know how to step out in style. The YouTuber has many majestic cars in her possession. It seems like the color “Pink” is the apple of her eye, and most cars in her possession are of pink color. Recently she purchased a Pink Rolls-Royce Cullinan SUV, for a massive price of $424k, and also claims that it is only one of her kind.

Apart from that, she also purchased a classic pink Bentley car, and also a pink Mercedes-Benz that cost around $125k to $150k. Furthermore, she also is the owner of a Ferrari 488 Spider and its price is estimated around $300k to $350k. Her other cars also include Lamborghini, Mercedes-AMG, Porsche, and many more.

Early Life

Trisha Paytas was born on the 8th of May in 1988 in California. She moved to Illinois with her mother after her parent’s divorce. Later, at the age of 15, she moved back to California, to live with her father. After that, she and her father moved to Illinois to live together with her mother. She started attending Pecatonica High school when she was 16.

Career (2006-Present)

Trisha commenced her career after completing her graduation from Pecatonica High School. After that, Paytas traveled to Los Angeles to pursue her goal of becoming an actress. One might say, that luck was not on Trisha’s side, as she had to take up an odd job. She had to work as an escort and a stripper to manage her expenses and also to support her acting career. Later on, she got her first role in a day-time talk show titled The Greg Behrendt Show. While on the show, Trisha made an attempt to break a Guinness World Record for the ‘fastest talker in the world’. She continued to work as a pen pal to Greg Behrendt on almost every episode until the show got discontinued after 1 season.

2007-2012 (Beginning Of Her Career)

In the following year, Trisha appeared on the show “Who Wants To Be a Superhero?” as ‘Ms. Limelight’ on the second season, but soon left the show after appearing in 4 episodes. After that, Trisha opened her YouTube channel called “blndsundoll4mj”. She started this channel to honor her favorite movie director, “Quentin Tarantino”. However, soon after that, she began uploading content on comedy, fashion, lifestyle, relationship advice, vlogs, food challenges, and many more. Soon, she got popular among the audience for the content that she uploaded on YouTube. In no time, she attracted a huge number of fans to her YouTube channel.

After she became popular among the audience (thanks to her YouTube channel), she got the opportunity to feature on many television shows. In 2008, she appeared on the American television game show, called “The Price Is Right”. Furthermore, she was also featured in an episode of a documentary show known as “My Strange Addiction” in 2010. The program explored the lives of people who suffered from compulsive disorders and addictions. Trisha narrated her tale of becoming addicted to tanning, even though she knew, she had a high risk of developing skin cancer.

In addition to that, she also made her appearance on famous shows like “The Ellen DeGeneres Show”, comedy-drama series “Jane By Design”, teen drama “Huge”, the American sitcom “Modern Family” in the year 2011 alone.

Apart from making an appearance on several television shows, Payton was also featured in many music videos. She worked with many “A-lister” music artists like Eminem, Amy Winehouse, and The All-American Rejects. She was part of the hard rock band Guns N’ Roses music tour and also performed at “Scream Awards” for the rapper ‘M.I.A’ as a back-up dancer.

Rise To Fame (2012-2018)

Later on, Trisha began posting trolling videos on her YouTube channel, she later admitted that she did this to grab more views and attention from the audience. In 2014, the trend of mukbang sessions became popular, and Trisha too took the advantage of the trend and started doing eating challenges and mukbang videos on her YouTube platform. Trisha was also part of friend’s fame Courtney Cox’s production show, where she appeared in an episode of ‘Celebrity Name Game’ with her mother. This program was loosely based on the board game known as “Identity Crisis”.

Trisha also has a gig to make music videos. Trisha released many music videos, some of which are Fat Chicks, Superficial Bitch, Daddy Issues, Showtime, Warrior, and a few others. Her music video “Fat Chicks” appeared on many websites like Cosmopolitan, Business Insider, and The Huffington Post after its release in 2015. Later on, in 2016, she released her music video, Daddy Issues, which went on to earn a spot at number 25 on the Billboards Heat seekers Albums chart. During this, Trisha released her music video Superficial Bitch (July 2015), Leonardo DiCaprio (August 2015). Paytas also became a house member of the famous reality television show “Celebrity Big Brother 20”.

Only Fans And Music Tour (2019-Present)

Trisha sang Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper’s song “Shallow” and released it on her channel in February 2019. The video got more than 1 million views in just the span of 4 days. Later in the same year, Trisha started her “The Heartbreak Tour” to promote her music. In the year 2020, Trisha started a podcast titled Frenemies, along with Ethan Klein from h3h3Productions. The podcast focused on the happenings in the world of social media. The podcast has a good run and was discontinued after Trisha left. Frenemies ended in June 2021. After leaving the podcast, Trisha Paytas joined OnlyFans, an internet content subscription service.

Given her fame on the YouTube platform, it was a piece of cake for Trisha to make followers on OnlyFans. She joined OnlyFans in the year 2021, and she became one of the highest-paid creators in no time. As for now, Paytas has claimed that she makes more than $1 million each month from OnlyFans. Now, if we look at her success at OnlyFans, it is no wonder that she will become one of the highest-paid content creators on OnlyFans. She is currently married to Moses Hacmon, an artist and architect from Israel. The couple walked the aisle in 2021.

Conclusion

Trisha Paytas got her fame by creating videos for her YouTube channel. She made her fortune by making content that grabs the attention of the audience. Now, that she has a massive following on her YouTube, OnlyFans, and not to forget her other social media handles, her wealth is going to expand exponentially in the coming years.

Frequently Asked Questions

1. How much is Trisha Paytas worth? A. As of 2021, Trisha Paytas net worth is around $4 to $8 million. 2. How is Trisha Paytas rich? A. Trisha Paytas’ primary source of income is from her YouTube and OnlyFans channel, it is reported that she earns 1 million dollars per month from OnlyFans alone. Apart from that she also earns her wealth from other social media handles like Instagram, TikTok, Facebook, etc. 3. How did Trisha Paytas get famous? A. Trisha rose to fame because of her YouTube channel. Furthermore, she also made appearances on many television shows and music albums, and videos. Apart from that, she also released her own songs on social media. Also, she got more popularity after she joined OnlyFans in 2021. 4. Who is Trisha Paytas husband? A. Trisha Paytas is got married to Moses Hacmon, an artist and architect from Israel, in the year 2021.