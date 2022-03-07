The world of Hip hop is huge as there is a lot of singers and rappers popping out every year. It’s not just artists though, we have also seen a rise of subgenres in hip hop. From the late 1980s and early 1990s, there was a rise in popularity for the genre. This also led to the birth of subgenres like Boom-bap, Gangsta rap, melodic rap, and a few others.

Then in 2010, there was a new kind of subgenre called the SoundCloud Rap or the Mumble rap. This rap had lyrics that were difficult to understand as the artists mumble while singing. One such artist that is known for this kind of rap is Michael Lamar White II or Trippie Redd. This article is dedicated to learning more about this work, life, and especially Trippie Redd’s net worth.

What is Trippie Redd's Net Worth?

Trippie Redds has been in the music industry for more than a decade now. His rose to fame came from being a member of the SoundCloud rap. With more than a 10-year career in the industry, Trippie Redd’s net worth shot up to $5 million. If you take various factors into account, his net worth should be even more, but there’s a reason for that which we will discuss later.

The rapper so far has released 4 studio albums from 2018 to 2021, 1 deluxe album in 2021, and 5 mixtapes since 2017. Redd is also gearing up for his next mixtape “A Love Letter To You 5” which is due release in 2022. Other than these, the American rapper’s discography includes 31 singles and 8 extended plays.

Trippie’s singles and albums have been on the top charts of Billboard 200 multiple times. His career started after he Lil Wop, and they together worked on a few recordings. This eventually led him to sign with the “Elliot Grainge Entertainment”(then called Strainge Entertainment). His first studio was released in 2017, but he got recognition for his skills, way back in 2010.

Some of his popular songs include “Miss The Rage“, “Love Scars“, “Who Needs Love“, and “Candy“. He had collaborated with a lot of other artists in his career and some of them are Machine Gun Kelly, Playboi Carti, Travis Scoot, and a few others. The rapper is also a keynote speaker and charges around $100,000-$200,000 for a feature.

Name Michael Lamar White Age 22 Nationality American Profession Rapper, singer, soongwriter Genres Hip hop, emo rap, cloud rap, pop rap, alternative R&B, alternative rock, SoundCloud rap Net Worth $5 million Date of Birth June 18, 1999 Place of Birth Canton, Ohio, U.S.

Trippie’s YouTube Channel

Trippie might have started his career by posting his work on SoundCloud but like every other artist, he did eventually start posting videos on YouTube. So far his channel sees a subscriber count of 3.75 million users. When it comes to videos and view count, the channel currently has 147 videos on it with a total of 1.5 billion views. This is for all his videos, and these stats are obtained from SocialBlade.

His channel saw an increase in subscriber count with 30,000 people being added in the last 30 days. This means there was a 33.3% increase in number compared to previous months. There was also a slight dip in his video views as 27.84 million were reported in the last 30 days.

According to estimates provided by SocialBlade, the rapper earns around $7K – $111.4K in a month from his YouTube videos. When it comes to annual earnings then it is between $83.5K – $1.3M. This is a huge number considering his subscriber count, but then again there is a huge window. The difference in the lower the upper value is huge which probably depends on the subscribers and his reach on the channel.

Redd’s other Social Media Handles

You can find him on other social media handles like Instagram, TikTok, and Twitter. On these platforms, the rapper has a following of 12.8 million, 3.5 million, and 2.1 million respectively. Since he has a huge follower count on Instagram, it is also reported that the rapper could earn around $20,000 for a single post through various sponsors.

To follow his work and listen to all his songs, you can check out his SoundCloud, and Spotify channels. His SoundCloud has 1.72 million followers with 232 tracks in total. Whereas his Spotify channel has 19.65 million listeners, which is a huge deal for an artist. All his singles, albums, EPs, and compilations can be found on Spotify. iPhone users can find all his tracks on Apple Music.

Trippie Redd also earns thousands of dollars from his SoundCloud account.

Brand Deals and Endorsements

It is no surprise that rappers and hip-hop artists have a huge following on social media and even out of those platforms. Hence, many brands line up to sign them up for their brand endorsements. Trippie Redd is one such person who has had many brands sign him. Unfortunately, there is not enough information available and disclosed by the brands that tell how much the artist is being paid. All we know is that he signed multiple brands some of which include Hulu and Gucci.

In 2022, it is also reported that Redd had signed a whopping $30 million 3year deal with the 10K Projects label. Under this deal, the rapper is supposed to release 3 albums including his next mixtape, which is titled “A Love Letter to You 5”. The announcement was made by the rapper himself on his Instagram account. He posted saying that he signed a deal with Elliot Grainge.

Now, the interesting thing here is that the $30 million earnings are only from his brand deal for 3 albums. It means that he could earn a lot more from the merchandise and if they decide to start a tour for the albums. The rapper has also revised his charges and is now charging $400,000 for shows as opposed to his previous charge of $250,000.

His Life Before Becoming an Hip Hop Artist

Michael Lamar White III is a name that he took from his father. He was born on June 18, 1999, in Canton, Ohio, U.S. White was raised by his mother alone along with his two other brothers, one younger and one older one. His father was away in person when he decide to take his name. White’s older brother was “Dirty Redd” and the younger one is named “Hippie Redd”.

When White was around 15 years old, his older brother died in a car accident in 2014. After that, he decided to become an artist just like his late brother. From a young age, White grew up listening to a lot of singers and artists as his mother used to play their songs. He remembers listening to Beyonce, Nas, Tupac, and Ashanti. A few others include Nirvana, Gucci Mane, Green Day, and many others. These artists along with Taevion Williams inspired him to start rapping and pursue a career as a hip hop artist.

While he was born in Canton and lived there for a long time, he eventually move to Columbus, Ohio. He went to high school there, and after finishing there, he went to Atlanta. Before this, he started recording his songs. He even released two songs in 2014 named “Sub-Zero” and “New Ferrari” but then deleted them after a while.

Starting His Career

As mentioned earlier, Redd signed his first label deal with Strainge Entertainment after meeting rapper Lil Wop. Redd, Wop, along Kodie Shane started working on new tracks and finished 3 projects. These 3 were Rock the World Trippie, Beast Mode, and Awakening My Inner Beast.

Then came his debut mixtape which the rapper released on May 26, 2017. This mixtape that you might remember was named “A Love Letter to You” and is one of the first mixtapes that he would release sequels to. The mixtape had a single “Love Scars” which was the lead single of the mixtape. This became a huge hit and has around 118 million views on his YouTube now. Also, the same track has been listened to more than 117 million times.

He collaborated with XXXTentacio on his album called 17 for the “Fuck Love” track. This track was a massive hit and was on the #17 spot on the Billboard Hot 100. In the same year, he released his second mixtape, “A Love Letter to You 2”. By the end of the year, Redd released a track that featured Travis Scoot. This single “Dark Knight Dummo” made it to the Billboard Hot 100 at #72. The difference here is that this was his first track on the chart where he was the lead artist.

The year 2018 was the first time that Redd made an announcement to release his debut studio album. It was released on August 10 under the TenThousand Project label. The album named “Life’s a Trip” contained 16 tracks and became a huge hit in the U.S and multiple countries. At the time of its release, it was at the number 4 spot in the US Billboard 200 chart.

Rise to Becoming a Hip Hop Star

After his debut album in 2018, came his second album “!” on August 9, 2019. This album was placed even higher than his previous one debuting on number 3 on Billboard 200 in the US. before releasing his enter Redd released the lead track “Under Enemy Arms” in May and another single “Mac 10” in July. While the debut was great, the album wasn’t a huge hit and even received criticism for the track “They Afraid Of You”. The track was later removed.

White then worked with many other artists before releasing his next studio album mixtapes. Currently, the rapper has announced that his 7th mixtape will release in 2022.

Controversies and Legal Issues

White once assaulted a rapper named FDM Grady in 2018, for which, he was later arrested. He was taken into custody in Cobb County, Georgia. According to reports, the rapper and Lil Wop got into a fistfight with Grady after they insulted his girlfriend. While he came out quickly, he was arrested again in June. This time for assault charges in Georgia. The reports stated that he whipped a woman with a pistol.

Personal Life and Property

When it comes to his personal dating life, the rapper appears single at the moment. He previously dated rapper Coi Larey, but the couple later split in 2019. If we talk about his properties or house, there is not much information available on that front. One thing we know is that the rapper had bought his mother $300,000 in 2017. Then again, he also was worth $7 million, which is not true, so.

One thing we know for sure is that the rapper has two amazing cars in his garage. One is Corvette V8 Convertible Widebody($100,000) and the other is Bently Bentayga($300,000).

