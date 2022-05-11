The United States is the birth place of numerous talented rappers and this is a, art that vends well in this country. Also, if you are a fan of hip-hop music, you would have noticed that all the singers follow a similar pattern of looking like they are very rich. Many rap music videos feature the artists holding bundles of cash, wearing expensive jewelery flaunting their opulent lifestyle. Trick Daddy, however, is one such rapper who has faced quite a turbulence in his life that affected his career in a big way. According to the sources online, despite a decently successful career, Trick Daddy net worth stands at $150 thousand.

So how much does Trick Daddy make? Why is his net worth so less? Well, the rapper has fallen into so much of debt that it has consumed most of the cash that he had amassed through the course of his career. Speaking of career, he came into prominence in the late 90s. The rapper worked with various famous rap artists like Young Jeezy, DJ Khaled, Lil Jon, the Ying Yang Twins, among others.

In this article you will learn more about this American rapper, how old is Trick Daddy, his career, how much does Trick Daddy make and other facts.

What is Trick Daddy Worth

According to various reports online, Trick Daddy Worth is around $150 thousand at present. While this is quite less when you track down his career but the rap artist has been facing some financial difficulties leading up to this status. We will discuss that in a bit. Trick has majority of his wealth coming from the record sales of his albums, ticket sales of various musical tours and the events, clubs that he performed, merchandise sales. He also owns a record label partially that brings him a portion of earnings adding to Trick Daddy net worth though it isn’t too big a stake.

How Much Does Trick Daddy Make

Trick Daddy has given some great works to the rap world and most his songs describe the stories of his life. In other words, he had literally turned the stories of his life into some solid cash. Unfortunately, he couldn’t save much of the wealth he had earned. Trick filed bankruptcy three times but sources say that all the attempts were dismissed by the court.

In 2015, when he filed the first bankruptcy, he has mentioned that his monthly salary at that time was $14,000 per month that came from the record sales and live gigs. While this can be an impressive amount of money for many, given that the rapper had a debt of $630,000, this clearly wasn’t enough for him. His latest annual salary is reported to be between $25,000 to $50,000.

In addition to that the rap artist owns a real estate property worth Miramar, Florida. The house has an estimated value of $350,000. Trick owns a small stake in Trick & Rick Music Publishing which is apparently worth $5,000.

Notable Earnings from Albums

Here’s a quick overview on some of the significant earnings that his albums have brought in the past:

Starting with 1998, his albums “www.thug.com” grabbed the number 3 rank on the rap charts generating a revenue of $500,000. His 2000, album “Book of Thugs: Chapter AK Verse 47” also made a sale worth more than $500,000. One of this top selling albums is “Thugs Are Us” released in 2001 which grossed $1 million getting a platinum certification from RIAA. Some of his other albums “Thug Holiday” and “Thug Matrimony: Married to the Street” have also made significant collection of $500,000 each.

All of these earnings had made significant contributions to Trick Daddy net worth at one point of time.

Other Ventures

In addition to his aforementioned sources of income, Trick Daddy has also appeared in a couple of movie and television projects. He played the role of a drug dealer in the film “Just Another Day”. Everyone appreciated his performance and felt that his active was realistic. It probably comes from his life experience. the rapper also took part in the television reality show “Love & Hip Hop: Miami”, a show that entails the stories and struggles of the rap artists.

Now you have an idea about how much does Trick Daddy make, and what is Trick Daddy worth. Let’s move on to see what his early days were like and what happened in the past that this rapper has been struggling financially since the time he stepped into the professional world.

Biography and Early Days

Real Name Maurice Samuel Young Celebrated Name Trick Daddy Date of Birth 27 September, 1974 Age 48 years Place of Birth Miami, Florida, United States Parents Father: Charles Young Mother: Pearl Brockington Spouse Joy Young (married and divorced) Children 10 Profession Rapper, Singer, Songwriter Net Worth $150 thousand

Trick Daddy was born Maurice Samuel Young on the 27th of September, 1974 in Miami, Florida. He is the son of Charles Young and Pearl Brockington. Trick, along with his 10 other siblings, was mainly reared by his mother as his father was not around much. Due to low family income and too many members to provide for, the rapper has seen his mother struggle financially to manage household.

The family lived in Liberty Square complex which unfortunately was not a great place for the kids to grow. The complex was afflicted by by gangsters and mob violence with a high rate of criminal activities. Given the situation, Trick had to distract himself from all these with something nice. Thankfully he had the gift of a great voice and he explored his singing talent from a very young age. His teachers encouraged his talent and put him to his school’s singing group during elementary education.

Teenage Struggles

Trick and his brother, Derek went on to live with their father when they reached their teen. His father, Charles was a local drug peddler and he wanted his sons to help him run the business. Being in his company, Trick, for the first time, got involved in criminal activities. He started selling drugs in the local places from the age of 15. This resulted in discontinuing high school as he eventually became a full time drug peddler.

The cops arrested him on charge of illicit possession of drugs and guns when he was 15. Situations only worsened for the rapper from this point on. Soon as he came out of the prison, the police arrested him again on the charge of murdering a man on the street. At the age of 20, when he should have done something meaningful in his career, he was actually facing a major jail sentence for various crimes he committed. Things couldn’t get any worse than this for Trick. He lost his brother to homicide the same year.

Career

While dealing with drugs, before going to prison, Trick met many big shots from the music industry. Ted Lucas, the founder and owner of Slip-N-Slide Records was one of them. He told Trick that the best way to get out of this drug business and this crime afflicted community was to focus on music. Trick Daddy took his advise seriously and soon as he came out of the prison, he started to work on building his career in rap music at the age of 25.

Trick’s first work was a single called “Scarred” that was a part of Luther Roderick Campbell’s album “Uncle Luke” released in 1996. Trick recieved solid recognition for his work. The very next year, in 1997, the rapper released his first album “Based On A True Story” which he followed with “www.thug.com”. The latter had a single titled “Nann Nigga” which made sensation in the industry hitting the 3rd position on the Billboard rap charts.

Career Since 2000

With the onset of 2000, Trick Daddy was already rising to fame thanks to his incredible work. The beginning of 2000 saw his album “Book of Thugs: Chapter AK Verse 47”, then followed by “Thugs Are Us”(2001) and “Thug Matrimony: Married To The Streets” (2004). While “Thugs are US” gave a hit single “I’m a Thug” which got to Billboard Hot 100’s 17th spot, the 2004 album featured a hit single “Let’s Go”. He made this song in collaboration with another popular rapper Twista. Meanwhile, he also gave a guess appearance of one of the singles “What’s Happnin!” that performed exceptionally well on various rap charts.

During his career he worked with several top artists like Pitbull, Ying Yang Twins, DJ Khaled, Young Jeezy and others. He also signed contracts with Atlantic Records, the label company that worked with several well reputed artists like Cardi B and others.

Legal Issues

Trick Daddy has been in and out of courts numerous times. He has had several run ins with legal officers and cops though out his life. We just talked about his convictions during his teenage earlier. However, Trick was taken into custody in 2003 again and a few more times after (including once outside his Miramar home in 2014). These were on charges of possessing cocaine and different types of weapons. He later came out of the jail paying $6,100 bail amount.

A couple of years back, in 2020, Miami police caught him in a drunken drive situation where he failed the sobriety test. He was arrested again and Trick admitted that he was possessing a small amount of cocaine.

Financial Liabilities

Trick Daddy has been in financial debts since 2015. He filed his first bankruptcy in 2015 according to which the singer’s total assets were standing at $430,000 while his debt was even higher – $630,000. When declaring bankruptcy, he also reportedly owed $22,000 and $35,000 to two different girlfriends in childcare support. He owed a major chunk of his debt (amounting to $290,000) to the Federal government’s Tax Department.

The rapper filed a second bankruptcy in 2019 and this time the legal documents revealed that he owes more than $800,000 to different lenders. His latest declaration was reportedly an effort to save his property from going to the auction block. All the three efforts of the singer in declaring bankruptcy failed and later the cases were dismissed.

Personal Life

Trick Daddy married Joy Young in 2003. Joy is a hairstylist and entrepreneur, and a popular television personality who was with him in the reality show “Love and Hip Hop: Miami”. They were together for a few years but estranged. The spilt in Season 2 reunion of the television show. The couple did not have any children together.

Later in the show, Trick started dating his new girlfriend, Nikki Natural. The Miami rapper reportedly is the father of 10 children from 8 different women.

Wrapping Up

Life has been a roller coaster for the Miami rapper, Trick Daddy. He is not only tackling a health condition called “lupus”, an inflammatory ailment but other obstacles in his life that include financial difficulties. The rapper has declared bankruptcy thrice over the years. He is a great musician and has given some incredible hits to the industry. Although right now Trick Daddy net worth is $150 thousand, during his peak earnings around 2010, he was worth close to $1 million. Despite all the hardships, the rapper continues to work hard and tries to build on his career and wealth which is praise worthy.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

What is Trick Daddy worth? Trick Daddy Net worth is $150,000 according to the 2022 reports. His main source of earning includes record sales, Tours and concerts, television gigs, etc. How old is Trick Daddy? Trick Daddy was born on the 27th of September, 1974 in Miami, Florida. So he is currently 48 years old. How much does Trick Daddy make? Few sources online have reported Trick Daddy’s annual salary to be between $25,000 to $50,000 which comes from the sale of tickets of the events he performs, TV reality show, sale of albums and songs. Who is Trick’s wife? Trick tied the knot with Joy Young in 2003 but they got separated during the second season’s Reunion. He was reportedly dating another woman named Nikki Natural but did not marry anyone after that. But, although he hasn’t married anyone after Joy, the rapper is the father of 10 children from 8 different mothers.