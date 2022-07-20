This article is about the American singer who is admired by the public for his musical talent but is despised as a person. I Am referring to Tremaine Aldon Neverson, who is famous across the globe by his stage name “Trey Songz”. Trey Songz started off as a professional music artist in 2003 and has managed to sell more than 25 million records as of today. So far, Trey Songz has released 8 albums and has also appeared in movies and TV shows. Trey has been honored with 2 Soul Train Music, MuchMusic Video, and MOBO Awards for his works. Not only this, but his works also earned him nominations for prestigious awards like BET, Billboard Music, American Music, NAACP, Teen Choice, and numerous more.

Your mind must be filled with questions like why do people hate Trey Songz? What is Trey Songz net worth? How old is Trey Songz? and How much does Trey Songz make? So, if you are looking to find answers to the above questions, this is just the post you need to read.

What Is Trey Songz Worth?

$12 million! It’s what is reported to be Trey Songz net worth as of July 2022. Trey Songz obtained his fortune from his singing and acting career. The singer’s first album titled “I Gotta Make It” was released in 2005. This was followed by “Trey Day” in 2007 and “Ready” in 2009. In 2010, Trey Songz released “Passion, Pain & Pleasure” and two years later he dropped another album titled “Chapter V”. Trey named his 6th album “Trigga” and released it in 2014. After this, Trey Songz released another album which was named after his first name i.e, “Tremaine” in 2017. The American singer launched his 8th album “Back Home” in 2020. You will find detailed information on how much does Trey Songz make? below.

Name Trey Songz Real Name Tremaine Aldon Neverson Birth 28 November 1984, Petersburg, USA Net Worth $12 million Nationality American Age 37 years Height 6 ft 1½ in Weight 86 kg Profession Singer, Actor, Producer Career 2003-Present

How Much Does Trey Songz Make?

The American singer/actor, Trey Songz annually receives more than $1.92 million from his various works. He makes most of his wealth from his album sales, merchandising sales, ticket sales, and royalties. In addition to this, his income also booms from the profits made from musical tours and acting works. Furthermore, appearing in commercials and serving as the brand ambassador of companies fetches Trey ample cash as well. Trey Songz manages to make a little over $160k a month. It is evaluated that Trey Songz makes at least $36.9k a week.

Trey Songz Earnings

Tremaine started his career with the popular music production company called “Atlantic Records” in 2003. According to reports, Atlantic Records paid a sum of $100k to Trey Songz at the time of his joining. Many years forward the singer now receives payments in millions. An enormous part of Trey’s income comes from doing music tours and concerts.

For instance, he made more than $1 million in 2014 from music tours alone. And over time, Trey Songz’s takings from musical tours increased gradually. In 2015 his total takings amounted to $1.4 million and in the following year, it was $1.7 million. According to sources, Trey Songz’s musical tours like Cingular College Tour HBCU, Trey Day Tour, Ready Tour, Passion, Pain, & Pleasure Tour, and Anticipation Tour generated millions of dollars in profits.

Trey Songz’s Between the Sheets Tour generated a whopping $5.8 million in profits. Songz also embarked on a musical tour called “OMG Tour” with famous rapper Usher. As per sources, the overall ticket sales of the tour were around $75 million. On the other hand, Trey Songz charges up to a whopping $300k for performing at a concert. So far, the singer is said to have earned more than $7 million by performing at concerts alone.

Trey Songz YouTube and Instagram Earnings

While Trey makes millions of dollars from record sales, musical tours, and live performances, his income from YouTube and Instagram is no less than a fortune. Big brands offer Trey Songz more than $6k just to endorse their products (or) company on his Instagram account. You should know that the American singer has more than 13.9 million followers on Instagram. Speaking of which, Trey Songz has over 4.55 million subscribers on YouTube. According to our sources, Songz receives up to $996.7k every year from his YouTube channel. The singer can live the remaining days of his life just by depending on YouTube and Instagram earnings.

Trey Songz Endorsement and Business Ventures

It is always advised by wise people that one should invest a part of their income in profitable ventures. It seems like Trey Songz follows this principle, as he has invested a huge chunk of his wealth into “SX Liquors”, a liquor company. You can find a wide variety of liquors ranging from vodka to rum. Trey managed to strike a deal with SX Liquors that allowed him to operate the company as a partner. SX Liquors has recorded unprecedented profits over the years.

For instance, in 2014 the company managed to sell only 2.6k units of their premium beverages, but in the following year, the sales of SX premium alcohol increased to 23k units. Apart from this, Trey Songz has also promoted other companies like Moet & Cherry Noire, Adidas, Kodak, Rocawear, etc. It is said that the singer makes more than $300k each month from endorsements and brand promotions. Take a look at how Trey Songz spent his money.

How Does Trey Songz Spend His Money?

Trey Songz hasn’t spared any expenses when it came to purchasing a home. During the initial days of his music career, Trey used to reside in a Hollywood Hills mansion. As per reports, the mansion included 10 bedrooms and 12 bathrooms, and on top of this Trey rented this place. The singer used to pay a hefty sum of $35k each month to the house owner as rent. Later on, Trey Songz decided to get a house of his own, and thus in 2016, he bought a 7,800-square feet house. The house sits on a 1-acre land, and it has 5 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms. Trey’s residency is said to be located in Bell Canyon, California, and it features a movie theater, game room, and a bar. Not only this, Trey has reserved a 900 square feet house for guests.

On the other hand, unlike many singers/rappers, Trey Songz is not a fanatic about cars. He is said to be the owner of a Mercedes-Benz S63 AMG car, which is said to be worth more than $63k. Also, he also reportedly drives a 1977 Chevy Monte Carlo which is valued at less than $15k.

Trey Songz Tattoos

Houses and cars aside, Trey Songz has spent a fortune on getting tattoos. The singer currently has 7 tattoos on his body. As a sign of devotion, Trey Songz got a “cross” tattooed on the upper side of his right arm. On the other hand, he has inked a child wearing a hat, and also on the same hand (lower forearm) Trey has a tornado design. Coming to his chest, he has tattooed a poem on the left side. The poem is “To God I Pray may April’s showers rain on her Forrest and grow the strength that started with one Rose”. Trey Songz has inked two angels on his back and their wings are spread to the upper arms. Trey Songz has got a tattoo of his signature and his initials on the right chest and right-hand wrist respectively.

Why Do People Hate Trey Songz?

As you go on earning fame, arrogance follows. The same can be said with the case of Trey Songz. Back in 2016, he was taken into custody for lifting his hand on a photographer and a cop during a concert. The heart of the matter is that Trey Songz was upset due to the concert organizers ending his concert midway. As a result, Trey got angry and started throwing tantrums like a kid. After this, Trey was put on 2 years probation. After this, the police officer filed a case against Trey stating that he received brain damage at the hands of Trey Songz. There are many incidents, where Trey Songz has caused a disturbance in public places.

Apart from this, Trey has also been accused of molesting charges from multiple women. Back in early 2018, a woman alleged that Songz assaulted her sexually and demanded $10 million compensation. He was also called a rapist by Dylan Gonzalez, who is a woman basketball player in December 2021. This year in January, Dylan stated that Trey Songz molested her at a renowned hotel in Las Vegas through a social media post. However, Trey Songz dismissed the accusation. Later in February, another woman claimed that Trey Songz raped her back in March 2016.

Trey Songz Early and Personal Life

Tremaine Aldon Neverson was born to April Tucker and Claude Neverson Jr. The couple welcomed Trey Songz on the 28th of November 1984 in Petersburg, Virginia, USA. Trey was good at singing but didn’t want to pursue a singing career due to a lack of confidence. However, his friends and family motivated him to sing. Trey Songz became father to a son named “Noah” with Caro Colon in April 2019.

Conclusion

The American singer, Trey Songz found success both in movies and business. He tried his hand at acting, but couldn’t do well. The singer is now under the accusation of molesting charges, and he could face severe punishment if found guilty. Let’s see what Trey Songz’s future has in store for him.

Frequently Asked Questions About Trey Songz

1. What is Trey Songz worth? A. Trey Songz net worth is computed to be at least $12 million as of this writing. 2. How old is Trey Songz? A. The American singer, Trey Songz is currently 37 years old. 3. How many children does Trey Songz have? A. Trey Songz fathered a son named “Noah” with Caro Colon. She gave birth to Trey’s son on the 20th of April 2019. 4. How tall is Trey Songz? A. The American singer/actor/producer, Trey Songz’s height is 6 feet and 1 and a half inches.