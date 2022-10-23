Traci Braxton Net Worth: Family, Earnings, House, Career, Biography, Cars

The world witnessed the unfortunate passing away of the American singer, Traci Braxton in March 2022 (may god rest her soul). She rose to fame with her music career and eventually ventured into show business. Traci is most known for her run as a member of the musical group “The Braxtons”, which consisted of her siblings namely Toni Braxton, Towanda Braxton, Trina Braxton, and Tamar Braxton. The musical group spawned two singles throughout their inception in 1989. The group released their first album titled “So Many Ways” in the year 1996 and followed by “Braxton Family Christmas” in 2015.

Traci Braxton and her group couldn’t leave their mark on the public and were thus disbanded in 1998 only to be reunited in 2010. After this disbandment of the musical group, all the Braxton sisters went to pursue their own interests. Traci eventually started getting acting roles in movies and television programs. In addition to this, she also started working as a radio presenter. During her lifetime, Traci Braxton managed to release two studio albums as a solo artist.

Let’s take a look at Traci Braxton’s life details such as Traci Braxton net worth, Traci Braxton earnings, how old was Traci Braxton at the time of her death, Traci Braxton’s early life and career beginnings, how much did Traci Braxton use to make? etc.

What was Traci Braxton Net Worth

The American singer and television personality, Traci Braxton net worth was reported to be $800k at the time of her death in March 2022. She derived her income by making music and writing songs. Also, she made appearances on television and in movies as an actress. She is most famous for making appearances on the WE tv show titled “Braxton Family Values” from 2011 to 2020. The show covered the lives of the Braxton family and their struggles. Aside from this, Traci Braxton made an appearance as a contestant in the 3rd season of the famous reality television show “Marriage Boot Camp”.

The show format features an engaged couple who are asked to perform specific tasks or orders. The tasks are designed in such a way that they can bring the worst out of a person. By the end of the episodes, the couple is asked to determine whether they want to take their relationship ahead or break it. The show was first aired in May 2013 and Traci Braxton made an appearance on the show with her husband, Kevin Surratt in 2014.

Traci Braxton made her first appearance on the big screen with the movie “Sinners Wanted” as Nana. The feature film was released in 2018 and in the following year, Traci Braxton shared the screen with Lil Mama (rapper). The movie was named “All In” and Traci Braxton made an appearance as “Foster Mom”. Later in 2020, Traci Braxton appeared as an “Announcer” in The Christmas Lottery.

Name Traci Braxton Net worth $800k Birth 2 April 1971, Severn, USA Death 12 March 2022 Age 50 years Nationality American Height 5ft 7in Weight 59 kg Profession Singer, Actress, TV Personality, Radio Personality Career 1989-2022

How Much Did Traci Braxton Use to Make?

Every year from her ties in the music, movies, and television industry, Traci Braxton used to bring in at least $100k. The earnings also included the stipend received for making guest appearances, brand advocacies on social media, television, etc. Traci Braxton also managed to make plenty of money as a radio personality. She used to present a radio talk show called “The Traci Braxton Show”. Other streams of Traci Braxton’s income were merchandise sales, paid promotions, live performances, royalties, etc. The monthly earnings of Traci Braxton were recorded to be between $8k to $10k. The television personality used to make around $2k to $2.5k a week. Check out Traci Braxton’s earnings in the following section.

Traci Braxton Earnings

According to our reports, Traci Braxton used to charge between $50k to $75k based on the work. For making a guest appearance or cameo in movies or television, Traci Braxton reportedly took $50k. As for performing at a concert or show, her fee was around $75k per performance. After her death due to cancer, it was reported that Traci Braxton used to own $35 million cash. The amount went to her husband and son. Aside from this, a sum of $4 million was left behind by Traci Braxton as royalties. Traci took over a 6,500 square feet property in California on a bank mortgage. As per reports, the cost of the property is a whopping $15 million. Traci Braxton also used to own an impressive car collection that went to her family after she passed away.

Traci Braxton Real Estate and Car Collection

As mentioned earlier, the American singer used to reside in a 6,500 square feet home in California, United States. The home featured numerous rooms and several luxurious amenities. Given that the home was purchased by taking a $15 million loan, the property will now either face foreclosure or her family would have to pay the remaining debt. It has also been revealed that Traci Braxton also invested a fair deal of her wealth in ventures. However, the value of her investments hasn’t been made public. Other than her California property, Traci Braxton used to own some other properties in the other part of the United States as well.

Car Collection

Traci Braxton used to drive some amazing cars when alive. She reportedly used to be the owner of a Volvo XC60 worth more than $110k. Aside from this, Braxton also drove an Audi Q2, and she paid around $80k for it. The singer was also the owner of a Lexus ES and Land Rover Defender worth $50k and $55 respectively. Lastly, Traci Braxton had a BMW X9 that has a 4.4 twin-turbo V8 engine with 489 horsepower. This car reportedly cost Traci Braxton over $90k. There are also reports claiming that Traci Braxton used to own a few cruise ships as well. However, there is no confirmation about it.

Traci Braxton Early Life

The American singer was the child of Michael Conrad Braxton and Evelyn Jackson. To support his wife and children, Michael used to work as a clergyman and electrician. While on the other hand, Evelyn was employed as a pastor and opera singer. Michael and Evelyn’s eldest child is Toni, who was born in 1967. A year later the pair welcomed a boy named, Michael Jr. Then on the 2nd of April 1971, Evelyn gave birth to Traci Braxton in Severn, Maryland, United States. After Traci Braxton, Evelyn went on to give birth to three more girls namely Towanda, Trina, and Tomar born in 1973, 1974, and 1977 respectively. Traci Braxton began singing at a church as a child and later in 1989 signed a recording agreement with Arista Records along with her sisters.

Career

After signing with Arista Records, the Braxton sisters started working on their debut single titled “Good Life”. The song was released in 1990 and was a moderate hit charting at 79th place on the Billboard Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Singles list. Due to the young age of Traci Braxton and her sisters, Arista Records suspended its deal with The Braxtons. After this, Traci Braxton mostly focused on her personal life tending to his son. Later in 2004, Traci Braxton returned to show business, but this time as a television personality. She appeared in Starting Over. Then in 2011, Traci Braxton started making appearances as a regular on the reality television show called “Braxton Family Values”. After this, she appeared with her husband on “Marriage Boot Camp” in 2013. Also in the same year, Traci Braxton embarked on her music career as a solo artist.

In October 2014, Traci Braxton released her first album titled “Crash & Burn” which charted on 108th place on Billboard Hot 200 list. On the Billboard R&B Albums list and Heatseekers Albums list, the album grabbed the 11th and 1st spot respectively. Traci and her sisters got back together in 2015 and released another album “Braxton Family Christmas” in October. Unlike its predecessor, the album opened to positive reviews and peaked at 27th place, 10th place, and 12th place on US Billboard R&B/Hip-Hop Albums, US R&B, and US Top Holiday Albums list respectively.

Other Releases and Movie Appearances

After the release of Braxton Family Christmas, Traci Braxton went on to release some singles over the years. She released the single “Body Shots” in 2016 and later in 2018 released Broken things, Lifeline, and the album “On Earth”. Also in 2018, Traci Braxton made her first appearance as an actress in the movie “Sinners Wanted”. Later in 2019, she was seen alongside Lil Mama in the film “All In”. Then in 2020, Traci Braxton was featured in “The Christmas Lottery” as an Announcer.

Traci Braxton Personal Life

The American singer, Traci Braxton tied the knot with Kevin Surratt in August 1996. During their marriage, the pair gave birth to a son named, Kevin Surratt Jr. Jr. Kevin is now happily married to the love of his life and is the father of a son. The name of Kevin Jr.’s wife is Olivia Harron and the pair were dating each other for the past few years before settling down. Kevin Jr. and Olivia welcomed their first child, a son named Kevin Surratt III in May 2018.

Traci Braxton Death

Earlier this year on the 12th of March, Traci Braxton left the world. She contracted throat cancer a year before and was under treatment. Traci Braxton was about to turn 51 on April 2nd, 2022. She was 50 years old at the time of her passing away

Conclusion

The Braxtons would never be complete without Traci Braxton. Though Traci Braxton isn’t known much to the people, she still managed to leave a mark on the music industry. She also made a career by appearing on television and in movies.

Frequently Asked Questions About Traci Braxton

1. What was Traci Braxton worth? A. According to our reports, Traci Braxton net worth was recorded at $800k at the time of her death in March 2022. 2. How old was Traci Braxton at the time of her death? A. Traci Braxton was about to turn 51 years on 2 April this year. She died on 12 March 2022 at the age of 50 years. 3. How many children did the American singer, Traci Braxton have? A. Traci Braxton was the mother of a son named, Kevin Surratt Jr. 4. What was the height of the singer/television personality, Traci Braxton? A. The reported height of the later singer, Traci Braxton is 5 feet and 7 inches.