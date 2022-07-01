If you have watched shows popular American sitcoms like Black-ish, Grown-ish, and Mixed-ish, then you must know who Dr. Rainbow Johnson is? Yes, she is the mother of Zoey Johnson, the main cast of Black-ish and a recurring character in Grown-ish and Mixed-ish. But, do you know, who plays the character of “Dr. Rainbow Johnson”? It is Tracee Joy Silberstein, who is most recognized by her stage name Tracey Ellis Ross. Fun Fact: she is also credited as the co-creator of the series “Mixed-ish”. In addition to this, Tracee is also famous for playing the lead character in another American sitcom “Girlfriends”, which aired from 2000 to 2008. Furthermore, Tracee has also graced the big screen with movies like Hanging Up, I-See-You.Com, Daddy’s Little Girls, etc. Tracee Ellis is also the recipient of numerous awards and honors as well.

What Is Tracee Ellis worth?

The co-creator of Mixed-ish, Tracee Ellis net worth is a massive $16 million as of June 2022. Most parts of her fortune came from her acting career. She has also increased her wealth by many times through her business ventures. Tracee Ellis has many awards in her name like the NAACP Award, Golden Globe, Critic’s Choice, and Primetime Emmy Awards. Many of you might not know this, but she is the daughter of the American actors Diana Ross and Robert Silberstein, so it makes sense why she has been honored with so many awards. Anyway, take a look at how much does Tracee Ellis make?

Name Tracee Ellis Ross Birth Name Tracee Joy Silberstein Net Worth $16 million Birth 29 October 1972, Los Angeles, California Age 49 years Height 5ft 7in Weight 55 kg Nationality American Profession Actress, Producer, Entrepreneur Career 1996-Present

How Much Does Tracee Ellis Make?

The Black-ish lead, Tracee Ellis earns more than $2.5 million every year. Most share of her income comes from her acting works in movies and TV shows. Also, her business ventures too, help her to make decent cash as well. According to our sources, Tracee Ellis gets more than $215k each month and around $50k per week from all of her business endeavors combined. You can read more details on Tracee Ellis’s earnings from Black-ish below.

Tracee Ellis Black-ish Earnings

By the time Tracee Ellis got the role of “D.r Rainbow Johnson”, she was already famous for her lead role in “Girlfriends”. The show “Black-ish” is set around the lives of The Johnson’s Family and their struggles with everyday life. The show aired its first episode in September 2014 on ABC. According to reports, Tracee Ellis received a sum of $50k for every episode she appeared as “Dr. Rainbow Johnson”. The first season of Black-ish has a total of 24 episodes, which makes Tracee Ellis’s total takings for 1st season a whopping $1.2 million.

The same was the case with Black-ish season 2 as well. Later in season 3, Tracee Ellis’s stipend was increased to $80k per episode for portraying the character of Dr. Rainbow. Like seasons 1 & 2, season 3 too, have 24 episodes, which makes the total takings of Tracee Ellis around $1.92 million. The 4th season of Black-ish has a total of 23 episodes, making Tracee Ellis’s takings at $1.84 million. Later in 2018, Tracee’s stipend was around $60k for season 5 and season 6, which adds up to $1.38 million per season.

For the last two seasons, Tracee Ellis has reportedly earned around $100k for each episode. The 7th season of Black-ish has 19 episodes, on the other hand, season 8 has 13 episodes. So if we add the figures, it makes a total of $1.9 million for season 7 and $1.3 million for season 8. The overall takings of Tracee Ellis from Black-ish is around a whopping $12.12 million.

Tracee Ellis Earnings From Black-ish Syndication

The American actress, Ellis also makes a huge sum of money through the syndication broadcast of “Black-ish”. As per reports, it is said that Tracee Ellis receives around $200k for each episode from syndication runs. So if we add up the figures, Tracee Ellis receives around $4.4 million per season from the syndication broadcast of Black-ish alone.

Tracee Ellis Other Works

Apart from being an actress, Tracee Ellis also has a knack for directing and producing TV shows. She is the co-creator of “Mixed-ish” (which I have already mentioned before, and there’s no harm about mentioning it once again). The American sitcom, Mixed-ish premiered its first episode in September 2019 on ABC. The show ran for just 2 seasons. Mixed-ish first season has 23 episodes and the second season consists of 13 episodes. She is also the co-creator of another show called “Jodie”, which is an adult cartoon program, and Ellis also serves as the executive producer and voice of the titular character.

Keeping her entertainment career aside, Tracee Ellis also started a beauty line called “Pattern Beauty” in the year 2018. Her company is concerned with selling hair care products to clients who prefer to grow curly hairs. The company is said to be headquartered in El Segundo, California. Though Tracee Ellis’s things from her works as a director, producer, and entrepreneur are not disclosed, our sources estimate that she makes thousands of dollars.

Tracee Ellis Real Estate

Though Tracee Ellis is in the entertainment industry for more than 2 decades, she prefers to keep a low profile on her spending. According to reports, Tracee Ellis is said to be the owner of some pieces of land in Los Angeles and New York City. Back in the year 2007, Ellis bought a studio apartment worth $780k, which is said to be situated in Tribeca, New York City. After residing in the apartment for more than 13 years, Tracee sold the residency in 2020 for a sum of $675k, incurring a loss of $105k.

She was also the keeper of a huge house located in Los Angeles. According to reports, the American actress acquired ownership of the house by paying a sum of $910k around 2011. Later in March this year, the Black-ish fame decided to give away the mansion for a whopping $2.3 million.

Tracee Ellis Legal Troubles

In early 2022, Tracee Ellis was summoned to the court due to a lawsuit filed by her former assistant named “Samantha Wilkins”. According to court filings, Tracee Ellis has not paid Samantha her due salary for over a year. However, Ellis denies the charges stating that she doesn’t owe any money to Samantha. She also went on to add that Samantha always got paid on time, and thus the court proceedings should come to an end.

According to Samantha, she started working for Tracee Ellis as an assistant from November 2019 to July 2021. During the early stages of her employment, she was paid a sum of $25 an hour (overtime excluded). Later on, Tracee decided to make Samantha an exempted employee, (meaning that she won’t receive a single dime for overtime). Instead, Ellis paid a stipend of $70k a year to Samantha, which makes it $5.8k every month. Later in the following year i.e, in 2020, Ellis increased Wilkins’s stipend to $100k a year.

However, even after this, Tracee Ellis started paying Samantha the usual $25 an hour instead of monthly or yearly income. The filing claims that Tracee Ellis did this on purpose to avoid paying Wilkins for her overtime. Wilkins claimed that she was made to do overtime and wasn’t allowed meal breaks as well. When Samantha approached the Black-ish fame to ask for her overtime pay, Ellis refused. As a result, Samantha Wilkins took the matter to the court asking for $25k as compensation. However, Tracee Ellis is in no mood to pay Wilkins any amount and insists the court dismiss the case, as she has already paid the amount owed to Samantha Wilkins.

Early Life

Tracee Ellis was born to the American actors, Robert Ellis Silberstein and Diana Ross. The lover got married in 1971 which lasted till 1977. Robert and Diana brought Tracee Ellis into this world on the 29th of October 1972, in Los Angeles, California, United States. After divorcing Robert, Diana later got married to Arne Naess Jr (a Norwegian businessman) in 1985.

Tracee Ellis was sent to The Dalton School and later on to Riverdale Country School. Afterward, Tracee Ellis joined Institut Le Rosey School to complete her studies. During her school days, Ellis ventured into modeling and later on joined Brown University. In 1994, Tracee Ellis came out of Brown University with a degree in theater drama. Initially, she worked as a model and later on ventured into the entertainment business.

Who Is Tracee Ellis Dating?

The answer to the above question is that she is not, or better, yet we don’t know. When it comes to Tracee Ellis’s personal life and relationships, there is hardly any information available on the web. According to the American actress, she prefers to keep her love life private. However, there has been some news on the web claiming that she was romantically involved with Abou Thiam, who also happens to be the executive of Def Jam Recordings. According to the latest rumors, Ellis is said to be in dating Kenya Barris, who is the creator of “Black-ish”. However, confirmation is yet to come on these rumors either from Kenny or from Ellis.

Conclusion

Tracee Ellis is the daughter of esteemed actors of Hollywood, and she followed in their footsteps. Tracee Ellis has appeared in some movies and numerous TV shows throughout her career. The actress is going to voice the character of Jodie in the upcoming animated movie, which is a spinoff of the animated series “Daria”. The release date of “Jodie” is yet to be announced.

Frequently Asked Questions About Tracee Ellis

1. What is Tracee Ellis worth? A. As of this writing, Tracee Ellis net worth is an amazing $16 million. 2. How old is Tracee Ellis? A. The American actress/entrepreneur, Tracee Ellis is currently 49 years old. 3. What is Tracee Ellis birth name? A. Robert and Diana named their daughter Tracee Joy Silberstein at birth. Later on, the Black-ish fame later changed her name to Tracee Ellis Ross. 4. What is Tracee Ellis’s height? A. Actress Tracee Ellis stands 5 feet and 7 inches tall.