Toto Wolff Net Worth: Assets, Earnings, Biography, Age, Weight, Family

Have you ever thought how much a former motorsport racer might earn? A lot, really. Well, here, we are talking about Toto Wolff who is an Austrian businessman and CEO/ leading man of the Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 Team. He holds around 33% share in the the racing team and has also been a stakeholder of Williams F1 team earlier. Wolff has also served in the past as motorsport racer and has had a few wins in his record before investing into various businesses and starting a career in Formula 1. Between his various endeavors, it might come as a surprise for some of his fans to know Toto Wolff net worth.

So what is Toto Wolff worth really? As of 2022, Toto Wolff net worth is a an astonishing $540 million which making him one of the most affluent sports head in the world. In case you are wondering how did he amass such a gigantic fortune, then read on. In this posting we are going to cover how much does Toto Wolff make, how old is Toto Wolff, his wife, personal and professional details and more.

Toto Wolff Net Worth, Biography and Early Life, Career, Awards, Assets and Personal Life

Wolff’s wealth is attributed to his highly successful career and his incredibly strategic business mind. Initially beginning his journey as a motorsport driver taking part in various championships, Toto Wolff has now established himself one of the richest businessmen in sports. Media often compares his financial success with the Formula 1 British racing star Lewis Hamilton whose net worth is almost half of what Wolff has accrued. As of writing this article, several sources has reported Toto Wolff net worth to be between $500 to $540 million. That makes everyone wonder how did he manage to stack so much of cash.

Well, now that you know what is Toto Wolff worth, let’s delve into his earnings.

How Much Does Toto Wolff Make

Toto Wolff earns in millions a year from his business ventures most of which is of course from his association with the Mercedes. How does he manage that? As the principal and CEO of Mercedes F1 team, he reportedly takes home a lucrative $26 million as his annual salary alone. This itself serves as a major boost to Toto Wolff net worth. In addition to that, Wolff qualifies for a share of profits or bonus depending on the team’s performance in the championships like the wins and other records. Given all these figures, the former motorsport driver earns more than $35 million every year.

Wolff qualifies for $200,000 as an incentive for every podium his driver scores in the race. Apart from that, if Mercedes wins the championship, as a head of the team, he will receive $10 million as a winning bonus. According to 2021 earning reports from various sources online, Toto Wolff earned more than $40 million which includes his annual paycheck from Mercedes, $10 million for winning the championship, and $5 million in the form of podium bonus.

Under his leadership, Mercedes so far has won more than 8 championships so you can only imagine how much he would have earned contributing to the Toto Wolff net worth.

Earnings from Other Investments

Mercedes in not the only venture of the Austrian businessman. While that is of course his primary one, Toto has invested in several other businesses that have proved to be extremely profitable. For example, he has invested in one of the prominent rally dealers of Europe, BRR Rallye Racing. Toto also co-owns a sports management firm along with Mika Hakkinen. He has managed some of the top-notch F1 drivers like Valtteri Viktor Bottas, Alexandre Premat, Bruno Spengler among others. Clearly, these ventures have got him quite a decent amount of cash elevating his total worth.

Now that you have an idea about what is Toto Wolff worth, Here’s a quick overview of his early days.

Biography and Early Days

Real Name Torger Christian Wolff Popular Name Toto Wolff Date of Birth 12 January 1972 Age 50 years Place of Birth Vienna, Austria Parents Names Unknown Spouse Susie Wolff Children Jack Wolff from Susie Two others from his ex-wife Profession Former Motorsports driver, Austrian businessman and investor Net worth $540 million

How old is Toto Wolff? Toto was born Torger Christian Wolff on 12th of January 1972, in Vienna, Austria. As of 2022, he is 50 years old. Toto’s mother was from Poland and was physician by profession. His father on the other hand was Romanian. He grew up alongside his sister. Toto didn’t have a easy childhood. He was only eight years old when they got to know that his father had brain cancer. After the diagnosis, his parents ended their marriage. His father passed away of his health condition when he was in his teens so Toto never got much of a change to be around him.

Wolff’s family struggled with the finances as his mother was the one earning. But despite that, he grew up in an urban environment and Toto and his sister went to a local French school there. They reportedly dropped out of the school later though.

Career

Racing Career

Toto Wolff began his career in motorsport by entering into the Austrian Formula Ford Championship in the year 1992. He then became a part of the Formula Ford Championship of Germany during 1993 and 1994. In 1994, Wolff won in the 24 Hours Nürburgring in his category and then subsequently won many others. The Austrian racer also competed in the GT championship and FIA GT Championship held in Italy in 2003. The following year he won the race with Lorenzo Case.

Wolff continued to take part in few more competitions and in 2006, he scored the second highest in the Austrian Rally Championship grabbing the second place. The same year Toto took part in the Dubai 24- Hour winning the same. Meanwhile, he also reportedly joined the Walter Lechner Racing School as the driving instructor.

Formula One Career

While Toto was doing well with his motorsport career, he made a transition to businesses pretty quickly. After buying a share in the team, he joined the Board of Directors of Williams Formula One in 2009. After three years in 2012, he rose to the post of executive director of the same team.

In 2013, Toto Wolff resigned from his post at Williams Formula One and joined Mercedes AMG Petronas Formula One Team as its executive director and CEO. He became 30% stake holder of the Mercedes-Benz Grand Prix Ltd. Until 2016, he was holding the shares of both Williams and Mercedes AMG Petronas. Later, he sold the shares of Williams.

Under Wolff’s leadership, Mercedes conquered the Formula One winning eight back-to-back championships. The Austrian racing driver took the team to an entire new level altogether. From 2014 to 2021, they made a record by winning the championships every year.

Other Investments of Wolff

Wolff has an amazing business acumen that he proved long before he became a part of Mercedes. As a shrewd investor. He launched two investment companies. One that he started in 1998 is called “Marchfifteen” and the other in 2004 called “Marchsixteen”. Initially, at the time of inception, both the firms focused on Internet and technology companies and later expanded to others.

Wolff also acquired several other mid-sized companies in both industrial and listed categories. Among them are 49% stake in German HWA AG which he invested in 2006 and even Williams F1 team as mentioned earlier. He listed German HWA AG in 2007 on the stock exchange. A couple of his other investments include “BRR Rallye Racing”. He also owns sports management enterprise that manages some of the top racing drivers. Wolff started this company along with a former F1 driver named Mika Hakkinen.

In 2020, he also bought a 4.95 percent share in a company called Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings PLC. All of these combined to his bank balance resulting in Toto Wolff net worth.

Personal Life

Toto Wolff reportedly married twice. His first marriage took place during the 1990s with a lady named Stephanie. The couple were blessed with two children together. Stephanie and Wolff reportedly were together for almost 10 years after which they separated. The former racing driver, however, hasn’t revealed much details about his first marriage to the public.

After their separation, Wolff met Susie Wolff in 2011 and they tied the knot the same year. Susie is currently the CEO of ROKiT Venturi Racing. Like her husband, she herself has been a motor sport racer and a test and development driver for Williams. It was there that she met Toto and they liked each other. In 2017, the couple welcomed their first child.

Wolff is also known for his charity work. He serves as the Vice Chairman of the Mary Bendet Foundation that was established in the memory of their school friend. The foundation works towards helping the underprivileged children. For example, they build day care, playgrounds, rehearsal studios and many other things that the under privileged children cannot otherwise get due to low income and other reasons.

Assets

Toto Wolff lives with his family in Switzerland in a palatial mansion that stretches over 18,000 sq. ft. The home if super luxurious with numerous different modern-day amenities like Bowling Alley, Tennis Court, Home Theatre, Wine cellar and a bar. The property includes 3 swimming pools, 8 bedrooms and 11 baths. Wolff reportedly paid $62 million for this property.

In addition to that, Toto owns 5 yachts that includes three luxury ones and a couple of mega yachts. He also reportedly has a series of high-end cars like Maserati Granturismo, Mercedes Benz 300 SL, , Mercedes AMG G TR, 1957 Mercedes Benz 300, Mercedes AMG GT versions, Mercedes Benz GLC, Mercedes X-Class, Mercedes Benz C and G-Class, Bugatti Veyron and many more.

Wrapping Up

Toto Wolff is one of the influential investors from Austria who has amassed huge fortune from his motor sport career, his job in Mercedes as well as other investment businesses. As of 2022, Toto Wolff net worth is close to $540 million as per various sources. The former motorsport driver has also been involved in various charitable activities through the Mary Bendet Foundation which wins many hearts. As for his wealth, if Wolff continues with all the business at this pace, you might see his net worth skyrocketing at much higher figure.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much does Toto Wolff make? Toto Wolff makes around $35 million each year from Mercedes and different ventures. What is Toto Wolff worth? As of 2022, Toto Wolf’s net worth is almost close to $540 million. How old is Toto Wolff? Born on 12th of January 1972 in Vienna, Austria, Toto is 50 years old at the time of writing this article. Who is Toto Wolff’s wife? Toto Wolff married Susie Wolff in 2011. The couple also have a son together named Jack Wolff.