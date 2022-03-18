Tory Lanez Net Worth: Age, Height, Weight, Assets, Earnings, Family, Cars

Daystar Shemuel Shua Peterson, best known by his nickname or stage name, Tory Lanez is a 29-year-old Canadian rapper and singer. Aside from being a well-known rapper, he is also a record producer and has even directed music videos. Wait, that’s not it! Tory has also expanded his empire by entering into a clothing venture called “Umbrella fashion brand”. Between his rap career, record label, and other professions, how much is Tory Lanez worth? There is no denying that there is a lot of money in the rap world. Tory Lanez Net Worth as of 2022 is between $2 and $4 million. We did find a couple of sources that have mentioned his net worth to be $8 million-ish.

Should he have been worth more or is he holding his career strong and steady? You will know more about this Canadian rapper, what is Tory Lanez net worth, his childhood, Tory Lanez height and weight, and more facts in this posting.

Beginning his career in 2009, the rapper has already built a solid foundation in the industry in a relatively short span of time. He has given numerous hit albums and singles impressive charting on the billboards. The rapper’s signature style is ‘freestyling’ which has impressed many audiences and caught a lot of professionals’ attention. Some notable tracks and albums that he is best known for are “Luv”, “talk to Me”, “Broke in a Minute”, “I Told You”(Album), “Conflicts of My Soul: The 416 Story” (Mixtape) among many others. Let’s move on to the next section to know more.

Tory Lanez Net Worth and Salary, Bio and Early Life, Career, Awards and Accomplishments and Personal Life:

What is Tory Lanez net worth?

Tory Lanez net worth as of 2022 is between $2 to $4 million. He has earned most of this fortune from his rapping career and record sales. The rest of it is from live concerts and events, and from his other ventures outside the music industry.

While there is a lot about how much is Tory Lanez worth and how did he earn them, his exact annual salary is unknown. Although as per one source he was making around $500,000 a year initially and later in 2017, he withdrew a paycheck of $700,000. It might be variable depending on the music releases and events or projects he takes up. Nonetheless, the rapper has been able to build a sizeable bank in relatively less number of years when compared with many other fellow rappers. He reportedly owns a few luxurious cars and properties which also speak in themselves about Tory Lanez Net Worth and what he might be earning.

Biography and Early Life

Given Name: Tory Lanez Popular Name: Daystar Shemuel Shua Peterson Date of Birth: 27 July 1992 Age: 29 years old Place of Birth: Brampton, Canada Nationality: Canadian Parents: Father: Sonstar Peterson

Mother: Luella Peterson Siblings: Suheyb Ali Isse (Half Brother) Profession: Rapper, record producer, singer, songwriter Net Worth: $2 - $4 million

Tory Lanez was born Daystar Shemuel Shua Peterson, on July 27, 1992, in a city called Brampton in Ontario, Canada. He is the son of Sonstar Peterson (Father) and Luella Peterson (Mother). given his parents’ natives, the rapper is of Creole, English, and Dutch ancestry. The rapper grew up with three of his other siblings. His family initially moved to Montreal when he was just around 5 but after living there for a while they later relocated to Miami, Florida.

Sadly, Tory’s mother was suffering from a rare illness that took her life when he was just 11 years old. He was deeply affected by his mother’s death but didn’t know how to express it. He thus found music to be a way to vent out his feelings and channel his rage. After his mom, Tory’s father became an ordained minister because of which the family had to travel to different parts of the country. When his father married again, they moved to Atlanta, Georgia. Interestingly, Tory gets his last name “Lanez” here in Atlanta from a friend. His friend would call him by this name because the rapper loved to explore new streets and enjoy thrills.

Tory’s Rapping Journey

Tory’s love for rap music started when he relocated to Florida which means that he started exploring himself in this from a very early age. This was from before his mother’s demise. He had initially moved to New York with his cousin and then later moved to Toronto to live with his grandmother. However, since she didn’t want to look after him, he ended up living independently 15 years of age. He started living with three older guys, and he would always be in a tiff with them. Tory admitted that living on his own without a family made him stronger and taught him how to protect himself.

The Canadian rapper started rapping about the age of 16 and by 17 he found himself performing in concerts and events. He started calling himself “Lanez” after his friend gave him the name and his moniker from then on became “Tory Lanez”.

Tory Lanez height and weight

The 29 years old wrapper loves to wear fashionable and funky clothes with heavy accessories to complement his outfit. His fans often ask what is Tory Lanez height and weight. The rapper is 5 feet 7 inches (1.70 m) tall and is approximately 68 kilos.

Career

Tory started his career at a very early age and in no time picked up the pace, surprising his fans with continuous releases without having them wait. in 2009, he released his first mixtape called “T. L 2 T.O”. He started directing his own music and included freestyle. The rapper then went on to release more mixtapes that year like “Playing for Keeps”, “One Verse One Hearse”, “Just Landed” and more. His songs were received well by the audiences and were a huge hit among the masses. Sean Kingston, an established rapper from Florida potted his freestyling and was impressed by his work and success. Sean asked Tory to see him and offered him to work for his record company “Time is Money Entertainment”.

In the year 2011, Tory Lanez released many more mixtapes – the best of which was “Chixtape”. Some popular ones that got him solid recognition and appreciation through the next few years were “Sincerely Tory” in 2012, “Conflicts of My Soul: The 416 Story” in (2013), and so on. He released his first EP titled “Cruel Intentions” in 2015 and then signed a contract with Interscope Records/ Made Love Records.

The rapper dropped his first studio album, “I Told You” in August 2016 through the newly signed record label. It topped in the US Billboard’s Top Rap Albums chart and grabbed 4th place in the Billboard 200 chart. The album became gold certified. Furthermore, the hit singles “Say It” and “Luv” received three times platinum and two times platinum respectively. In addition to the praise that he got from the audiences, this made a solid addition to how much is Tory Lanez worth today.

Source: Getty Images

More Accomplishments Adding Up to Tory Lanez Net Worth

There are many other accomplishments added to his credit. Some other hit albums and songs from 2018 till date are “Memories Don’t Die” which peaked the Canadian Albums Chart, and ranked #3 on the Billboard 200 chart. “Love Me Now?”(2018) and “Chixtape 5″(2019) obtained the number 1 on the Top Rap Albums chart. It was also able to take a place in the Top 10 of the “Billboard” 200, UK Hip Hop and R&B Albums Chart, and Canadian Albums Chart.

His second album “Memories Don’t Die” features some well-known rappers like Wiz Khalifa and 50 Cent. While the album received mixed reviews from the audiences and some critics claimed that it lacked authenticity, it was able to manage third place in the US Billboard 200.

During the Covid outbreak, the Tory started going live on Instagram and began hosting “Quarantine Radio” to remain in touch with his fans and keep them entertained. The Canadian rapper’s latest work includes his 2021 album “Daystar” that he released under his own record label. This further increased to what is Tory Lanez net worth at present by performing well on the charts. “Daystar” rose to number 4 on the op R&B/Hip-Hop Albums charts and Top Rap Albums.

Other than his independent album and song creations, Tory also collaborated with some top rappers in the industry. He has worked with singers and rappers like Sean Paul, Packy, Trina, Meek Mill, G-Eazy, Mikey Mass, Cashmere Cat, and others.

Awards and Achievements

Tony Lanez has been able to achieve a lot within a few years of his career. Not only has he earned a good amount of fortune, but has also been honored with several nominations and awards. One of the most significant ones was his nomination for Grammy Awards in 2017 for his song “Luv”. He was further nominated for Juno awards several times. He won the Rap Recording of the Year for two of his works- “Shooters” and “Love Me Now?”. Tony also bagged the R&B/Soul Recording of the Year for “Feel It Too” in 2020.

Tory’s works also got him nominated for several other nominations like NAACP Image Award nomination, several BET Awards, MOBO Awards, Soul Train Music Awards among many others.

Personal Life

On the relationship front, Tony Lanez is still single as per several sources. However, he reportedly has a son whose name is Kai. He was born in April 2017. While the fans are curious to know who the mother is, the information is still unknown.

In 2020, the rapper got into a legal issue. He got arrested and was charged for hiding a weapon in his car. The cops found three other people in the same car among whom was Megan Thee Stallion, a fellow rapper. Megan had a wound in one of her legs which she initially mentioned was caused by broken glass. She, however, later came forward and revealed that it was Tory who had shot her in her leg.

The police had given out three felony charges against Lanez and the rapper also got the restraining order to keep distance from Megan. According to the order, the rapper was supposed to maintain 100 feet distance from Megan, but he reportedly violated it. This led to an increase in the bail amount from the initial $190,000 to $250,000.

Well, the issues don’t stop there. Tory was in a tiff with several fellow rappers like Jacquees, Drake, and others.

Summing Up

This is all about Tory Lanez. The rapper is extremely talented and has made huge contributions to the rap industry with his exceptional songs, albums and mixtapes. As of 2022, Tory Lanez net worth is $4 million. Clearly, he has brought home most of this fortune from his rapping career by selling his albums and songs. Tory has solid potential and if he keeps the momentum going, He is sure going to double or triple to a fabulous net worth in the coming years.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

