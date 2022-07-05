Tony Stewart Net Worth: Age, Height, Assets, Career, Achievements, Family

Quick Question: Who is the only person in the world who has created the record of winning both the NASCAR and IndyCar series? There is no need to “Google” the answer if you don’t know the answer, as the answer is in the title of this article. Yes, I Am talking about Tony Stewart, who is a world-renowned stock car racer. The racer commenced his career back in 1995 and bid adieu to the race track in 2016. He has a total of 49 wins in the NASCAR Cup Series, 11 wins in the NASCAR Xfinity Series, 2 Wins in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series, and 3 IndyCar Series win throughout his 18-year racing career.

Not only this, but he is also the owner of a NASCAR team called the “Stewart-Hass Racing”. Also, he partly owns a racing series known as “SRX (Superstar Racing Experience)”, which is popular as Camping World SRX Series. There is a lot more interesting information on Tony Stewart like What is Tony Stewart Net Worth? How old is Tony Stewart? Tony Stewart’s ventures, and How much does Tony Stewart make?

What Is Tony Stewart Worth?

According to our analysis, the American racer, Tony Stewart net worth is reported to be around $90 million. If you are a fanatic of any sport, you might know that most income of any professional player comes from his contract and endorsement deals. The same is with Tony Stewart as well. Unlike many others, Tony Stewart has avoided the mistake of not creating passive income. According to our reports, his business ventures bring him thousands of dollars every year. Let’s see how much does Tony Stewart make?

Name Tony Stewart Birth Name Anthony Wayne Stewart Net Worth $90 million Nationality American Age 51 years Height 5ft 9in Weight 82 kg Birth May 20, 1971, Columbus, USA Profession Racer, Businessman Career 1996-Present

How Much Does Tony Stewart Make?

According to our estimation, the stock car racer, Tony Stewart manages to earn more than $4 million to $5 million every year. Sources reveal that during his time as a professional racer, he was taking home a massive annual stipend of $20 million. He currently makes around $300k to $400k a month from his business endeavors and endorsement agreements. Tony Stewart’s weekly takings are reckoned to be around $100k. However, these are estimated figures the real numbers could be more than this. You should see Tony Stewart’s Career Earnings.

Tony Stewart’s Career Earnings

Just like many successful players, Tony Stewart too had a humble beginning. Tony started off as a rookie in 1996 and soon went on to earn the title of “Rookie of the Year”. According to reports, Tony Stewart made more than $350k as a rookie that year. The following year, Tony participated in the “Indy Championship Event”, where he secured first place as well as took home the cash prize of $1 million. Tony Stewart managed to bring more than $2.9 million into his pockets by participating in IndyCar Racing Events alone.

Apart from IndyCar Events, Tony earned a large proportion of his wealth by participating in the NASCAR Championship Events. His first race in the NASCAR event was in the year 1999, where he finished at number 20th. However, he was declared “Rookie of the Year” and went home making more than $3 million that year.

It was the year 2002 when Tony lifted his first NASCAR Winston Championship. According to reports, Tony Stewart was sent home with the Winston trophy as well as with the cash price of a whopping $9 million. Three years later, Tony Stewart won his 2nd NASCAR Trophy and a cash prize of a massive $13.6 million. According to reports, Tony Stewart’s total takings from 1997 to 2005 is a colossal $70 million. According to our analysis, Tony Stewart has made a profit of more than $130 million from racing.

Tony Stewart’s Business Ventures

Tony shook hands with Gene Haas to create a new NASCAR team called the “Stewart-Hans” in exchange for 50% ownership of the team. Stewart became the half owner of “The Stewart-Hans Racing Team”, while he was active as a professional racer. Stewart earned his third NASCAR trophy in 2011, and he reportedly walked home with a massive paycheck of $22 million in that year alone. Not only this, but Tony Stewart is also the owner of other teams like Tri star Motorsports and Tony Stewart Racing.

Apart from this, he also started diversifying his income by investing it in acquiring racetracks. Tony acquired his first racetrack back in November 2004. Reports state that the name of Tony Stewart’s racetrack is “Eldora Speedway”, which is said to be one of the greatest racetracks in the history of America. He is also said to be the owner of another racing track, situated in New Weston, Ohio.

Tony also acquired ownership of other tracks like Macon Speedway and Paducah International Raceway, located in Illinois and Kentucky, respectively. Our research states that Tony Stewart has reportedly made more than $2.5 million from endorsements during his career as a professional NASCAR racer.

Tony Stewart Real Estate

The former NASCAR racer, Tony Stewart is said to reside in a luxurious property located in Columbus, Indiana. According to reports, the name of Tony Stewart’s residence is “Hidden Hollow Ranch”, which has a huge mansion of 20,000 square feet standing on a 414-acre piece of land. Sources reveal that the house has 6 bedrooms and 11 bathrooms.

Out of 414 acres, 9 acres are occupied by a lake, and it also features a huge aquarium. Not only this, but the property consists of an entertainment room, bowling alley, golf simulator, theater, and whatnot. AS per reports, the American racer turned businessman, Tony Stewart has paid a whopping sum of $3.9 million for the property.

Tony Stewart’s Controversy

Back in August 2014, Tony Stewart accidentally took the life of fellow racer Kevin Ward Jr. The heart of the matter is that Tony Stewart and Kevin Ward were competing against each other in a car race at the Canandaigua Motorsports Park, which is located in New York. During the race, Stewart’s car hit Kevin’s car, which resulted in Kevin losing control over his ride and crashing it into the wall. Immediately, the racing officials displayed a yellow flag (which is a signal for caution for racers). However, Kevin got off his car without waiting for the officials to arrive and started walking toward Tony Stewart’s car.

As per reports, Kevin was angry over Tony for hitting his car and was trying to confront Tony. Unfortunately, Tony Stewart hit Kevin with his car, which sent him flying for a distance of 25 feet. As a result, Kevin’s soul left his body on the spot, but Tony wasn’t taken into custody. Stewart was scheduled to participate in NASCAR Sprint Cup Series the next day, however, Tony decided to withdraw his name from the race. The following day after Kevin’s death, Tony Stewart issued a public statement grieving over the unfortunate passing away of Kevin Ward.

Aftermath

Following this, NASCAR introduced a new rule stating that the racers aren’t allowed to exit their cars until the officials arrive. However, fire and the possibility of engine blast are exceptions. After this, the mourning family of Kevin Ward filed a case against Tony Stewart, charging him with the murder of Kevin Ward. However, the court dismissed their case stating that Tony’s approach during the incident is not murderous.

Based on the video of the incident the judge ruled that Tony didn’t hit Kevin intentionally. The Judge went on to add that it was evident that Kevin Ward was driving under the heavy influence of drugs, which clouded his judgment abilities. Despite the court’s judgment, the deceased’s family refused to accept the verdict and charged a lawsuit against Tony. Following this incident, Tony Stewart announced his retirement from NASCAR events.

The family of the deceased and the American racer fought against each other in court for years, and finally, in April 2018, both parties came into an agreement. According to reports, the parties made a settlement in private for an undisclosed amount.

Early and Personal Life of Tony Stewart

Though we know him as Tony Stewart, it’s not his birth name. His parents Nelson and Pam Stewart named him (Tony), Anthony Wayne Stewart at the time of his birth. Pam welcomed Tony on the 20th of May 1971 in Columbus, Indiana, United States. Tony was sent to Columbus North High School and passed out in 1989. Stewart got into kart racing when he was just 7 years old.

He soon started competing in Go-Kart racing events and won many honors. The American racer is said to have been in plenty of romantic relationships throughout his career. One of the earliest known partners of Tony Stewart is Krista Dwyer, however, the pair parted ways due to Tony’s busy schedule. In 2002, Tony Stewart started seeing a woman named Jamie Schaffer. After being in a romantic relationship for two years, Tony and Jamie ended their relationship. Later on, Tony Stewart gave his heart to Tara Roquemore in 2006.

Unfortunately, Tony and Tara’s relationship also lasted for just two years i.e, till 2008. After a few years i.e, in 2016, Stewart started dating Penelope Jimenez, who is a former Playmate. However, this relationship didn’t last long as well. Then in March 2021, Tony exchanged engagement rings with Leah Pruett, and later in November, the couple tied the knot.

Conclusion

So let’s end this article here. In this post, you have read about Tony Stewart net worth, business ventures, real estate owned by Tony Stewart, and the Tony Stewart controversy. The American racer is happily married to the love of his life and was inducted into the Hall of Fame of NASCAR in January 2020.

Frequently Asked Questions About Tony Stewart

1. What is Tony Stewart worth? A. The American racer, Tony Stewart net worth is a staggering $90 million as of July 2022. 2. How old is Tony Stewart? A. Tony Stewart is currently 51 years old. 3. Who is Tony Stewart’s wife? A. Tony Stewart has been in numerous romantic relationships throughout his career. Around March 2021, Tony and Leah Prunett (an American drag racer) got engaged. A few months later in November, Tony and Leah walked down the aisle on 21st November. 4. What is Tony Stewart’s height? A. The stock car racer, Tony Stewart’s height is measured to be 5 feet and 9 inches.