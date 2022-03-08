Tom Segura is a renowned stand-up comedian and podcaster. He is the host of the famous podcast called “Your Mom’s House” with his beloved wife Christina Pazsitzky. Tom kick-started his career back in 2007, after completing college. In addition to this, Tom Segura is also an actor and writer. Let us have a look at what’s Tom Segura worth? And how much does Tom Segura make a year?

What’s Tom Segura Worth?

Tom Segura has an impressive net worth between $12 to $15 million in 2022. The stand-up comedian has amassed his fortune from his podcast channel, acting, and stand-up comedy. Segura has also made an appearance at television shows like Comedy Central Presents and Live at Gotham. He is also credited for making being featured in stand-up specials at Netflix. He began appearing on comedy specials on Netflix in 2014.

Name Tom Segura Net Worth $ Born 16 April 1979, Cincinnati, Ohio Nationality American Age 42 years Height 6 Ft Weight 80 Kg (approximately) Spouse Christina Pazsitzky Occupation Stand-Up Comedian, Actor, Writer, Podcaster Career 2007-Present

How Much Does Tom Segura Make a Year?

As per reports, it is stated that “Your Mom’s House” host, Tom Segura takes home a check of $2 million each year. Tom has multiple sources of income. He earns a decent sum of money from his comedy shows/events, podcasts, and social media handles. Below is the breakdown of his earnings.

Tom Segura Earnings

Most do not know that Tom Segura charges a hefty sum between $30k to $35k for doing comedy events. Recently, in 2019, Tom Segura embarked on a tour named “Down Tour”, which covered around 11 countries. During this tour, Tom Segura performed a total number of more than 180 shows. It is reported that Tom Segura sold more than $335k tickets, where each ticket cost around $50 to $80.

If we add the figures, the Down Tour easily brought $1 to $2 million in the bank. He also earns a good deal of money from his YouTube channel. Segura joined the YouTube community back in the year 2008. His channel currently, has more than 457k subscribers, with over 5.8 million overall views. It is reported that Segura earns up to $155k each year (depending on the views). Apart from this, he can also make thousands of dollars through paid sponsorships or endorsements.

Podcast And Television Shows

Tom Segura and his wife Christina Pazsitzky own runs a podcast known as “Your Mother’s House”. Tom and Christina launched their podcast back in 2011, and have been hosting it together ever since. Currently, their channel “YourMomsHousePodcast” has over a million subscribers, with more than 38 million overall views.

The channel generates monthly revenue of $2.6k to $40k. The channel gets an estimated number of around 10k new subscribers each month, and its yearly earnings are up to $491k. Segura has made many appearances in movies and television shows. He was featured on “Live at Gotham” and “Comedy Central Presents” and also appeared in movies like Instant Family (2018), Countdown (2019), The Opening Act (2020).

Tom has also appeared on Netflix comedy specials like White Girls With Cornrows (2012), Completely Normal (2014), Mostly Stories (2016), Disgraceful (2018), and Ball Hog (2020). If we combine his earnings from all these sources then he easily earns up to a million dollars just from his podcast, movies, and television shows alone.

Tom Segura Houses

Segura along with his wife Christina bought a 4,000 square feet property in Woodland Hills, California back in 2016. It is said that the couple spent more than $1.6 million on the house, and later in the year 2020, they listed their property on the market for $2 million. Likewise, they spent a massive amount of more than $6.65 million on another grand mansion. The house is located at the Pacific Palisades, and the house covers an area of 5,700 square feet. Tom and Christina’s house has a large swimming pool and also a huge garden and many spacious rooms. The couple also put this place on the market for $6.85 million. After putting their house on market, the couple relocated to Austin, Texas. Their home was bought by Cassius Marsh (an NFL player) in 2020.

Early Life

Tom Segura is the child of Thomas Nadeau Segura and Rosario Segura. The stand-up comedian has 2 sisters, and he was born on the 16th of April in 1979. He grew up in Cincinnati, Ohio, U.S. After completing his schooling, Tom Segura joined Lenoir-Rhyne University. Unfortunately, despite doing well in his college, Tom Segura became addicted to substances. Tom went briefly into a coma after the injected excess amount of GHB (Gamma Hydroxybutyrate Acid), when he was just 18 years old.

Career

Shortly after completing his graduation from Lenoir-Rhyne University, Tom went on to pursue his career in stand-up comedy. During the initial days of his career, he worked in the day, and later performed shows in the evenings. This went on for a few years, then he got an internship at Kopelson Entertainment. After some time, he got the role of a logger, and also wrote transcripts of Extreme Makeover and My Big Fat Obnoxious Boss. Soon his career took off and Tom Segura went on to perform comedy acts at big events like Melbourne International Comedy Festival.

Rise To Fame

Not only this, but he has also performed at many other popular comedy events like The Comedy Festival and Just For Laughs Comedy Festival. Tom Segura was also a participant in the famous reality television show, “Last Comedy Standing 2”, where he went on to become a finalist. By 2010, Tom Segura created his place among the famous stand-up comedian, and he was already earning millions by then. Later in 2011, Tom and his spouse launched a podcast named “Your Mother’s House”, and is still running. The podcast became popular among the audience in just a few years.

Tom and Christina featured as the hosts, shared their opinions on various matters, and made potty jokes. The comedian has also appeared in some movies and television shows like Instant Family, Countdown, The Opening Act, Live at Gotham, and Comedy Central Presents. Apart from this he also signed a deal with Netflix for stand-up comedy specials. His first comedy special was premiered on Netflix titled “Completely Normal”. Then three more comedy specials featuring Tom Segura were released on Netflix every two years. After the release of Completely Normal, Mostly Stories was released in 2016, and after two years Disgraceful in 2018, and later Ball Hog in 2020.

Personal Life

Tom Segura and his wife Christina Pazsitzky met each other at the Cat Club in Los Angeles, when they were 23 and 26 years old respectively. Soon the couple started dating each other, and later got married in the year 2008. Later the couple welcomed their first child Ellis in the year 2016, and later in 2018 welcomed their second child Julian. Tom Segura is now a proud father of two children and currently resides in Austin, Texas with his wife Christina Pazsitzky.

Conclusion

Tom Segura had a near-death experience, when he injected himself with GHB and went into a coma. However, he mended his ways, and after graduating from college, he went on to pursue a career in stand-up comedy. From here, it was no looking back for Tom Segura, and he went on to perform on many popular comedy events/shows. His wife Christina Pazsitzky is also in the same profession as he is, and the pair launched a podcast named “Your Mother’s House” which grew popular in just a few years. Before even reaching the age of 50, Tom has amassed a fortune of more than $10 million, and it is expected to grow even more in the coming days.

Frequently Asked Questions

1. What was Tom Segura’s net worth in 2021? A. Tom Segura’s net worth in 2021 was around $10 to $13 million. 2. What is Tom Segura’s height? A. Tom Segura height is 6 Ft. 3. What is the name of Tom Segura and Christina Pazsitzky’s podcast? A. Tom Segura and Christina Pazsitzky are the co-hosts of the podcast named “Your Mother’s House”. 4. How many children do Tom Segura and Christina Pazsitzky have? A. Tom Segura and Christina Pazsitzky are the proud parents of 2 children.