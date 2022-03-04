Tom MacDonald is a popular Rapper from Canada, who released popular hip hop songs like Snow Flakes, White Boy, Brain Washed, etc. If you love his songs, or you want to learn more about him, read the below sections. Here, we will discuss in great detail what is tom MacDonald net worth? and many more. In addition to this, we will talk about his childhood, and how he got interested in music, especially rapping. Besides, we will also explain how he started his journey in the music industry and the struggles he faced during this period. After that, we are going to share about the multiple luxury assets owned or purchased by Tom MacDonald. And at the last, we will provide information on his personal life, while listing out the various people he has dated so far.

Who Is Tom MacDonald?

For those who are not familiar with Tom MacDonald, here’s a short description. Tom MacDonald is a Rapper, Former professional Wrestler, and Songwriter from Canada. He has released multiple singles over the years of which, Snowflakes, White boy, Brian Washed, and Fake Woke entered the Billboard Hot 100 Charts. Besides, he is also known for criticizing racial politics in the United States all the time. Moreover, he has released 8 albums until now and worked on various mixtapes. And only that he got also featured in music videos of other star rappers such as Ryan Upchurch, Nova Rockefeller, etc.

What Is Tom MacDonald Net Worth?

The Canadian Rapper, Tom MacDonald roughly has a net worth between $500,000 to $800,000 for the year 2021. Moreover, as you can guess, Tom MacDonald gets the majority of his earnings from his singing career. Mainly from his albums and singles, that become popular or topped the Billboard Charts. Besides, he also performs his songs at various locations, as well as goes on tours for his fans all around the world, which in turn act as an additional income.

In addition to this, Tom MacDonald also has a YouTube channel, through which he shares his songs, as well as provides insights into his life for his fans or followers. Currently, he has more than $2.97 million subscribers on this platform, as well as total views of more than 520 Million.

And being a popular rapper, he often signs endorsement deals with various popular brands, earning thousands of dollars every year. Lastly, he has his own merchandise, which is very popular among the people from North America. By combing all these income sources and his rising popularity, we can ensure that the rapper will see his net worth rise in the next few years.

Childhood of Tom MacDonald

Name Tom MacDonald Age 33 years Height 185 cm Weight 79 Kg Spouse Unmarried Net Worth $500,000 to $800,000

Tom MacDonald was born on 21 September of the year 1998, in British Columbia Province in Canada. The Rapper has a close-knit relationship with his sister, Emily MacDonald from his childhood, and even has a tattoo of her name on his body. Moreover, growing up, MacDonald got interested in rapping as well as wrestling. He thought of starting his career in the music industry but got an opportunity to start a wrestling career. That is how he ended up competing at various wrestling matches across Canada.

He became very popular in the sport, and he called himself an AllStar in the wrestling ring. However, during the same time, he got addicted to alcohol, which in turn affected his opportunities inside the wrestling ring. Moreover, he lost the majority of his opportunities, and even his relationship with his family got estranged during this period. In the latter of 2017, he had a bad mental breakdown due to addiction. And he ended up spending months in the Rehabilitation center.

Career Beginning of Tom MacDonald

However, after coming out of the Rehabilitation center when he was just 18 years old, he decided to start his career in Rapping. Soon he released his first single, Whiteboy, which became quite popular across North America, gaining more fame and popularity to the upcoming Star Rapper. With this fame and popularity, he released singles, such as Straight White Male and Clone Rappers, which revolve around conspiracy theories and social subjects. Shortly, after this, he attained more popularity, with his unique songs.

Furthermore, he even planned to perform his first-ever supporting act for the Rock Band Fall In Reverse. However, the tour got canceled at the last minute, and Tom MacDonald went on to work on his next singles. During the Covid-19 Pandemic year 2020, he released more than 20 singles addressing various different topics, which also include the pandemic. At the same time, his songs started ranking among the Top 100 songs on the Billboard charts. He became so popular that he attracted the attention of many news channels and magazines, started writing articles about him.

Luxury Assets of Tom MacDonald

Being an upcoming rapper, not much is known about Tom MacDonald and his various luxury assets. However, according to his friends, Tom MacDonald owns a luxury apartment in Los Angeles City, where he is currently residing. This luxury apartment is said to have various luxury features like Top Kitchen Cabinetry, Prime Location, Floor-To-Ceiling windows, Concierge Services, Indoor Music Recording Studio, and many more. According to sources, this apartment is said to be worth more than $100,000.

In addition to this, he owns the Lamborghini Aventador Luxury Supercar, worth almost $150,000. This supercar features a 6.5 L V12 engine that puts out 729 Bhp. He has showcased his cars in his music videos as well as Instagram posts all the time. Besides, he is also said to own a house back in Canada. Although, much about that home is not known, as he keeps most of his life private. And lastly, there are also rumors that Tom MacDonald loves vintage cars and bikes, and has an impressive collection, back home in Canada.

Incidents Involving Tom MacDonald

Controversy Surrounding Tom MacDonald’s Coronavirus Song

Tom MacDonald has released the Coronavirus single during the height of the pandemic, and it has received severe backlash from people all around the world. As in this song, Tom MacDonald alleges that the news channels and the government only spread lies about the pandemic. The lyrics in the song seem to oppose given actions as well as the initiatives taken by the United Nations. Although, he called out everyone to be together, to overcome this pandemic. Many believe that it was not the right time to release a song right when people are struggling to survive in the Pandemic. And not just that but also falsifying claiming that science, govt, and news channels are not very useful.

Tom MacDonald is a Trump Supporter

The Rapper, Tom MacDonald is popular for his unique views and beliefs. Recently, the whole world, as well as the United States, was shocked by the Capitol Hill Riots caused by Trump Supporters. MacDonald came forwards to support them, instead of calling out such disgraceful acts. This in turn created the speculations and rumors that, Tom MacDonald supports Donald Trump and his supporters. However, soon after this rumor went viral, Tom MacDonald gave an interview.

In which he addressed the issues, and stated that he does not support Donald Trump or any other politician. He stated he was just trying to shine a light on the people whose voices are being silenced. However, the actual reality shows something different, as some of the conspiracy theorists are busy cooking up conspiracies about everything. And Tom MacDonald with his unique beliefs suits right between the members of these groups. Moreover, he also made several posts supporting these people through his social media platforms.

Conclusion

Here in this article, we have talked in great detail about what is tom Macdonald net worth? and whether it will rise or drop in the next few years. Next, we provided detailed information about the Rapper and answered questions such as where is tom MacDonald from, his childhood, and many more. Besides, we have provided comprehensive information about his journey to fame and popularity. And after that, we talked about his multiple luxury assets currently. And lastly, we discussed the two recent incidents in which Tom MacDonald received backlash for his comments or views.

Frequently Asked Questions

What Is Tom MacDonald Net Worth? The Rapper, Tom MacDonald roughly has a net worth between $500,000 to $800,000. This net worth is predicted to rise in the next few years, as the rapper is working on new albums and videos. Who is Tommy MacDonald? How did he become popular? As stated in the above sections, Tommy MacDonald is a Canadian Rapper, Songwriter, and Former Wrestler. He became popular with his unique views and themes for his rap singles such as Snowflakes, White Boy, Politically Incorrect, and many more. Name some of the popular singles from Tom MacDonald? WhiteBoy, Snow Flakes, Best Rap Ever, People So Stupid, Don’t Look Down, Politically Incorrect, Everybody Hates Me, Don’t Look Down, Mac Lethal Sucks, etc are some of the popular singles released by Tom MacDonald.