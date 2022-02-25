Tobey Maguire is so far the best face of Spider-Man. The charisma he built around the character, Peter Parker, has been passed down successfully by the new faces of Spider-man who came after him. Maguire was already an established actor by the time he was offered the role of Spider-Man. However, it was the Spider-man movie series that made Tobey Maguire a global figure. Currently, the Tobey Maguire Net Worth is estimated to be around $75 million. On a whole, this article gives answers to the questions such as What is Tobey Maguire Net Worth?, How is he spending his money?.

Birthplace Santa Monica, Los Angeles, California. Ethnicity English – Irish – Germany Nationality American Profession Actor Born On June 27, 1975 Age 46(as of 2021) Height 5’6” Weight 71 Kg Net Worth $75 million

Tobey Maguire Childhood

Tobey Maguire was born to very young parents. Yup, his parents were only 18 and 20 when they gave birth to him. His father and mother are Vincent Maguire and Wendy Brown, respectively. Tobey’s mother was into advertisement and acting, while his father was a construction worker and cook. His family was caught in the clutches of Poverty when he was a kid. Maguire tried finding his way out of Poverty and decided to become a chef. However, his mother offered him $100 and persuaded him to pursue a career in acting instead. This is where Tobey’s journey with cinema began. At the age of 12, Maguire joined the drama class. This affected his schooling and he had to drop out eventually. Nevertheless, he passed the test and was certified with General Educational Development.

Tobey Maguire Acting Career

In 1989, he was recruited for playing a role in “The Wizard”, his first feature film. Maguire acted in various TV shows from the 90s until 2002. He looked much younger than his real age. As a result of this, people were still recruiting him for teenage roles when he was already in his mid-20s. Some of the TV shows that he acted in that period are Tracey Takes On, Roseanne, and Walker, Texas Ranger.

Tobey Maguire and Leonardo Di Caprio

The two great actors always auditioned against each other for the same roles in movies. This is when the two became good friends. Maguire and Di Caprio both made an unofficial agreement with each other to help themselves in finding roles. They kept their promise and always found roles for each other in their movies.

Tobey Maguire Became a Sober

Maguire faced severe health issues due to alcohol addiction. He spent a huge amount of time partying with other young actors. He was disappointed with his lifestyle and thought of fighting off his addiction. Maguire approached Alcoholics Anonymous to help him beat the addiction and finally came over it. From then on, until now, he is a teetotaler. It is important to note that, he is now a Vegan.

Tobey Maguire and Spider-Man

Maguire earned millions of dollars when he acted in the Spider-man movie series. This made him the highest-paid actor in Hollywood at that time. Initially, for the first part of Spider-man, he was paid $4 million. This was a huge amount for him. The movie became a box-office hit and grossed around $820 million dollars. After witnessing the Success of Spider-man 1, he became aware of the scale of the project he was working on. So when he was approached for the role in Spider-man 2, he quoted his price much higher than the previous one. After negotiation, he finally received $17.5 million as his salary. In addition to that, he got 5% of the film’s box office gross. The sequel earned around $790 million from all over the world. Maguire must have earned more than $30 million from this, other than his salary.

In the third part, his salary was around $15 million, and he got around 7.5% of the movie’s box office gross. After repeatedly receiving $15 million as salary, Maguire became the highest-paid actor in the worth. A noteworthy thing about Maguire is, no other actor who played the role of Spider-man has received this salary for the first movie. Both Holland and Garfield received only $500K for their first movie in the Spider-man series.

Life of Tobey Maguire After Spider-man Movie Series

After completing the Spider-man project, he acted in the movie “Sea Biscuit”. Maguire reportedly got $12.5 million for his role in that movie. He however shifted his focus on Poker for earring big amounts. Maguire made somewhere between $30-40 million via poker in the year 2007. It is important to note that the poker earnings add up more than half of the Tobey Maguire networth.

Tobey Maguire House

Maguire has been investing in real estate smartly for a very long time. In 2017, Maguire sold a home property in Santa Monica for $3.325 million while he bought it for $2,675. So the profit he gained by selling that property is more than $1.2 million. Maguire used the same amount to buy another residence. The cost of that residence was $3.375 million. The house was designed by famous architect “Clive Wilkinson” for himself in 2007. Clive Wilkinson is popular for designing the Googleplex and Google’s headquarters.

This residence has three bedrooms and four bathrooms. All the rooms have a way that led to a 48-foot swimming pool on the outside. Clive has tried reducing the gap between the interior and exterior structures of the home. Hence, the walls of living rooms are completely made up of Glass. Clive bought this property for $690K and renovated it.

He made his first big investment in real estate in the year 2019. He bought a mansion worth $6.9 million in Los Angeles. The mansion was around 3,536 square feet (3.29 a) wide, and it has four bedrooms and five baths. On the outside of the building, you have a hot tub, a large swimming pool, and a playground for outdoor games. Recently, he sold a plot in Los Angeles for a staggering $10.7 million. This deal was huge, and he sold the plot for a relatively higher amount compared to the market price. The median price of plots that were sold priorly was less than $3 million. So, it is more than 3 times the median price.

Tobey Maguire Loss

As we discussed earlier, Tobey Maguire was into poker for some time and earned a hefty amount for it. But here is the thing, he also suffered a loss in poker. It was alleged that Tobey Maguire won over $311K against Brad Riderman. Later, Brad Ruder man was charged for investment fraud and sent to prison. Maguire was accused of being part of the scan, but he settles the lawsuit by paying $80,000. This was the only loss that was incurred by Maguire. The scam was known as Ponzi Scam. Many other Hollywood celebrities were also involved in this case.

How Much Is Tobey Maguire Worth?

Currently, the net worth of Tobey Maguire is estimated to be around $75 million. A major portion of this comes from his acting career and poker. If we are gonna talk about his acting career, he didn’t sign up for any big movies after the Spider-man series. Hence, more than half of his earnings in his acting career were from the Spider-man series. He earned around $37 million from these three movies alone, Spider-man 1, Spider-man 2, and Spider-man 3.

This aforementioned amount only includes his salary, not his back-end points. If we are going to include that, the amount would be more than what he earned as salary. For the second part, his share of the Box office was 5% while the gross earnings were $790 million. Hence, the back-end points would be 39.5 million. Similarly, he earned around $67 million.

Tobey Maguire’s Height and Weight

He is 5’6” tall and weighs 71 kg. Maguire has blue eyes and brown hair.

Tobey Maguire Family

Before marrying Jennifer Meyer, Maguire was in a relationship with Kirsten Dunst, Rashida Jonas, and Sara Gilbert. He finally met Jennifer, a jewelry designer, at Universal studio while shooting the film Seabiscuit. They got engaged in the month of April in 2006. Tobey Maguire and Jennifer Meyer married after their first child was born. After 9 years of marriage life, the couple parted their ways and finally got divorced in 2020.

Conclusion

Apart from mentioning Tobey Maguire Networth, I have expanded on the details, including his investments and sources of income. While talking about investments, more focus has been laid on his real estate investment, which includes the Tobey Maguire house and its worth. This article sums up everything by answering the questions such as how much is Tobey Maguire worth and how did he earn.

Frequently Asked Questions(FAQs) – Tobey Maguire Net Worth

1. What are the main sources of income for Tobey Maguire? The acting career and poker are two major sources of income for Tobey Maguire. 2. What is the age of Tobey Maguire? As of 2021, the age of Tobey Maguire is 46 years. 3. How many kids does Tobey Maguire have? He has a daughter and son. Their names are Ruby Sweetheart Maguire and Otis Tobias Maguire, respectively. 4. How much did Tobey Maguire pay to settle his lawsuit? Tobey Maguire paid around $80K as compensation. 5. How much did Tobey Maguire spend on his current residence? He has reportedly spent more than $3 million for buying his current residence.