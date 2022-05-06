Tisha Campbell net worth: Family, Career, Age, Height, Assets, Cars, House

Another day another story of a celebrity going from riches to rags (coincidently she also worked in a drama series with quite a similar name i.e, Rags to Riches). Today’s post is about the American actress, Tisha Campbell who is famous for playing the role of Gina Waters-Payne in Martin and Janet Marie in My Wife and Kids. She is also renowned for playing the character “Damona Watkins” in Dr.Ken. Tisha Campbell is also popular for playing the character of “Sydney” in the House Party series. Apart from acting in movies and television, Tisha also has roots in the music industry as well. Her acting and music career made her millions of dollars. However, Tisha Campbell lost most of her money and is now left with just a tiny fraction of her fortune.

What is Tisha Campbell net worth? How old is Tisha Campbell? How did Tisha Campbell lose her wealth? and How much does Tisha Campbell make?

What Is Tisha Campbell Worth?

The American actress, Tisha Campbell net worth is reportedly around $500k as of 2022. Tisha earned most of her money through acting in movies and television shows. Presumably, Tisha Campbell also made decent money from music and comedy works as well. Tisha was married to Duane Martin for more than 20 years. In the year 2016, it was revealed that the couple had a debt of more than $15 million. Later, in the same year, Duane and Tisha filed for bankruptcy (more about it in a later section). Below are the details of how much does Tisha Campbell make?

How Much Does Tisha Campbell Make?

As stated earlier, Tisha Campbell net worth is just $500k. According to reports, it is estimated that Tisha Campbell earns around $70k to $100 every year. Her monthly income is speculated around $10k to $15k. Her income is generated through acting roles. Below are the details on how did Tisha Campbell and Duane Martin ended up in $15 million in debt?

How Did Tisha Campbell and Duane Martin Land in $15 Million Debt?

Back in the year 2016, it was revealed that Tisha and Martin owed a massive sum of more than $15 million to various creditors. After the couple filed for bankruptcy it was found that they had just $313k in assets, while the debt was more than $15 million. The documents stated that the couple’s income was just $7.6k, while the monthly expenses were recorded at around $17k. Out of $313k assets, $65k was in real estate, and the remaining $248 was in personal property.

The massive $15 million debt included a $3 million debt to Broadway Federal Bank from which Duane took a loan of $9.5 million to purchase a property. The bank granted the load on a personal guarantee. Furthermore, Duane and Tisha also owed thousands of dollars to unpaid taxes. In addition to this, Duane also took a huge $1.5 million loan from Will Smith and his wife. Not only this but there were claims from Tisha that Duane is spending money without her knowledge. She stated that her husband had a huge 500 shirts collection. Tisha went on to state that the cost of each shirt is at least $1.5k, which makes up a total of $750k.

So if we add the figures, then it makes sense, how the couple landed in a huge debt. Due to this, Tisha Campbell decided to end her marriage with Duane Martin.

Real Estate

Back in the year 2004, the couple became owners of a 3,858 square feet property in Lake Arrowhead, California after paying $880k. Later in the year 2009, Tisha and Duane Martin moved out of the house after getting $1.59 million for it. After purchasing a house in Lake Arrowhead, the couple purchased another property in Chatsworth in 2005. According to reports, Tisha Campbell and Duane Martin became owners of the house after paying $900k. Later on, Martin decided to list the Chartworth property for $1.5 million to pay off his debts.

Divorce

Two years after filing bankruptcy, Tisha went to court to end her marriage. The divorce filing revealed that the expenses of Tisha Campbell were around $33k, while on the other hand, her husband recorded expenses of over $62k. At that time, it was revealed that Tisha possessed assets, that are worth at least $1.5 million. However, she did not have any reliable source of income.

Tisha and Duane’s marriage officially ended by the end of 2020, when Tisha was granted the ownership of a leased home and BMW. On the other hand, her husband was awarded the ownership of another leased home and Bentley car (leased). In addition to this, Duane Martin was also granted the ownership of 2 motorcycles.

If we take a look at Tisha and Martin’s history, all the financial mismanagements, overspending, owing millions of dollars to creditors, and unpaid taxes resulted in the couple’s financial downfall.

Early Life

Tisha Campbell is the second child of Clifton Campbell and Mona Shockley. Her father used to work at a factory. In addition to this, Clifton also used to sing and play chess. While on the other hand, Tisha’s mother had a job as a nurse and later went on to work as a talent manager. Tisha’s mother later changed her name from Mona Shockley to Mona Washington.

Mona Washington gave birth to her second child on the 13th of October 1968 in the city of Oaklahoma, USA. Apart from Tisha, Clifton and Mona are also parents to four sons and a daughter, out of which the daughter and 3 sons are younger than Tisha. Tisha showed interest in music since she was a child, and her parents supported her interest in music.

Career

Tisha Campbell went on to appear on the television screen when she was just 6 years old. She was featured in an episode of a children’s program called “The Big Blue Marble” in 1974. Soon she went on to appear in other children’s shows like Kids Are People Too, Unicorn Tales, Captain Kangaroo, etc. When Tisha attained the age of 17 years, she landed the part of “Chiffon” in a musical movie called Little Shop of Horrors in 1986. Later on, Tisha landed a part in a drama series called “Rags to Riches”, and also went on to act in a comedy movie called “School Daze”.

After this, Tisha Campbell went on to act in movies like Rooftops (1989), Another 48 Hrs (1990), House Party (1990), House Party 2 (1991), Boomerang (1992), House Party 3 (1994), Sprung (1997), and The Last Place on Earth (2002). During this, Tisha also appeared in a popular sitcom called “Martin”, where she played the character of Regina Waters-Payne in 1992. Later she also appeared in another television program called My Wife and Kids from 2001 to 2005.

After this, Tisha also started appearing in Rita Rocks from 2008 to 2009. Tisha Campbell was also cast in short-lived television programs like The Protector (which ran for only one season) and Dr. Ken (which lasted only for two seasons).

Tisha Campbell Music Career

In the early 1990s, Tisha started working on her first album titled “Tisha”. The album was released in 1992 and received an average rating from critics and the audience. Tisha also gave her voice to the soundtrack of Sprung. From the 1990s to the 2000s, Tisha Campbell was featured in many music videos for famous artists like Will Smith, Mindless Behavior, and Toni Braxton.

Later in 2015, Tisha Campbell launched her single “Steel Here”, and later in the following year she released another song called “Lazy Bitch”. Then Tisha went on to release “I Don’t Wanna Be Alone Tonight: and “22 Summers” which were released in the years 2018 and 2019.

Personal Life

Tisha Campbell fell in love with Duane Martin (who is renowned for his role in Out All Night), and the couple started dating each other. later on the 17th of August 1996, Tisha Campbell and Duane Martin walked down the aisle. A few years later in August 2001, Tisha Campbell and Duane Martin welcomed their first child, a son named Xen Martin.

Then later in 2009, Tisha Campbell gave birth to her second child, a son named Ezekiel Czar Martin on the 8th of September. After being married to each other for more than 20 years, the couple decided to go their separate ways in 2018. Their marriage officially came to an end in December 2020.

Conclusion

Tisha Campbell appeared in many movies and television shows, for which she received thousands of dollars. Her most notable role is in the famous sitcom named “Martin”, where she played the role of Regina Waters-Payne. Tisha also went on to appear in numerous music videos and she also released a few songs of her own as well. Tisha married the love of her life, Duane Martin. The couple spent more than 20 years together. Unfortunately, the marriage came to an end, when the couple landed in a huge $15 million debt. Due to this heavy debt, Tisha Campbell is now left with just $500k in her bank account.

So the lesson we can learn from Tisha Campbell’s story is that we should learn to manage our money so that we won’t end up in debt like her. Tisha Campbell was last seen in a musical film called “The J Team” (2021), where she played the character of Coach Poppy.

