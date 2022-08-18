Tina Louise Net Worth: Age, Height, Assets, Career, Biography, Awards, Family

Today Hollywood industry wouldn’t be enjoying the status it has now if it wasn’t for the contributions made by the actors like Marilyn Moore, Marlon Brando, Audrey Hepburn, Kirk Douglas, John Wayne, James Dean, Elizabeth Taylor, Elvis Presley, and numerous others. One of the entertainers on the list is Tina Louise. If you aren’t familiar with her name, let me tell you that she is an actress from the 1950s. Tina Louise is most recognized for her role in the American sitcom “Gilligan’s Island”, which ran from September 1964 to April 1967 for 3 seasons. Louise also receives praise for her role in the American comedy film, “God’s Little Acre” (released in 1958) for which she even got honored with a Golden Globe Award. Tina Louise is also famous for her works in movies like The Trap, The Hangman, For Those Who Think Young, etc.

Let’s refresh our memories of the bygone era by looking at some of the best films by Tina Louise, and also what is Tina Louise net worth, how old is Tina Louise, and how much does Tina Louise make?

What Is Tina Louise Worth?

The American actress and the Gilligan Island fame, Tina Louise net worth is reported to be at least $6 million as of August 2022. She has been working in the entertainment industry for a period of more than 70 years. Over the years, Tina Louise made her money by acting in movies and TV shows. According to reports, Tina Louise has been featured in 40 movies so far. As for TV, she has graced around 35 shows.

She was awarded a Golden Globe Award in 1959 for her role in the movie “God’s Little Acre” in the “Most Promising Newcomer-Female” category. Also in the same year, Tina Louise earned a nomination for a Golden Laurel Award for the same role in the “Top Female Supporting Performance” category. In 2004, Tina Louise was presented with a Pop Culture Award for her work on “Gilligan’s Island” at the TV Land Awards. Check out how much does Tina Louise make? given below.

Name Tina Louise Net Worth $6 million Nationality American Birth February 11, 1934, New York City, USA Age 88 years Height 5ft 9in Weight 57 kg Partner Les Crane (M-1966 to 1971) Profession Model, Actress, Singer Career 1952-Present

How Much Does Tina Louise Make/

According to reports, Tina Louise makes more than $960k every year. If we add up the amount received for making guest appearances in movies and earnings received from her music works, Tina Louise overall makes close to $1 million every year. Her income mainly consists of royalties and money received by acting in movies and TV shows. Despite being a woman of 88 years, Tina Louise still manages to draw out at least $80k a month from her various works. The American actress, Tina Louise’s weekly income is computed to be around $20k. Let’s look a some best performances by Tina Louise.

Tina Louise Top Movies

Louise won the hearts of the audience every time she appeared on the big screen. As mentioned before, Tina Louise has acted in 40 films. So in this section, you will read about some best movies by Tina Louise.

Day of the Outlaw

Who doesn’t love classic western movies? Of all the western movies you might have watched, this movie took this genre to another level. This movie stars Robert Ryan as Blaise Starrett and Alan Marshal as Hal Crane. Tina Louise on the other hand plays the love interest of Robert Ryan and Alan Marshal’s characters i.e, Helen Crane. The film follows the story of two rivals, Blaise Starrett and Hal Crane. However, Blaise and Hal must save their town after it gets taken over by a thug called Jack Bruhn (played by Burl Ives). The film was released in July 1959 with a budget of $400k.

God’s Little Acre

This film got Tina Louise a Golden Globe Award for her portrayal of Griselda Walden. The plot follows the tale of Robert Ryan’s character, Ty Ty Walden. Ty Ty is a farmer, who is frantically searching for buried gold left by his grandfather on his farm. The film was released in August 1958, and it collected more than $3.5 million at the box office which is equivalent to $36 million today.

The Stepford Wives

You know something is fishy when everything that you see becomes too good to be true. This basically surmises the plot of “The Stepford Wives”, which was released in February 1975. This movie starred Tina Louise as Charmaine Wimperis. The story revolves around Katharine Ross’s character “Joanna Eberhart” and Peter Masterson’s character “Walter Eberhart”.

Joanna and Walter move into the Stepford neighborhood where the women are too perfect. Joanna grows suspicious and thus decides to dig out the truth behind the perfect behavior of the Stepford women. The film gained critical acclaim after its release, and it earned more than $4 million at the box office, which is $22.11 million today. Eventually, the film became a cult classic.

The Hangman

As you can see in the title, the film follows the story of a federal officer named “Mackenzie Bovard” (played by Robert Taylor), who hangs the culprits who dare to go against the law. Things get interesting (for the audience) when Bovard embarks on a search to nab a man named “Butterfield”, who now lives under the name of “Johnny Bishop”.

Johnny Bishop is the most respected man in the whole town and Bovard finds it troublesome when he can’t get anyone in the town to testify against Bishop. The movie collected an estimated figure of $1 million. The Hangman was released in June 1959.

The Trap

The plot of this movie mainly revolves around a father and his two sons. The father, Lloyd Anderson, is a Sheriff and is the father of two sons, namely Ralph Anderson and Tippy Anderson. The former is a lawyer and the latter is a deputy sheriff. The three cross paths, when Ralph has no choice but to serve as a representative of a criminal named, Victor Massonetti and Llyod has to comply with his son’s request to look the other way reluctantly.

While on the other hand, Tippy is plotting to arrest the criminal and take the reward on Victor’s head for himself. Tina Louise’s role in this film was to play the love interest of Tipp’s wife and Ralph’s former love interest. The film was released in January 1959, and it grossed over $1.1 million at the box office.

Tina Louise Real Estate

According to reports, Tina Louise used to reside in a huge abode located in Beverley Hills, California. The house featured 3 bedrooms, and it also featured a guest house as well as a 40-foot swimming pool. According to reports, Tina Louise put the place on market for a whopping $1.6 million in the year 1992. Eventually, Tina lowered the asking price for her Beverley Hills home from $1.6 million to $1.2 million. It is reported that Tina Louise currently resides in New York City.

Tina Louise Early Life

The American actress was born to Joseph Blacker and Sylvia Horn Blacker. Tina Louise’s father used to own a candy shop. Afterward, Joseph became an accountant. While Tina’s mother worked as a model. Sylvia gave birth to Tina Louise on the 11th of February 1934 in New York City, United States of America. Unfortunately, Tina Louise’s parents ended their marriage when she was only 4 years old. After this, Tina Louise mostly grew up under the care of her mother, Sylvia.

During her time in high school, Tina Louise started to learn acting and singing. In addition to this, she also began to learn to dance in a Manhattan theater. After completing high school, Tina Louise was sent to Miami University. Tina Louise initially started working as a model and was featured in magazines like Adam, Sir!, Playboy, etc. Louise’s first appearance as an actress was in “Two’s Company” in 1952.

Tina Louise Personal Life

Tina Louise’s only marriage was to the American radio/TV present, Les Crane. Louise and Les took each other as husband and wife in the year 1966. A few years later, the couple became blessed with a daughter named “Caprice Alexandra Crane” in November 1970. Just like her parents, Caprice established a career in the entertainment industry as a screenwriter and producer. Apart from this, Caprice is also a novelist. Later in the year 1971 (a year after Caprice’s birth), Les and Tina ended their marriage.

Conclusion

There have been many actors in the past who made a huge contribution to making the Hollywood industry what it is today. Among the numerous entertainers, Tina Louise is one such name that you can’t miss out on. Her charming looks and acting skills made her one of the most desirable women of that time. Though Tina Louise had a fair share of struggles, she succeeded in impressing the audience. Tina Louise was last seen in the movie “Tapestry” (released in 2019), where she appeared as “Rose”. The actress is now 88 years old and is still going strong.

Frequently Asked Questions About Tina Louise

1. What is Tina Louise worth? A. The Gilligan’s Island actress, Tina Louise net worth is a whopping $6 million as of August 2022. 2. How old is Tina Louise? A. The American entertainer, Tina Louise is currently 88 years old. 3. How many children does Tina Louise have? A. Tina Louise is the mother of a daughter named, Caprice Crane. Caprice Crane was born to Tina and Les Crane in November 1970. 4. What is the weight of the American actress, Tina Louise? A. The mother of Caprice Crane, Tina Louise’s height is 5 feet and 9 inches.