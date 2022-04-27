TimTheTatman Net Worth: Career, Age, Height, Weight, Assets, Earning

If you are a gamer and love to watch streams of renowned gamers, then this post is for you. In this post, we are going to talk about a renowned streamer called Timothy John Betar. If you don’t know by his birth name then you might certainly recognize him by the name “Tim The Tatman”. Tim The Tatman is an American YouTuber who streams games like Counter-Strike, Fortnite, World of Warcraft, etc. on his steaming channels. He streams games both on YouTube and Twitch. If you are interested to know What is TimTheTatman net worth? How old is TimTheTatman? and How much does TimTheTatman make? then stay with this post till the end.

What Is TimTheTatman Worth?

You will be shocked to know how much money TimTheTatman has in his bank account. According to reports, it is estimated that the streamer TimTheTatman net worth is around $10 million as of 2022. The gamer acquires most of his income through streaming games on his YouTube and Twitch channels. Apart from this he also makes money through sponsorships and merchandise sales as well. If you are wondering how much does TimTheTatman make? then check out the section below.

Name TimTheTatman Real Name Timothy John Betar Net Worth $10 Million Birth 8th April 1990, New York Nationality American Age 32 Years Old Height 6Ft Weight 67 Kg Profession Streamer, Internet Personality Career 2013-Present

How Much Does TimTheTatman Make?

As stated earlier that TimTheTatman collects most of his wealth by streaming on Twitch and YouTube. He also makes extra bucks by giving shout-outs to the audience, and he also earns decent money through YouTube super chat as well. According to reports, it is stated that TimTheTatman takes home a whopping amount of $1.5 million every year. It is estimated that TimTheTatman receives a salary between $100k to $200k every month through his streaming platforms.

Apart from this, he is also signed with biggies like Monster drink and TimTheTatman is also backed by Audio-Technica company as well. Merchandise sales and sponsorship deals also boost TimTheTatman’s wealth. Let us have a detailed look at TimTheTatman’s earnings.

TimTheTatman Earnings From YouTube

Let us start with YouTube, the streamer graced the YouTube platform back in January 2013. Since then the channel has more than 1.4k uploads with over 785 million overall views. The channel has more than 4.46 million subscribers and the channel attracts an average of 30k new followers every month. According to reports, the TimTheTatman channel generates revenue up to $726k every year (depending on views).

TimTheTatman also makes extra cash through live streams and also by generous donations made by his loyal fans through super chat. It is estimated that TimTheTatman earns around $3.8k to $60k every month from his YouTube channel.

TimTheTatman Earnings From Twitch

TimTheTatman also uploads videos and broadcasts live gameplay on a streaming platform called “Twitch”. The streamer enjoys a colossal fan following of more than 7.01 million. According to reports, the TimTheTatman Channel has more than 261 total overall views with an average viewership of 50k every day.

It is reported that for every new subscriber added to the TimTheTatman channel, TimTheTatman earns around $3.50. Reports state that TimTheTatman earns an average of $122k every month from Twitch. Here too, TimTheTatman earns extra money through live streams and generous donations from his followers. In addition to this, he makes an average of $4.5k to $9k every month through advertisements.

TimTheTatman Merchandise Sales and Endorsements

Apart from making money through YouTube and Twitch, TimTheTatman also makes decent money through endorsements and merchandise sales. The streamer launched his clothing line, where he sells hoodies, t-shirts, and other accessories.

Each product on his website cost an average of $25 and can go as high as $50. TimTheTatman is sponsored by renowned brands like Monster Energy Drinks, NZXT, Razer, Audio-Technica, and Cyberpower. It is estimated that the endorsements deals bring a hefty sum between $50 to $100k every year into TimTheTatman’s bank account.

TimTheTatman Earnings From Social Media

Thanks to TimTheTatman’s massive following on streaming platforms, he also gained a huge fan following on social media as well. The streamer enjoys a huge following on his Instagram account. Currently, he has more than 3.5 million followers. His page attracts an average of 350+ new followers every day. According to reports, he can charge up to $550 for posting a promotional story on his Instagram page.

Also, he can demand up to $1k for posting a sponsored photo and can charge at least $2k for posting a sponsored video on his page. Similarly, the streamer also has a massive following of more than 2.7 million on Twitter as well. Sponsorships and advertisements on his social media accounts bring extra bucks into TimTheTatman’s pocket.

TimTheTatman Real Estate, PC Set-Up, and Car

According to reports, TimTheTatman drives a majestic Gladiator Hellcat jeep, that cost him some heavy bucks. After purchasing the ride, the streamer made some customizations on the jeep as per his convenience, which cost him more cash. The Hellcat Gladiator jeep costs a hefty sum of $130k, and if we include the customization costs, then it might have cost TimTheTatman a total of at least $150k.

The streamer resides in a grand house in New York. Though there is no information on how much the cost is, it is certainly worth thousands of dollars. The house is said to have 3 grand bedrooms. It also has 4 bathrooms. The house also offers a gym and a large swimming pool as well.

TimTheTatman has a grand gaming setup, in which he plays games like Counter-Strike, Overwatch, Call of Duty, Fortnite, etc. If you are wondering about the cost of the PC set up then let me tell you that it is worth around $250k.

TimTheTatman Charity

Back in the year 2018, TimTheTatman along with other streamers managed to collect a whopping sum of more than $2.7 million for a children’s research hospital. He also made a record of inspiring people to donate money to charity by organizing a charity event called “Twitch Charitable donation”. He managed to collect more than $106k in a span of just 4 hours.

Early Life

TimTheTatman opened his eyes on earth on the 8th of April 1990 in Syracuse, New York. He had a troubled childhood, as his mother was addicted to alcohol and left the world when TimTheTatman was in his teens. He brought home a computer with ActionJaxon when they were just 13 years old. TimTheTatman went to a local school to complete high school, and after completing high school he joined the University of North Park.

After completing his graduation, TimTheTatman started to serve the community as a social worker. Then later in 2012, he started posting gameplay on his YouTube channel while working. Soon, he started attracting followers, and soon he became famous and later decided to adopt YouTube as a full-time career.

Career

TimTheTatman began his career with the streaming platform known as “Twitch” back in 2012. He started streaming walkthroughs and gameplay of games like Counterstrike: Global Offensive, Fortnite, World of Warcraft, etc. Then later in 2013, TimTheTatman joined the YouTube platform and started streaming games on it as well. In 2017, one of the most popular games in the world i.e, Fortnite was released. TimTheTatman started streaming the gameplay of Fortnite on his channel and soon the channel started attracting millions of views.

Then in 2018, TimTheTatman came forward for a good cause and participated in Celebrity Pro-Am, which was a charity event. Later in the same year, TimTheTatman was honored with the Male Streamer of the Year Award by Gamer Choice Awards. Twitch offered an exclusive contract to TimTheTatman, which the latter accepted in 2019. Not only this but his success and popularity on streaming platforms led him to appear in Super Bowl LIII commercials.

In the following year, TimTheTatman declared that he will begin streaming on YouTube as well. TimTheTatman then signed a contract in September 2021 with Complexity Gaming to create content and also serve as part-owner as well. The streamer is backed by big names like Monster Energy and Audio-Technica Company.

Personal Life

TimTheTatman is happily married to a woman called Alexis, and as per reports, the couple met each other back in their high school days. The couple started seeing each other during high school and later parted ways. However, they reconciled in college but broke up again due to a long-distance relationship. The couple finally rekindled their relationship after TimTheTatman became a renowned streamer.

Later TimTheTatman asked Alexis’s hand for marriage, and she accepted TimTheTatman’s proposal. The couple walked down the aisle in the year 2016. 2 years later i.e, in 2019, the couple welcomed their first child, a son named Brewer into this world.

Conclusion

Like many of us, TimTheTatman used to live a simple life. He had a job like most of us, but the only difference between him and us is that he still worked on his hobby while keeping his job. TimTheTatman started uploading videos on streaming platforms like Twitch and YouTube. Soon his efforts paid off, and he started attracting huge followers.

As a result, TimTheTatman started earning more than his job, and soon decided to become a full-time streamer. Now, he is happily married to his high school sweetheart and they both share a son together. Given TimTheTatman’s popularity, it is projected that his followers are going to grow even more.

Freqently Asked Questions

1. What is TimTheTatman worth? A. As of 2022, the streamer, TimTheTatman net worth is calculated as around $10 million. 2. How old is TimTheTatman? A. TimTheTatman is 32 years old. 3. What is TimTheTatman’s real name? A. TimTheTatman’s real name is Timothy John Betar. 4. Who is TimTheTatman’s wife? A. TimTheTatman exchanged wedding vows with his high school sweetheart Alexis in the year 2016, and the two became parents to a son named Brewer in April 2019.