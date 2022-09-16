Last year, a movie titled “Dune” took over the world by storm, and it earned 10 Oscar nominations. Out of the 10 nominations, Dune won 6 categories. The movie features many big names from the Hollywood industry like Josh Brolin, Rebecca Ferguson, Bautista, Jason Mamoa, Javier Bardem, Zendaya, and Stellan Skarsgard in the ensemble cast. The film featured Timothée Chalamet as Paul Atreides, the movie’s main protagonist. The American actor, Timothée Chalamet started his career by appearing in commercials, and soon he landed roles in television programs.

He has appeared in Law & Order, Homeland, Loving Leah, Royal Pains, Saturday Night Live, and a few more. He is also known for appearing in movies like Interstellar, Call Me by Your Name, Hostiles, The King, Little Women, Don’t Look Up, etc.

What Is Timothée Chalamet Worth?

The Dune actor Timothée Chalamet net worth is a surprising $20 million as of September 2022. He earned this massive fortune by appearing in movies and television. The amazing part is that Timothée Chalamet has only done a handful of television shows and movies. He earned an Oscar nomination in the year 2018, for his work in the movie “Call Me by Your Name”. He is the winner of a Gold Derby Award, AFCC (Atlanta Film Critics Circle) Award, AFCA (Austin Film Critics Association) Award (2 times), ACAA Award, and Boston Online Film Critics Association Award.

Chalamet has also been presented with a Choltrudis Award, CinEuphoria Award, Golden Carp Film Award, Independent Spirit Award, FFCC Award, Gotham Award, and many more. Aside from this, Timothée Chalamet has earned nominations for numerous more honors including MTV Movie+TV Award, Screen Actors Guild Awards, Teen Choice Award, Young Entertainer Award, Golden Globes, etc. Let’s check out how much does Timothée Chalamet make?

Name Timothée Chalamet Net Worth $20 million Born 27 December 1995, New York, USA Nationality American Age 26 years Height 5ft 10in Weight 68 kg Profession Actor Career 2007-Present Upcoming Movies Dune: Part Two, Wonka

How Much Does Timothée Chalamet Make?

Thanks to his movie roles (especially, Call Me By Your Name), Timothée Chalamet now easily earns up to $5 million every year. A large chunk of his wealth comes from his roles in movies and television shows. In addition to this, he is also paid profusely for brand endorsements and guest appearances. Reportedly, the American actor has millions of followers on social media, and he can charge thousands of dollars just for a promotional post. It is very likely that Timothée Chalamet takes home at least $400k a month from his acting works. Timothée Chalamet’s weekly revenue is reported to be around $100k. Now, that we have just read how much does Timothée Chalamet make? let’s also see Timothée Chalamet’s earnings.

Timothée Chalamet Earnings

As I have said earlier, Timothée Chalamet has only starred in a handful of movies. However, due to his on-par acting performances, he became one of the top actors in just a few years. He has acted in movies like Interstellar, One & Two, Love the Coopers, Call Me by Your Name, Lady Bird, A Rainy Day in New York, The King, Little Women, Dune, Don’t Look Up, and a few others. As for television shows, his debut role was in Law & Order. After this he appeared in Loving Leah, What Would You Do, Royal Pains, Homeland, Graduate Together: American Honors the High School Class of 2020.

Also, he appeared in Saturday Night Live and All-Electric Cadillac Lyriq. Timothée Chalamet is all geared up to play the young self of the character played by Johnny Depp in 2005 and Gene Wilder in 1971. Yes, I Am talking about the character of Willy Wonka. This time Timothée Chalamet is going to portray this character in the upcoming 2023 movie titled “Wonka”. As I said, this movie will be a prequel to the novel “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory”. According to reports, Timothée Chalamet has been paid a whopping $9 million for the role.

Who can forget Chalamet’s contribution to the movie “Dune”, which was released last year? The movie is the live-action adaptation of the novel by the same name. This movie narrates the events of the planet, Arrakis. In this movie, Timothée Chalamet plays the role of Paul Atreides, who does everything he can to survive on Arrakis. Dune was made with a massive budget of $165 million, and it ended up earning over $401.8 million at the box office. According to reports, Timothée Chalamet took home a salary of $2.2 million for playing the role of Paul Atreides.

Timothée Chalamet Instagram Earnings

The Call Me by Your Name actor, Timothée Chalamet has millions of fans on his Instagram account. It is no hidden fact that influencers on Instagram can make money through sponsorships and paid promotions. the more the following the more an influencer can charge for a single sponsored post. In the case of Timothée Chalamet, his Instagram account enjoys more than 17.8 million followers. It is surprising that Chalamet can make up to $43k just by advocating a brand or product through an Instagram story. Likewise, for each sponsored photo, he can get around $65k to $86k. When it comes to promoting through video footage, Timothée Chalamet can easily get more than $170k from his clients.

How Does Timothée Chalamet Spend His Money?

The American actor has devoted millions of dollars of his riches to purchasing real estate properties. He reportedly has an apartment in a building, situated in New York. As per records, his residence occupies a living space of 1,000 square feet. His residence has many luxurious amenities like a fitness room, kitchen, and living room. Also, the house is under 24/7 video surveillance. The apartment has 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom and the Dune actor reportedly spent $1.5 million for this place.

Aside from this, he is also the owner of another home in New York, which covers an area of 3,000 square feet. The home features 3 floors with each floor having 4 bedrooms and bathrooms. Aside from this, Timothée Chalamet’s home also satisfies basic human necessities like a gourmet kitchen, eating room, wine stock, and office space. According to records, Timothée Chalamet paid a whopping $1.2 million for this home.

Timothée Chalamet Car Collection

Chalamet is also the owner of a few amazing rides. He has a BMW 3-Series Convertible worth over $59k. The car has a 255 horsepower turbocharged 4 cylinder and also a 385 horsepower turbocharged 6 cylinder. Aside from this, he is also the keeper of an Audi A7 and the actor paid a whopping $88k for this amazing ride. Last but not the least, Timothée Chalamet is the owner of a Range Rover car, which is also the most expensive on this list. This vehicle features a 4999 CC Supercharge 8-cylinder engine that can generate up to 577 horsepower. You will be stunned to know that Timothée Chalamet paid a massive $135k for this vehicle.

Timothée Chalamet Early Life

Timothée Hal Chalamet is the son of Marc Chalamet and Nicole Flender. According to records, Timothée Chalamet’s father, Marc works as an editor at UNICEF (United Nations Children’s Emergency Fund). On the other hand, Nicole used to work as a Broadway dancer and later on became a real estate agent. Before Timothée, Nicole gave birth to a girl named, Pauline Chalamet in January 1992. Interestingly enough, Pauline is also an actress as well. She is known for playing the character of Kimberly in The Sex Lives of College Girls.

Nicole and Marc brought Timothée Chalamet to this earth on the 27th of December 1995 in New York City, United States. Timothée Chalamet was sent to PS 87 William T. Sherman School, and later he transferred to MS 54 Booker T. Washington Middle School. Like you and me, Heath Ledger’s performance as Joker in The Dark Knight left Timothée Chalamet in awe. After seeing Ledger’s performance, Chalamet decided to become an actor. For this, he enrolled in Fiorello H. LaGuardia High School of Music & Art and Performing Arts.

Initially, the school rejected Timothée Chalamet due to his poor performance in academics. However, Chalamet impressed his drama teacher, Harry Shifman with his acting. Harry Shifman in return persuaded the school officials to grant Chalamet admission into the school. After graduating from high school, Timothée Chalamet got admitted in Columbia University. Eventually, Chalamet left Columbia University to join the Gallatin School of Individualized Study, so that he can work on his acting career more freely.

Timothée Chalamet Personal Life

During his time at Fiorello H. LaGuardia High School of Music & Art and Performing Arts, Timothée Chalamet briefly dated Lourdes Leon. For your information, Lourdes Leon is the child of Madonna. As per reports, Leon and Chalamet’s relationship lasted only for a year. After this, there were rumors stating that Timothée Chalamet is in a romantic relationship with Lily Rose Depp, who is known for her role in “The King”. As per reports, the pair ended their relationship somewhere around April 2020. After this, he is rumored to have dated Eiza Gonzalez, Sarah Talabi (a Nigerian model and author), and an unnamed girl.

Conclusion

There aren’t many in the Hollywood industry, who bagged big projects just by appearing as a supporting character. However, Timothée Chalamet on the other hand managed to impress the critics and audience every time he appeared on the screen. Thus, as a result, he was able to grab lead roles in big Hollywood movies. The American actor is set to return to the big screen and will be featured in not one but two big projects. The first is the sequel of Dune titled “Dune: Part Two” and “Wonka”. Both movies are scheduled to be released in 2023.

Frequently Asked Questions About Timothée Chalamet

1. What is Timothée Chalamet worth? A. The Call Me by Your Name actor, Timothée Chalamet net worth is currently an amazing $20 million. 2. How old is Timothée Chalamet? A. The rising Hollywood star, Timothée Chalamet is currently 26 years old. 3. How tall is the American actor, Timothée Chalamet? A. According to reports, the height of Timothée Chalamet is stated to be 5 feet and 10 inches. 4. What are Timothée Chalamet’s upcoming films? A. The Hollywood actor, Timothée Chalamet is going to reprise his role as Paul Atreides in the upcoming sequel of the science fiction movie titled “Dune: Part Two”. He is also going to play Willy Wonka in the upcoming film titled “Wonka”. Both movies will be released next year.