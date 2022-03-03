Tim Allen certainly needs no special introduction at this stage in his career. A comedian, actor, and a sagacious businessman, Tim has been a popular household name for years together. You might be a little surprised to know that this celebrated actor from America set out as a stand-up comedian with little knowledge that he would become a mega-star of the television and the entertainment industry one day. Not to forget, one of the wealthiest television actors of all time. Wait, are you wondering how much is Tim Allen worth? Well, as of 2022, Tim Allen net worth is $100 million. It doesn’t really come as a surprise though, considering that he is one of the most coveted actors in the industry.

Allen is out of the few actors who has managed to earn the name and fame in both televisions and on the big screen alike. After making a presence in “Comedy’s Dirtiest Dozen” in HBO in 1988, the actor got his first break after 3 years. His first real endeavor, starring in “Home Improvement” television series, got him the tremendous success that has leveraged into a roaring career. It not only made him one of the top TV stars but also got him a bulk fortune. After imprinting his name in the television industry, the actor went on to act in various movies, many other TV shows, live shows, voice acting in high-profile franchises, and more.

You will learn more about Tim Allen, how much is Tim Allen worth, why is Tim Allen famous, his professional and personal details, and more through the course of this article. So let’s dive in without any further ado.

Tim Allen Net Worth and Salary, Biography and Early Life, Career, Awards, Assets and Personal Life

Tim Allen has made his audience laugh and entertained them for decades now. The actor’s spectacular rise to stardom on the television was when he made his appearance in 1991 in the ever-popular American sitcom, “Home Improvement”. Since then, he only soared higher in his career.

Tim Allen’s Earnings and Salary

So you know what is Tim Allen’s net worth, but have you ever wondered how did he get so rich? Tim reportedly took home a giant paycheck of $1.25 million an episode for the “Home Improvement” series when it was in its peak season. Given that the show ran for 8 seasons with a total of 204 episodes, Allen was able to make a massive amount of money for this one alone. For the entire eighth season, his salary added up to close to $35 million.

Reports also say that the “Home Improvement” star was offered $50 million for doing the ninth season when the previous season was close to ending. He was also earning a percentage of the show’s total business sales. While this has helped accrue a massive amount of wealth upturning the star comedian and actor’s bank balance, it has also made him the fifth highest-paid actor in the history of television. This stands the same to date, as per the Tim Allen net worth 2021 and 2022 reports.

Out of the dozens of great movies and popular TV shows that he has worked on, Tim Allen is also well known for his latest successful television series “The Last Man Standing” which started in the year 2011. This show ran longer than the “Home Improvement” sitcom in terms of duration. For this show, the actor reportedly pulled a salary of $235,000 per episode. Considering there were 194 episodes in total, the actor earned a significant $4.5 million piling up to how much is Tim Allen worth today.

Some other remarkable earnings of Tim Allen include the Galaxy Quest that got him $2 million, Joe Somebody that brought him an income of a staggering $12 million. He has also made notable earnings through Disney’s Santa Claus Movie and its sequels.

Other earnings added to Tim Allen Net Worth

Other than the major television sitcoms and the films that Tim has accrued his wealth from, he made notable income from his voice acting projects. As a voice cast in Toy Story, Tim has pulled up massive paychecks.

When the actor initially started working with the Toy Story franchise, he made $50,000 for his voice acting. However, with the gaining popularity of the Disney Pixar – Buzz Lightyear, his earnings bounced to $5 million for its next sequel “Toy Story 2”. His income from Toy Story 3 and 4 was even higher making up to what is Tim Allen’s net worth today. According to a few sources online, the actor was able to draw a fortune of $22 million from the last two sequels which is a sizable figure.

Although he hasn’t written a lot of books, the two that Tim authored turned out to be a grand success subsequently upgrading his affluence as per various Tim Allen Net Worth 2021 updates.

Biography and Early Life

Given Name: Tim Allen Dick Celebrated Name: Tim Allen Born on: June 13, 1953 Place of Birth: Denver, Colorado Age: 68 years Parents: Gerald M. Dick (Father)

Martha Katherine Dick (Mother) Spouse: Jane Hajduk (m. 2006- Present), Laura Deibel (m. 1984–2003) Children: Elizabeth Allen Dick, Katherine Allen Profession: Comedian, Actor, Director, Producer, Author Net Worth: $100 Million

Tim Allen Dick, popularly known as Tim Allen in the entertainment industry was born on 13 June 1953, in Denver, Colorado. He is the son of Gerald M. Dick (father) who was into the real-estate business and his mother, Martha Katherine Dick, who was a service worker. The actor grew up with his four other siblings. Unfortunately, Tim’s father lost his life in an accident when he was only 11.

Allen was passionate about acting right from his childhood days and involved himself in that field right from his high school days. He also learned piano and became a musician. Although he did not take up music as his career, he involves himself in it in his free time.

Two years following his father’s death, Tim’s mother got married to a business executive who studied with her in high school. He already had three children from the past. When the actor moved to Birmingham, Michigan with his mother and four siblings after her marriage, there were nine children in total. He was the second eldest of the five.

Tim spent most of his childhood and teenage in Michigan and went to Seaholm High School. After graduating from high school, he enrolled himself in Central Michigan University. Later, he switched to Western Michigan University to pursue a Bachelor of Science degree in Communications with a special focus in Television and radio production. During his college days, the actor was actively involved with his college radio station and participated in the radio shows. He graduated from the University with an honorary degree in 1976.

Career – Why is Tim Allen famous

Tim Allen stepped into the world of comedy back in 1975 when his friends dared him to perform in a comedy club in Detroit, Michigan. As an aspiring comedian and actor, he received a lot of appreciation from the audience for performing there. He then started booking various television advertisements and small comedy gigs aired then, like in the night talk shows, etc.

Just when Allen had started gaining popularity from these shows, he got arrested in 1978 in a case of drug trafficking. He was seized at the Battle Creek International Airport with a lot of cocaine. Allen, however, agreed to reveal the names of the other dealers involved and had his life imprisonment reduced to a little over 2 years.

After getting out of jail, Tim Allen did not waste any more time. He went on to perform at Comedy Store in Los Angeles which opened paths to several talk shows for him to perform as a stand-up comedian.

Breakthrough

After performing in several TV shows and live shows through comedy tours, Allen landed on his first opportunity as an actor in 1991’s “Home Improvement” TV series. While earlier he got the spotlight as a comedian, this show gave him a platform to showcase his acting abilities. This show became incredibly popular and ABC Network’s most viewed show of its time that ran for 9 long years from 1991 to 1999. While most people know about his success in “Home Improvement” as an actor, not many know that the producing company “Wind Dancer Productions” was co-founded by him.

A couple of years after the television sitcom began, Tim got the lead role in the movie “The Santa Claus” in 1994. This was also his very first ‘highest-grossing’ movie. He went on to act in the movie’s sequel later in 2002 and 2006 as well. During this time he also involved himself as a voice actor with the multi-million dollar franchise Toy Story and its sequels. Allen was the voice of the iconic character “Buzz Lightyear” in the movie. He got paid heavily for this project as per Tim Allen net worth 2021 and 2022 reports.

In the subsequent years, Tim Allen got roles in various other movies like Jungle 2 Jungle in 1997, Galaxy Quest in1999, Zoom, Wild hogs, The Shaggy Dog among many others. After being in the entertainment industry for close to 10 years, Tim released his first movie as a director, “Crazy on the Outside”.

In 2011, the star actor signed in for the lead role in another popular sitcom Last Man Standing. The series went on well until 2017, but then ABC canceled it. Fox later picked it up in 2018 and continued the run until it finally wrapped up in May 2021.

Writing career

In addition to his acting career and voice-over contributions, Allen has also authored two books one of which he released in 1994 and the other in 1996. The first book “Don’t Stand Too Close to a Naked Man” was able to grab the top position in the New York Times Bestseller’s list pulling in a lot of earnings to pile up on his already accumulated wealth. Through this book, Allen talks about his life, the time that he spent in prison, his success in the television and film industry, with a humorous touch in his writing. He also offered some life advice on professional life, love, etc. The book also remained on “Publishers Weekly’s” best-selling list for 17 consecutive weeks.

After receiving huge success of his first book, the actor dropped his second one called “I’m Not Really Here” which also received a lot of appreciation from the readers. Now that you know why is Tim Allen famous, let’s take a look at the list of titles and awards that are added to his name.

Awards

Tim Allen’s outstanding acting and on-screen presence not only got him wealth and a huge fan following but also a huge collection of awards and recognitions. For his extraordinary performance in the “Home Improvement” show, the actor was honored with many awards and titles that include “Kids’ Choice Award for Favorite Actor”, “People’s Choice Award”. Allen was a nominee for the “Golden Globe Awards for best performance in a TV series” for this sitcom from 1993 to 1997. The actor was also suggested for the “Primetime Emmy Awards” for the same role.

Some other awards and achievements include the “People’s Choice Award for Favorite Comedic Movie Actor” for The Santa Claus, “Saturn Award for Best Actor” in 2000 for Galaxy Quest, “Annie Award” for Outstanding Individual Achievement for Voice Acting in Toy Story 2. While these are some most prominent ones, there are several more added to his credit.

Assets

Tim has a wide array of assets that are worth drooling over. The actor’s love for cars is evident from the huge collection of exquisite four-wheelers that he has. The list includes Chevrolet Chevelle SS, Ford Roadster, 1946 Ford Convertible, Chevrolet 409 Bel Air, Chevrolet Camaro 427 COPO, and Ford F-100 Custom Pickup.

In addition to the magnificent catalog of cars, the actor also owns an impressive range of properties in Los Angeles. Some of them are home in Grand Lake and the Bel Air mansion among others.

Personal Life

Tim Allen first got married to Laura Deibel in 1984. In 1989, they had a daughter named Katherine Allen. After 10 years of marriage, the couple parted ways in 1999, although they officially got divorced in 2003. The actor then started dating Jane Hajduk, a well-known actress. After dating for almost 5 years, they decided to tie the knot in 2006. Tim and Jane have a daughter named Elizabeth.

Tim is a supporter of the Republican political party and its presidential candidates.

Wrapping Up

Tim Allen has been dominating the television and the box office for over three decades now. While he is best known for the comedy acts, he has done great work in serious projects as well. The actor took to many successful roles on the big screen and has been an ever-popular personality when it comes to the television scene. This has got him both fame and wealth. Other than his on-screen presence, the actor has also appeared on the cover page of several renowned magazines. Currently, Tim Allen net worth stands at $100 million which he has accumulated from his years of a successful career.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is Tim Allen worth? With all the earnings from his films and television shows, books, and other ventures, Tim Allen’s net worth is currently $100 million. How old is Tim Allen? Tim is born on June 13, 1953. As of 2022, the actor will be 68 years old. Why is Tim Allen famous? Tim Allen has contributed enormously to the entertainment industry, and he first gained popularity through his comedy shows. “Home Improvement” series, however, was a big boost in his career that made him the star of the television and success in the industry from then on. Is Tim Allen still married? Yes, Tim Allen and Jane Hajduk is happily married for the last 15 years or so.