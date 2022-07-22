The Mowry Sisters i.e, Tia Mowry and Tamera Mowry are renowned for their role in the famous American sitcom “Sister, Sister”. Both rose to fame for their respective roles in the series. They also went on to star in the Disney movie “Twitches”, which was released in 2005. Tia and Tamera returned for the sequel of Twitches “Twitches Too”. In this post, we will talk about one of the Mowry sisters i.e, Tia Dashon Mowry who is known by her stage name “Tia Mowry”. Apart from Sister, Sister & Twitches, Tia is also known for her roles in other movies and TV series like Seventeen Again, Tia & Tamera, Bratz, etc.

Aside from acting, Tia Mowry is also recognized for her work as a producer, singer, and author. Also, Tia is an entrepreneur as well. Check out What is Tia Mowry net worth? How old is Tia Mowry? Tia Mowry’s business ventures, and How much does Tia Mowry make?

What Is Tia Mowry Worth?

The American actress turned entrepreneur, Tia Mowry net worth is approximated to be at least $4 million as of July 2022. A large portion of Tia Mowry’s wealth comes from her acting career. Tia is also involved in other works, which bring ample money to her bank account. Some of the most notable works of Tia Mowry include Seventeen Again, Detention, The Game, Family Reunion, The Hot Chick, The Mistle-Tones, Baggage claim, and Indivisible. Not only this, but Tia and her sister were also part of a girl group called “Voices”. The group “Voices” ran only for a decade and was dissolved in 1990. Read in detail how much does Tia Mowry make? in the next section.

How Much Does Tia Mowry Make?

When you are an actress, producer, author, and entrepreneur, making a million dollars is no hard work. The same is with Tia Mowry as well, but she doesn’t earn a million dollars every year, but somewhere between $700k to $900k. She derives a large portion of her wealth from her acting and producing career. Her income also consists of the profits generated from her business ventures and work as a voice-over artist. Every month, Tia Mowry manages to make more than $70k from her various works. Tia Mowry’s weekly income is computed to be around $15k.

According to reports, Tia Mowry’s fee ranges from $50k to $100k for making appearances in movies, TV shows, or public events. Similarly, she easily makes more than $100k every year from her career as a producer. Tia also makes around $150k from her business investments as well. She and her sister Tamera launched a business venture called “Need Brand”, which caters to the needs of babies. The sisters came to the decision of starting this venture as they were themselves going to expect a child. The Mowry sisters launched two products “Milky!” and “Stretchy!”. The former is a milk bottle for infants, while the latter is a cream for stretch marks.

Tia Mowry Books

In addition to this, The Mowry Sisters also wrote a book titled “Twintuition: Double Vision”, which is a story of two twin siblings namely Caitlyn and Cassie. Both siblings gain a supernatural power to get a glimpse of incidents or events before they happen in real-time. The first edition of the book was released in 2015. Soon, the sisters went on to write a sequel “Twintuition: Double Trouble” (released in 2016), Twintuition: Double Dare (released in 2017), and Twintuition: Double Cross (released in 2018).

Tia also authored a cooking book called “Whole New You: How Real Food Transforms Your Life, for a Healthier, More Gorgeous You”, which was published in 2017. Last year, Tia Mowry released her latest work titled “The Quick Fix Kitchen: easy recipes and time-saving tips for a healthier, stress-free life: a cookbook”.

Back in 2012, Tia Mowry also published a pregnancy guide for mothers titled “Oh, Baby! Pregnancy Tales and Advice from One Hot Mama to Another”. It is estimated that Tia Mowry manages to make at least $75k to $85k from book sales and royalties.

Tia Mowry Earnings From “The Game”

The actress, Tia Mowry played the main cast of “The Game” from season 1 to season 5 (the show ran a total of 9 seasons). In this show, Tia played the character of “Dr. Melanie Barnett-Davis” a medical student, who gave up her dreams to move in with her partner Derwin Davis (played by Pooch Hall). The show was first aired in October 2006.

The first season of “The Game” consists of 22 episodes which were aired from October 2006 to May 2007. According to reports, Tia Mowry was paid a sum of $50k for each episode, which makes her total takings from season 1 a whopping $1.1 million. The second season of “The Game” was aired from October 2007 to May 2008 consisting of 20 episodes. Tia’s stipend from season 2 was around $1 million. Season 3 of The Game has the same number of episodes as its first season i.e, 22 episodes and the stipend of Tia from this season is $1.1 million.

The 4th season ran for 13 episodes i.e, from January 2011 to March 2011. Tia Mowry’s total earnings from season 4 were $650k. After completing the shoot of season 5, Tia bid adieu to the show. Season 5 of The Game premiered from January 2012 to June 2012 for 22 episodes. Tia received around $1.1 million from season 5. However, Tia Mowry made a guest appearance in the season finale of The Game, which was aired in August 2015. So if we add all the figures, the overall takings f Tia Mowry from “The Game” is a massive $5 million.

Tia Mowry Real Estate

The Game fame, Tia Mowry used to reside in a huge mansion, that the likes of me can only think of owning in dreams. Her residency used to sit on a 1 acre of land covering an area of 4,200 square feet. Tia Mowry paid around 41 million for the house in 2017, which is situated in Agoura Hills, California, United States. The house is said to consist of 5 bedrooms and bathrooms.

When you are feeling cold, what’s the best thing you can have in your house? Yes, the answer is, a fireplace, and Tia Mowry’s house has not one but 5. While 4,200 square feet is occupied by Tia’s house, the remaining place is reserved for a playground, sports court, and lawn. The residency also features a veranda, where Tia and her family often have their dinner.

Tia’s property is surrounded by mountains and greenery which gives out calming vibes. After residing in it for two years, the actress then decides to part with it. She lifted the place for sale in 2019. According to a report, the asking price of the Agoura Hills mansion is a massive $1.545 million.

Tia Mowry Early Life

The Mowry sisters were born to a couple who provide security to their clients. Yes, Tia’s father, Timothy John Mowry used to serve in the United States Army and her mother Darlene Renee Mowry was a security guard. On the 6th of July 1978, Darlene gave birth to twin girls in Gelnhausen, West Germany. Darlene named her daughters Tia Mowry and Tamera Mowry, both of who later went on to choose acting as their profession.

Darlene and Timothy went on to have two more children. The pair is parents to two sons namely Tahj Mowry and Tavior Mowry. While Tahj followed the path of his elder sisters, Tavior chose music. Tia’s journey began when she was just 12 years old. She and her sisters started participating in beauty contests and talent shows and later on convinced their family to relocate to California so that they can pursue the goal of becoming actresses.

However, Darlene agreed to the terms with a condition that both the sisters should get an acting job within 330 days of their relocation. Soon, Tia and her sister started featuring in television advertisements and shows. Tia and her sister caught the eye of a producer while they were present on the shoot of “Full House”, where Tahj used to play the role of “Teddy”.

Tia Mowry Career

Through that producer, Tia and Tamera were cast as the main actors of the American sitcom “Sister, Sister”. In this show, Tia played the role of “Tia Landry”, while her sister played the character of “Tamera Anne Campbell”. The show ran for 6 seasons i.e, from April 1994 to May 1999. During the run of the show, Tia Mowry and her sisters rose to fame. After the show’s conclusion, Tia and her sister made guest appearances in the movie Hot Chick, which was released in 2002. Tia and Tamera played landed the main part in the Disney movie “Twitches”, which was released in 2005.

In this movie, Tia and Tamera played the role of “Alex” and “Cam” respectively. The sisters returned in 2006 to shoot the sequel of Twitches which was named “Twitches Too”. Twitches Too was released in 2007 and after this, she got to play the role of “Dr. Melanie Barnett-Davis” in the TV series “The Game”. Later in 2011, Tia and Tamera started appearing in a reality show called “Tia & Tamera”, where the audience gets to see the daily life of the Mowry sisters.

Then in the following year, Tia released her book “Oh Baby: Pregnancy Tales and Advice from One Hot Mama to Another”. Later in 2013, Tia landed the part of Stephanie Turner-Phillips in the American sitcom “Instant Mom”. The show aired its first episode in September 2013 and the last in October 2015. Instant Mom has 3 seasons.

Tia Mowry Personal Life

Mowry met Cory Hardrict and fell for him (and the same can be said about Cory too). The pair started dating each other and later in 2006, they exchanged engagement rings. Cory and Mowry took each other as husband and wife in April 2008. In June 2011, Tia welcomed her first child, a son named Cree Taylor. Later in May 2018, Mowry gave birth to a daughter and named her Cairo Tiahna.

Conclusion

Tia Mowry received critical acclaim for her roles in Sister, Sister, The Game, and Twitches series. She also authored a few books and launched business ventures as well. She is married to the love of her life and is the mother of two. Tia is still working in the entertainment business, she often appears on TV shows as a guest. She is currently playing the role of Cocoa McKellan in the American Netflix sitcom, “Family Reunion”.

