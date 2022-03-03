Some decisions can change our life upside down. One such decision made TI a rap star. From a drug dealer to one of the greatest rappers in America, TI has come a long way. His lyrical ability and the charisma he withholds have spellbound the listeners and audience. Now TI has achieved a great feat in the music industry by producing eleven studio albums and has won three Grammy Awards. All these are a result of his decision to become a rapper. On top of that, TI has made a lot of money and bought assets worth millions. Currently, the TI Net Worth is estimated to be around $50 million.

This article is not only about TI’s net worth, but it would include other information such as What is TI real name? What are TI’s whereabouts? Etc. TI has ventured into so many fields and his earnings come from different directions. So, what are those sources of income? We will be covering all these in this article.

Birthplace Atlanta, Georgia Ethnicity African-American Nationality American Profession Rapper, Record executive, Actor, Record Producer and Songwriter Born On September 25, 1980 Age 41 Height 5'6" Weight 65 Kg Net Worth $50 million

Who Is TI? What is TI real name?

The original name of TI is Clifford Joseph Harris Jr. However, he is familiarly known by the names such as T.I and T.I.P. He was born to Clifford Harris Sr and Violeta Morgan on the 25th of September 1980. His father suffered from Alzheimer’s disease, Hence, he spent most of his time with his grandparents. Their house was located in Atlanta’s Center Hill neighborhood.

TI’s rapping enthusiasm took over him when he was only 8 years old. He was studying at Douglass High School, but he soon dropped out of the school. Clifford was called “Tip” while studying in the school, and this is how the name TI came about.

TI Rapping Career

TI teamed up with Bigg Kuntry King, a local rapper, to sell mixtapes. He caught the attention of Kawan Prather who was a recording executive of label Ghet-O-Vision entertainment. Kawan soon signed TI to his record label. After that, he signed with Arista Records, which would release his first album. In the year 2001, in the month of October, T.I released his first album titled I’m Serious. This first album received praise from music critics. Hey, Wait! But critics don’t agree with things that easily. Why so? Because they are critics. Similarly, though they praised the album, they found that all the singles sounded the same.

TI’s first album didn’t do well commercially. It sold only 163k copies inside America. It was featured on the charts of Billboard 200 and Top Hip-Hop. While TI was coping with poor reception, Arista Records dropped him. This led him to start his own record label titled Grand Hustle Entertainment in the year 2003. He released several albums under this label. He collaborated with various Atlanta-based rappers and released a few singles.

TI Breakthrough

TI’s second album, Trap Muzik, was his breakthrough. Trap Muzik topped at number 4 in the charts of US Billboard 200 and number 2 in US Top Hip-Hop albums. This was TI’s first album to be certified platinum. He embarked on a music tour around the world, and he was paid $110K for each concert he performed. The next album was even more well-received. TI reached the top in the charts of US Billboard 200 when he released his fourth album, named King. This album was a remarkable feat in TI’s career, which sold more than 522K copies in the first week of its release. Grand Hustle and Atlantic record label together released this album. The next two albums, fifth and sixth, made TI stay on the top of US Billboard charts for several weeks.

TI further released two albums in collaboration with Atlantic Label titled No Mercy and Trouble Man: Heavy Is The Head. He then joined hands with Colombia Records and released the album Paperwork, which topped at number 2 in the charts of US Billboard. It also topped at number 1 in the chart of Hip-hop albums. TI didn’t release any other album for the next four years. In the year 2018, TI released his tenth studio album titled Dime Trap. The latest album of TI is The L.I.B.R.A was released in collaboration with Empire records in the year 2020.

TI in Acting and TV Show

He got a perfect script to act in his first movie. It was a movie called ATL that depicted the life of a rapper growing up in Atlanta. He was given the role of a high school student who was an orphan. The movie was mildly successful. It grossed more than $21 million. Again in 2010, he acted in the movie Takers. That movie grossed $20.5 million in its first week of release. This was much higher than the previous one, which grossed only $11 million in its first week of release. In the year 2018, TI hosted a reality show named The Grand Hustle. The show consisted of 16 competitors who ran for the position that gave them a six-figure salary. He earned significantly through this show.

TI Business and Endorsements

TI with his money earned through selling albums opened his new nightclub named Club Crucial located at Bankhead, Atlanta. It is one of the busiest clubs in Atlanta because the club is an entertainment powerhouse. Again in the year 2008, he started a clothing company named A King Of Oneself, shortly called A.K.O.O. The company sold various garments such as T-Shirts, Cardigans, Leather Jackets, etc.

Talking about his endorsements, he signed his first contract with Chevrolet in 2007 and promoted their new Impala cars. The same year, he collaborated with an online networking company called social networking website, however, the website was soon shut down the next year. Recently, he started a strip club named V Live. It is located in Atlanta.

TI Charity Works

TI has shown his generosity in many incidences. One of the notable works was helping the Homeless Veterans. He didn’t do it alone, his wife also contributed to this cause. They collaborated with the Georgia-based Veterans Empowerment organization to help veterans by proving them meals, health care, mental health counseling, and House. He once performed a concert free of cost to the people of Memphis, exhorting them to donate food to the local Mid-Soth food bank.

TI also once engaged in a fundraising program to help the victims of the Hurricane Katrina disaster. He sometimes donates toys through his K.I.N.G foundation or by collaboration with other rap stars. TI also joined hands with charities such as the 2 Chainz T.R.U foundation. Another unique charity work of TI is the gifting of turkeys to selected families during thanksgiving.

TI has contributed to the education field too. He began a fundraising program and additionally promised to donate $35000.

How Much Is The Rapper TI Worth?

TI is primarily a rapper. He has been consistent in dropping albums for more than two decades. Hence, a large part of his income is from his music/rapping career. He appeared in a couple of movies and hosted TV shows. TI owns two clubs in Atlanta. Other than all this, earnings through endorsement form a considerable share of TI Net Worth. Hence., TI has had a wide source of income. Taking all this into account, the TI Net Worth is estimated to be around $50 million.

TI Real Estate

In the year 2020, TI and his wife Tameka who is a singer bought a mansion worth $3.3 million. This mansion spreads for an area of 14,000 square feet (ca. 13 a). It has 7 bedrooms and 10 bathrooms. Some highlights of this mansion are its elegant spa and massage room. In addition to that, the house consists of a home theater and a Guesthouse. Very little information is available regarding the interior design of their house.

Family Of TI

TI has a huge family. TI and Tameke first met in the year 2001. It was only after 9 years, they married. TI together have three kids whose names are King, Major, and Heiress. However, TI has seven children. The remaining four are not from his wife but from his previous relationships. The name of those kids is Zonnique Jailee Pullins, Messiah Ya’Majesty Harris, Domani Uriah Harris, and Deyjah Imani Harris.

Conclusion

TI has stayed in the minds of music enthusiasts by entertaining them with his musicals. In this article, I have answered the question of how much is the rapper TI worth and expanded how TI came with that figure. In addition to that, I have included a few personal information about TI and his whereabouts. I hope you found the information that you came looking for. Thanks for reading.

Frequently Asked Questions(FAQs) – TI Net Worth

1. What are TI’s major sources of income? Selling music albums, concerts, Businesses, and endorsement of brands are TI’s major sources of income. 2. How many kids does TI have? TI has 7 kids in total, 3 from his wife and four from his previous relationships. 3. What was the cost of TI’s mansion located in Atlanta? He bought the mansion for $3.2 million. 4. What was TI’s Breakthrough album? TI’s second album Trap Muzik was his breakthrough album.