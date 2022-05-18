Theo Von is a renowned television personality and standup comedian. He kickstarted his career when he was just 19 years old by appearing in an MTV reality series called “Road Rules: Maximum Velocity Tour”. The show made Theo Von famous overnight, and he went on to appear in other popular shows like The Challenge, The Real World, Battle of Seasons, The Gauntlet, etc. Apart from being a renowned TV personality, Theo Von is also a famous YouTube personality and podcaster. He is the presenter of not one but two famed podcasts namely “This Past Weekend” and “The King and the Sting”.

What Is Theo Von Worth?

The American television personality, Theo Von net worth is calculated as around $500k to $800k as of 2022. He has amassed most of his income through his television and standup career. Theo also earns decent money through his social media handles too. Vo has also presented the comedy television show called “Deal With It”, which is produced by the renowned Canadian standup comedian Howie Mandel, who has a net worth of more than $60 million. If you want to know more about Howie Mandel, then please make sure to read our post on “Howie Mandel net worth”. Below are the details on how much does Theo Von make?

Name Theo Von Birth Name Theodor Capitani von Kurnaatowski Net Worth $500k-$800k Birth 19th March 1980, Louisiana, USA Nationality American Age 42 Years Old Height 6Ft Weight 75Kg Profession Actor, Standup, Podcaster, YouTuber Career 1999-Present

How Much Does Theo Von Make?

According to reports, Theo Von earns between $100k to $200k every year. His income is generated through his work as a television presenter, reality show contestant, and TV actor. Theo also takes home decent paychecks through his social media handles. He earns money through paid sponsorships and advertisements. Vo also makes money through television commercials and from the sales of his merchandise as well. Theo reportedly makes around $10k to $20k every month, while his weekly earnings are estimated at around $2k to $6k. Have a look at Theo Von’s earnings.

Theo Von Earnings

According to sources, it is reported that Theo Von receives around $3k to $6k for presenting or appearing in an episode of any television program or series. As per reports, Theo Von’s earnings can go as high as $100k from his television career alone. For instance, Theo Von reportedly took home a stipend of $85.5k for competing in the MTV reality series called “Road Rules”. It is estimated that Theo Von can earn up to $50k every year through his standup comedy shows.

Additionally, Theo Von makes at least $15k for each standup comedy tour. Also, Theo Von earns more than $20k for doing comedy specials and his income from podcasts is reported as no less than $50k every year. He is also paid well for appearing in television commercials and ad campaigns. Von makes decent profits from merchandise sales as well. Below are the estimated earnings of Theo Von from his social media handles.

Theo Von Earnings From Social Media

Theo Von graced the YouTube platform back in March 2006 and has uploaded 590 videos ever since. His channel has more than 1 million subscribers which attract an average of 14k new subscribers every month. The channel has more than 152 million overall views and generates revenue up to $150k every year. As per reports, Theo Von gets around $755 to $12.1k into his pocket through his YouTube channel. He can also earn extra cash through live streams, super chats, giving shoutouts, and donations made by the audience.

Coming to Theo Von’s Instagram page, he enjoys a massive fan following of more than 1.7 million. His Instagram page attracts an average of 800+ followers every day. According to reports, it is estimated that Theo Von can get up to $515 for posting a promotional Instagram story. Theo can charge up to $1k for posting a promotional photo on his page. He can demand up to $2k for posting sponsored video content on his Instagram page.

Theo Von also has a huge fan base on Facebook too. His page enjoys a fan following of more than 728k people. Von uploads videos and posts on his upcoming events and podcasts. He makes decent money through ad monetization and paid sponsorships.

Theo Von Real Estate and Cars

Thro Von reportedly purchased a 4,900 square feet mansion from Derek Mason (who is a former coach of the Vanderbilt team) last year. According to reports, the mansion is located in Green Hills, Nashville. It is reported that coach Derek Mason paid around $1.09 million for the house in 2014. The house reportedly has 5 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms. It also has a gym, dance studio, and a walk-in closet. The Nashville property also has a huge backyard and a swimming pool as well. After residing in the house for almost 7 years, Derek Mason decided to sell the place. The property was listed on the market and was eventually sold to Theo Von for a whopping sum of $1.64 million in March 2021.

According to reports, Theo Von has some notable cars in his possession, but there are no confirmed reports of how many cars he has. However, Theo Von has revealed in his podcast that he is the owner of a Toyota Highlander car, which is worth between $35k to $47k.

Early Life

Theo Von was born Theodor Capitani von Kurnatowski to an Italian-Irish couple. He is the son of Roland Theodor Achilles von Kurnatowski and Gina Capitani. Gina gave birth to Theo Von on the 19th of March 1980 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA. Fun Fact:- Did you know? that Roland Theodor Achilles von Kurnatowski was 70 years old when he fathered Theo Von. Apart from Theo Von, Roland and Gina are also parents to a son (older than Theo) and two daughters (younger than Theo).

Theo was raised with his brother and sisters in Covington, Louisiana. Theo was sent to Mandeville High School, and after passing out Theo joined the University of Louisiana to pursue higher studies. Later on, Theo went to Arizona University and then to Charleston College. He then changed his college to Santa Monica College, and finally completed his graduation from New Orleans University in the year 2011.

Career

Theo Von commenced his career while he was a student at the University of Louisiana. He got an opportunity to participate in the MTV reality show called “Road Rules: Maximum Velocity” in the year 2000. After participating in Road Rules, Theo Von became popular. As a result, he was asked to participate in the MTV spin-off series of Road Rules called “The Challenge”.

Theo went on to participate in Battle of the Seasons (2002), The Gauntlet (2003), Battle of Sexes II (2004), and Fresh Meat (2006). Later on, Theo also participated in Last Comic Standing and was declared the winner of the online competition. Then in 2008, Theo Von took home the trophy of the Comedy Central show “Reality Bites Back” defeating the likes of Amy Schumer, Bert Kreischer, Tiffany Haddish, etc.

Later Years

After completing his contract with MTV, Theo wanted to pursue his career in standup comedy. He tried his luck, but couldn’t get a chance as many still perceived him as a TV personality. It took some years of struggle for Theo Von to establish himself as a comedian. Then later in 2012, Theo appeared on Comedy Central Stand-Up Presents. Then in 2016, Theo appeared in a Netflix comedy special called “No Offense”.

Around 2011, Von became the presenter of a game show called “Deal With It”, which ran for three seasons i.e, from 2013 to 2014. He also went on to appear in TV shows like Inside Amy Schumer, Why? etc. Later, Theo Von became the host of not one but two podcasts namely This Past Weekend and The King and The Sting.

He started the former podcast in December 2016 and the latter was started by Theo and Brendan Schaub in December 2018. Von has also appeared in other podcasts like The Joe Rogan Experience, The Church of What’s Happening Now, The Fighter and the Kid, Tiger Belly, etc.

Personal Life

Theo Von is currently single, although it has been reported that he was involved in some romantic relationships. His earliest rumored relationship was with Coral Smith in 2001. Later on, Theo reportedly came into a relationship with Sarah Greyson. The couple started seeing each other in the early 2000s and later parted ways in 2003. Later in 2016, rumors stated that Theo Von is in a romantic relationship with Brandi Glanville. However, Theo stated that he was not in a relationship with Brandi Glanville. There were also rumors stating that Theo Von is transgender, but Theo has denied the rumors on his podcast. Theo Von currently resides in his Nashville home.

Conclusion

Theo Von got an opportunity to appear on television, while he was just a student. He participated in many reality television shows and became a reality television star. Later on, he started doing standup comedy and became successful. Later on, Theo tried his hand at presenting shows and became quite famous. He also enjoys fame as a podcaster and social media influencer as well. Though he is not a top-class comedian, he is considered one of the rising standup comedians of our time. He mostly divides his time between his podcasts and standup career.

