The Miz Net Worth: Age, Career, Assets, Earnings, Biography, Achievements

Michael Gregory Mizanin, more commonly known to the world by the ring name ‘The Miz’ is a WWE wrestler, TV reality show star, and commentator from America. Where on one hand he is popular for being the baddy in the wrestling sphere, outside this world, he is an equally charming personality. Fans love both the sides of him. He is currently associated with WWE and performs under the brand RAW. For the fans who are super curious about The Miz net worth- according to the recent updates, The Miz is worth $14 million as of 2022.

So how did the wrestling star rack up so much of cash? We will come to the details in just a bit!

The Miz has many notable accomplishments to his name which includes winning the WWE’s 25th Triple Crown championship, the 5th Grand Slam Championship under the current arrangement among many others. Aside from dominating inside the ring, he has also entered the television space which gained him a much higher popularity.

This posting about The Miz net worth will walk you through various interesting facts about the WWE superstar like how much does The Miz make, his family, relationships, personal life and more. therefore, without any further delay, let’s get going.

The Miz Net Worth, Salary, Biography and Early Life, Career, Assets and Personal Life

How Much Does The Miz Make

In the beginning of the article we mentioned what is The Miz worth. Well, it does not come as a surprise given that the star wrestler has made some solid plans to build a great bank by branching out to many different ventures.

Earnings From WWE

To begin with, wrestling has always been Michael Mizanin’s primary source of income. He reportedly earns close to $1.2 Million per year in salary from WWE. Other than this, there are several other revenue streams through which he makes a lot of money adding to The Miz net worth.

For example, The Miz has garnered a massive fortune from the sale of the WWE merchandize which includes The Miz T-shirts, socks, figurines, wallets, posters, trading cards, dog collars among many other things. He even has put his own microphone accessory on sale that his fans can purchase. The wrestling superstar’s enormous fame and millions in fan following helps him enjoy huge sale and revenue generation from this channel. This acts as a constant flow of income aggregating to The Miz net worth.

In addition to this, The Miz’ engagement as a commentator for WWE matches also helps him fill his wallet.

Other Than The WWE World

Outside professional wrestling and related ventures, the Pro wrestler has also expanded his horizons to the entertainment world which contribute to what is The Miz worth. He has appeared in the television reality show “Dancing with the Stars” where, according to a report, the participating stars receive around $125,000 for the rehearsal period and the first two weeks on the show. After this, for every two weeks of staying in the show, there is an additional raise in their salary. Given that the WWE star made it through 7 weeks, he would have earned a decent amount adding to his bank balance.

The Miz also has his own reality show, “Miz and Mrs.” which earns him well. His appearances as guest star in many films keep filling his bank every now and then. In addition to that, he and his wife have signed several modeling contracts together bringing him big pay checks to add to his net worth. He has taken up several voice over projects for video games through the course of his career.

As for the real estate, The Miz has sold several houses over the years and enjoyed good profit from those.

Now you know what are the various factors behind The Miz net worth. Let’s now delve into his family background and early days to see what were the driving forces behind his interest in the sport.

Biography and Early Life

Real Name Michael Gregory Mizanin Celebrated Name The Miz Date of Birth 8 October, 1980 Age 42 Years Place of Birth Parma, Ohio, United States Parents Father: George Mizanin

Mother: Barbara Pappas Spouse Maryse Ouellet Children Madison Jade Mizanin

Monroe Sky Mizanin Profession Professional Wrestler and Actor Net worth $14 million

Many fans are often curious to know How old is The Miz? The Miz was born to parents Barbara Pappas and George Mizanin on the 8th of October, 1980, in Parma, Ohio. He was very young when his parents separated after which his mother married a person named Donnie. The Miz grew up with his step father around him along with his half-siblings, Tonia and Jimmy.

Mizanin attended Normandy High School. He was the captain of the basketball team for both inhouse and the cross-country team. In addition to that, he served as active member of the yearbook team as well as the student government. Upon graduation from high school, The Miz entered Miami University and and became a part of the Theta Chi fraternity. He intended to study at Richard T. Farmer School of Business (under Miami University) but quit in the middle when he got the offer to appear in “The Real World” in the year 2001.

Career

Television Career

Although The Miz is a star WWE wrestler today with a booming career, his professional journey did not begin inside the ring. He started off by appearing in the 10th season of the television reality show “The Real World” where he revealed the world his second self “The Miz”. The following year, he went on to be the cast member of the “Real World/Road Rules Challenge: Battle of the Seasons” in multiple seasons.

Some of the other shows that the wrestler starred between 2002 and 2005 include “The Gauntlet”, “The Inferno”, “The Inferno II”, and “Battle of the Sexes 2”. The Miz won two seasons of “Battle of the Seasons” and “The Inferno II”. He also became a contestant in Bravo Network’s “Battle of the Network Reality Stars” in 2004.

Over the years, the WWE superstar has appeared in many other television shows like “Fear Factor”, “Are You Smarter than a 5th Grader?”, “Ghost Hunters”, “Family Game Night” among others. He also acted as a host for several TV shows in the recent years. He hosted the “The Challenge: Champs vs. Stars” between 2017 and 2018, “The Challenge” and “Cannonball” in 2020.

Wrestling Career

In 2013, The Miz joined the Ultimate Pro Wrestling and took training for a year. He participated in the 2004 “WWE Tough Enough” (Season 4) for a WWE contract and a sum of $1 million. Although he wasn’t able to win the game, he managed to become the runners-up which made WWE offer him preliminary contract under which he went to train with Bill DeMott in Deep South Wrestling located in Georgia.

The Miz then went on to work with Matt Cappotelli in 2005 and they continued working together until at the end of that year Cappotelli was diagnosed with brain tumor. After further training and a few projects, teh Miz made his way to Extreme Championship Wrestling brand of WWE in 2006.

In 2007, The Miz bagged his very first WWE tournament. He won it as a team along with John Morrison after the duo defeated Matt Hardy and Montel Vontavious Porter. He followed this with several other successes. In 2009, The Miz bagged victory in the United States Championship. He then won the Unified WWE Tag Team Champions after partnering with wrestler, the Big Show. This made him the first wrestler in WWE to bag three championship titles concurrently.

By this time, the pro-wrestler had already become a star of WWE and the wrestling world. Then in 2012, he succeeded in winning the Intercontinental Championship to become both Triple Crown Champion and Grand Slam Champion. After several other wins in between, The Miz then acquired the SmackDown Tag Team Championship title in February 2020 along with John Morrison, and they were both inducted to Raw in October, 2020.

Other Endeavors

The Miz has done a lot of voiceover projects for several video games over the years. He has lent his voice to characters in games such as WWE 2K Battlegrounds, WWE 2K17, 2K18, and 2K20 among many others.

Awards and Accomplishments

Mizanin has got many achievements throughout his wrestling career so far. He is eight-times Intercontinental Champion and has bagged the United States Championship twice. aside from that he is also a six-time winner of the world tag team championship. These are just a few in his long list of accomplishments.

Personal Life

The Miz tied the knot with Maryse Ouellet who is also a professional wrestler, on 20th of February, 2014. In 2018, they became the parents of their first child Monroe. The couple then relocated with their baby girl to Austin, Texas, and then to California’s Thousand Oaks. The Miz and Maryse welcomed their second daughter Madison in 2019.

The superstar wrestler has earned millions by winning the tournaments and other projects. But while he enjoys this money spending on his family and himself, he has also been a part of several charitable events to either raise funds or has donated cash for good cause.

Assets

The Miz, along with his wife together purchased a mansion in Austin, Texas in 2017 which costed them $2.35 million. Two years later, they sold it for $2.64 million.

The couple reportedly sold their Los Angeles property for around $3 million. In 2019, they bought a massive mansion in a gated community of Thousand Oaks, California for $6.4 million. According to the sources, they listed their 10,400 sq. ft. home in early 2022 for $12.5 million.

Summing Up

The Miz has earned a solid fame in both wrestling as well as in the television industry and has raked in massive amount of fortune from diverse endeavors. Rising as a runner-up in his very first wrestling tournament, Miz went on to earn some of the most eminent titles in the wrestling world that include Triple Crown and Grand Slam Championship. As of 2022, The Miz net worth is $14 million and this figure is sure to increase with his progress as he brings home more WWE wins.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

What is the Miz net worth? According to the latest reports, The Miz net worth is $14 million which he mainly has amassed from his illustrious wrestling and television career. How old is The Miz? Born on October 8, 1980, The Miz is 42 years old. What is Miz’ real name? The real name of Miz is Michael Gregory Mizanin. Who is The Miz’ wife? The wife of The Miz is Maryse Ouellet, the French-Canadian wrestler.