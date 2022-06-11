The Game Net Worth: Career, Awards, Bio, Assets, Family, Earning, Cars

Have you heard about the Game? Before you let your imagination go wild, let me tell you I Am not talking about any sports or video games. Nor I Am referring to the WWE superstar, HHH a.k.a. Paul Michael Levesque. I Am talking about the American rapper, Jayceon Terrell Taylor, who is better known by his stage name “The Game”. He is one of the rare artists, who became an overnight sensation after the release of his first album titled “The Documentary”. Not to brag, but The Game’s songs hold some credit to bring Western side hip hop culture into the limelight. The American rapper has released 9 studio albums so far, and almost every album of his grabbed the top three spot on the US Billboard. You will find more interesting information on The Game in the later section of this post, make sure to check it out.

This post will tell you What is The Game net worth? How old is The Game? The Game ventures and financial losses, and How much does The Game make?

What Is The Game Worth?

Jayceon Terrell Taylor or should I say The Game net worth is appraised to be around $20 million as of 2022. The Game has acquired most of his riches through his career as a rapper. He also manages to bring in a huge pile of cash through his business ventures. In addition to this, The Game’s social media accounts generate a decent sum of money as well. We will tell you more about The Game’s income sources in a later part, for now, let’s see how much does The Game make?

Name The Game Real Name Jayceon Terrell Taylor Net Worth $20 Million Birth 29th November 1979, Compton, California Nationality American Age 42 Years Old Height 6Ft 4In Weight 96 Kg Profession Rapper, Record Producer, Actor Career 2000-Present

How Much Does The Game Make?

According to our estimation, The Game makes more than $10 million every year. Given that almost every album of The Game became a huge hit, it’s no wonder that he is the owner of a huge fortune. As you already know that singers make most of their money through the record sales of their songs, and The Game’s case is no different. He also obtained huge bucks through royalties, merchandise sales, musical tours, and performing at concerts or events. Apart from this, The Game manages to draw a decent sum of cash through his social media handles like YouTube, Instagram, and Cameo. I nearly forgot to mention that one of the biggest money-making sources for The Game is his business ventures. According to reports, The Game manages to make between $800k to $1 million every month through all of his business endeavors. Below are the details on The Game earnings.

The Game Earnings

As stated earlier, The Game has multiple sources of income, which makes him a huge load of cash. So, we will take a look at The Game’s earnings from his business ventures, social media handles, and his career as a rapper.

The Game Live Concert and Music Tour Earnings

Amazingly, The Game has earned millions of dollars through his musical tours. For instance, The Game received a massive paycheck of more than $2.5 million for his 2008 L.A.X. Musical Tour. Similarly, in 2010, The Game’s European Musical Tour brought a check of $1.7 million into his pockets. In 2015, The Game managed to make more than $7.3 million through his club musical tour. As per our estimation, The Game makes an average of $1 million every year by embarking on musical tours.

It is reported that The Game has obtained more than $12 million from his musical tours alone. In case you are wondering, The Game charges up to $75k for performing at a live event or concert. However, it is an estimated figure, the charges may differ depending on the event and venue. In addition to this, The Game (Taylor) also receives good money for making a guest appearance in fellow artists’ songs.

The Game Album Sales

The American rapper has managed to draw massive profits through his album sales. Back in 2005, Taylor released his first studio album titled “The Documentary”, which topped the US Billboard 200. As per reports, the album recorded more than 5 million in record sales. The Documentary brought more than $5.7 million into The Game’s pockets. Later in 2006, the rapper released his second album titled “Doctor’s Advocate”, which sold more than 3 million copies.

The album sales of Doctor’s Advocate made Taylor $3.4 million richer. After two years, The Game released another album titled “LAX”, whose record sales brought $771k in profits. The album sales of The R.E.D. and Jesus Piece reaped profits of $23k and $285k respectively. Let’s take a look at The Game’s social media earnings, shall we?

The Game Social Media Earnings

The American rapper has a huge fan following on YouTube, Instagram, and Cameo. The Game has a YouTube channel with more than 2.6 million subscribers. The channel gets around 20k new subscribers every month and it has crossed 1.9 billion overall views. According to our reports, The Game’s YouTube channel generates up to $1.1 million every year, and The Game makes between $5.7k to $91.4k every month (depending on views). The Game can also make some extra cash through paid sponsorships and endorsements.

He also has more than 12.7 million followers on Instagram. You might be thinking that the more followers on Instagram the more earnings. Yes, you are correct, but you must know that Instagram does not pay you for followers. I know this is a shocker, but you can still make money from Instagram through paid sponsorships and promotions. According to our reports, The Game can make more than $2k and $4k for posting a sponsored image and video respectively.

The Game’s earnings from Cameo are huge. For those who are not familiar with Cameo, it’s a video-sharing platform, where you can request your favorite celebrity or artist to make personalized videos. This online service platform also allows you to message your favorite idol. However, there is a catch here, the celebrities charge you some amount to chat or make a personalized video. In this case, The Game charges around $20 to chat and $299 to make a personalized video. Just imagine how much The Game can make if he makes just 3 personalized videos in a day? and how much would make that in a month? I’ll leave the math to you.

The Game Ventures and Endorsements

Apart from making music, The Game also made money by appearing in TV shows and movies. Back in 2000, The Game graced a reality TV show called “Change of Heart”, and later on, he gave his voice to a character in “GTA: San Andreas”. Taylor also purchased shares of a basketball team called “Inglewood Cobras”. Later on, The Game shook hands with 310 Motoring, to make “The Hurricanes”.

A part of the profits made from the sales of The Hurricane Shoes was given away to the Hurricane Katrina relief fund (talk about being generous). In 2012, The Game inaugurated a record company called “Rolex Records” with Stat Quo. However, due to name issues with the watch company Rolex, The Game renamed his record company to “The Firm”.

Later on, The Firm signed artists like Pharoh Jackson, Skeme, etc. The Game again decided to change the name of his record company and finally, it was named “Bloody Money Entertainment”. Apart from this, The Game has promoted brands like Sean John Clothing, Boost Mobile, etc. Sources reveal that The Game has made more than $300k just from endorsements alone. Now that you have read about The Game’s earnings, let’s see how he spends his money.

The Game Real Estate and Cars Collection

What kind of rapper The Game would be if he does not spend his fortune on houses and cars? According to sources, it is stated that The Game s the owner of a luxurious mansion. The house is located in the city of Calabasas, California. The American rapper, The Game has reportedly paid a hefty sum of $1.5 million for the property in 2021.

On the other hand, The Game is said to own some pretty amazing cars. He is said to be the keeper of a Rolls-Royce Ghost Series 2 car, which is said to cost him around $220k. The rapper is also the proud keeper of a Lamborghini Aventador 5 car, which is worth half a million dollars. The Game also purchased an Audi R8 Spyder and a Porsche Panamera, which are said to be worth at least $150k and $100k respectively. Last but not the least, The Game is the keeper of a Bugatti Veyron car, which is worth more than $1.9 million, making it the costliest car on this list.

The Game Financial Losses

Though The Game is a famous rapper, he has incurred some heavy losses over the years. For instance, he was ordered to pay a sum of $7 million to Priscilla Rainey due to sexual assault charges. However, The Game didn’t pay her money, which resulted in Priscilla getting ownership of The Game’s record company “Prolific Records”. Not only this but she was also awarded the royalties of The Game’s “Born 2 Rap” album. Last year, she also received ownership over the rapper’s “Cameo” earnings.

The Game was also charged with a fine of $700k for breaching a contract. As per reports, the rapper was scheduled to embark on an Australia Tour. However, the rapper didn’t bother to show up. As a consequence, the tour organizers sued The Game. The court ruled $700k, which includes damages and interest.

Conclusion

Now that’s a wrap. In this post, we have given you all the information on The Game’s earnings and some of his financial losses. The rapper has released 9 studio albums so far, and he is set to return with his 10th album “Drillmatic-Mind Vs. Heart”, which is reportedly going to release on the 17th of June.

Frequently Asked Questions

1. What is The Game worth? A. Report states, The Game net worth is $20 million as of 2022. 2. How old is The Game? A. The Game age is 42 years. 3. What is The Game’s real name? A. The Game was born Jayceon Terrell Taylor on the 29th of November 1979. 4. How tall is The Game? A. The Game stands 6 feet and 4 inches tall.