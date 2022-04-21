Teyana Taylor Net Worth: Age, Height, Weight, Assets, Earnings, Family

You may have not heard the name Teyana Me Shay Jazqueli Shumpert, but you might have heard of Teyana Taylor. If you are still not familiar with her name then read this post till the end to know about her. Teyana is a renowned singer and actress, and she is the wife of NBA player Iman Shumpert. Taylor is a woman with many talents, she is a dancer, choreographer, director, and a model (apart from acting and singing of course).

She is famous for her songs like Gonna Love Me, Rose In Harlem, Wake Up Love, Kanye West’s My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy, etc. If you are curious to know the net worth of this multi-talented artist, then this post is for you. As in this post, you will read What is Teyana Taylor worth? How old is Teyana Taylor, How much does Teyana Taylor make? All these questions are answered in this post.

What Is Teyana Taylor Worth?

The multi-talented Teyana Taylor net worth is projected to be at least $5 million as of 2022. The singer has amassed most of her fortune throughout her singing career, however, she bid adieu to the music industry in 2020. She has also made decent money through acting and modeling as well. Teyana Taylor also takes home decent payments from her social media handles as well. Below are the details on how much does Teyana Taylor make?

Name Teyana Taylor Net Worth $5 Million Birth 10th December 1990, New York City Nationality American Age 31 Years Old Height 5Ft 4In Weight 52 Kg Partner Iman Shumpert Profession Singer, Actress, Dancer, Choreographer, Model Career 2005-Present

How Much Does Teyana Taylor Make?

Given that her net worth is $5 million, it is reported that her earnings are calculated at around $200k to $400k every year. Her income is generated through her music royalties and record sales. In addition to this, she also makes money by acting and modeling as well. Taylor’s income also includes revenue generated by her social media handles and ventures.

Teyana Taylor Earnings

Though she has bid farewell to her music career, there is no denying that Teyana Taylor charged at least $200k for a performance or concert. If Teyana performed 5 concerts in a month, then her total earnings will be around $1 million. There isn’t much information on how much money she earned through her album sales, but it is reported that Teyana’s earnings from her debut album “VII” are just $30k. It is also reported that Teyana Taylor took home a hefty sum of $400k for featuring in the Good Music’s compilation album titled “Cruel Summer”, which was released in 2012.

Teyana Taylor Album Sales

Taylor launched her first album titled “VII” in the year 2014 under the banner of Def Jam Recordings and GOOD Music. The album earned the 19th spot on the Billboard 200, and it recorded album sales of at least 24000 copies.

Then 4 years later, Teyana came back with her second album titled “K.T.S.E.” in June. The album managed to grab number 17th position on the US Billboard 200 and recorded 23k album-equivalent units. Out of 23k, it recorded 7k as pure album sales. This album recorded more than 33k album-equivalent units out of which 8k were pure album sales by the end of the second week after its release.

Later in 2020, Teyana Taylor released her third album titled “The Album”, which earned a spot at number 8 on the US Billboard 200. In the first week, The Album generated 32k album-equivalent units out of which 4k were pure album sales.

Teyana Taylor Real Estate and Cars

Back in 2018, Teyana and her husband Iman bought a property in Studio City, Los Angeles. According to reports, the couple paid a hefty sum of at least $3 million for their 5,700 square feet property. The house has 5 bedrooms and bathrooms. It also features a grand kitchen and a movie theater as well.

After residing in the house for 2 years, Teyana and Iman listed the property in the market for $3.69 million in August 2020. Later in 2021, the couple raised the price to $4 million. Taylor and her husband have moved to Atlanta City and have reportedly bought a property for $2 million.

Coming to Taylor’s car collection, she has some expensive cars to show off. For instance, she is the owner of a Bentley Bantayga which is worth at least $245k. Teyana also owns another expensive car which is a Porsche Panamera which cost her around $80k. Reports state that Teyana also purchased a Rolls-Royce Ghost which is worth at least $345k.

Teyana Taylor Earning From YouTube

The singer joined the YouTube platform back in the year 2008. So far her channel has more than 1.03 million subscribers and the singer has uploaded 24 videos so far. Her channel has more than 41 million overall views. According to reports, it is estimated that Teyana Taylor can earn up to $307k every year. It is assumed that her channel attracts at least 10k new subscribers every month and her monthly earnings are calculated between $1.6k to $25k.

Teyana Taylor Earnings From Social Media

Taylor is also a model and has a huge fan following on her social media handles. She has more than 14.6 million followers on her Instagram page, and she attracts an average of 6k new followers every day. As per reports, it is estimated that Teyana Taylor can charge around $5k for a story and 11k for a promotional photo. It is estimated that Taylor can demand up to $22k for posting a sponsored video on her Instagram page.

Likewise, she also has a massive fan following on her Facebook page as well. Currently, Teyana has more than 3.3 followers on her Facebook page and as per reports, she can easily make money by endorsing brands or products on her page. She can also make thousands of dollars through advertisements as well.

Teyana Taylor Earnings From Ventures and Modeling

Taylor also earns decent money through modeling and her business ventures as well. Back in 2013, Teyana received the honor to create a design for Adidas sneakers. Her designed sneakers were put on display at Harlem GLC in February. Taylor’s designed sneakers made a record as the fastest-selling sneakers in Adidas history.

Later in 2017, Teyana introduced a workout program called “Fade 2 Fit” in March. Taylor’s “Fade 2 Fit” is a subscription-based program that provides services to its clients at just $19.99 per month. In this program, you will get personalized diet and workout plans, which will help you to stay in shape.

Teyana Taylor also has roots in the modeling career through which she makes decent money. Though there are no confirmed reports on how much Teyana Taylor earns through modeling, an average model earns between 42k to 90k every year. Given that Teyana is a celebrity, she can charge thousands of dollars to pose for a brand or company.

Early Life

Teyana Taylor is the daughter of Tito Smith and Nikki Taylor. Tito and Nikki became parents to Teyana Taylor on the 10th of December 1990. Nikki gave birth to her daughter in Harlem, New York City. Apart from Teyana, Tito has fathered two sons and a daughter with another woman. Since the age of 9, Teyana started to sing at talent competitions.

During her struggles, her mother Nikki was always there for her, and later on, she (Nikki) went on to become her daughter’s manager. When Taylor attained the age of 15, she got the opportunity to serve as a choreographer in “Ring the Alarm”, which was sung by none other than Beyoncé. Later in 2007, Teyana Taylor signed a contract with Star Trak Entertainment and made her first appearance on television in an episode “My Super Sweet Sixteen”.

Personal Life

Teyana Taylor started seeing Iman Shumpert, who is an NBA player. According to Taylor, she was not impressed with Iman when the couple met each other for the first time. After this, they became friends, and soon they started dating. Later in 2015, Teyana gave birth to Iman Shumpert’s daughter on December 16th. The couple named their daughter Tayla Shumpert Jr, and also gave her the nickname “Junie”.

In the following year, the couple walked down the aisle in October, and later in 2020, Taylor announced her second pregnancy. Teyana Taylor and Iman Shumpert welcomed their second child, a daughter named Rue Rose Shumpert on the 6th of September 2020.

By the end of 2020, Teyana announced through an Instagram post that she is retiring from music. The singer has stated a lack of appreciation and overlooked the reason for her retirement. Taylor also stated that she is going to focus on taking care of her daughters and her husband after taking retirement.

Conclusion

Teyana Taylor entered the entertainment field when she was just years old. She went on to choreograph, act, and sing songs. Over the years, she has collaborated with many artists and has released three studio albums so far. Furthermore, she is also a social media influencer and has millions of followers. Taylor has also designed sneakers for Adidas, and launched her fitness application called “Fade 2 Fit”. She is married to the love of her life and is a proud mother of 2 daughters. It is sad that she bid adieu to the music industry as she feels underappreciated. Is Teyana Taylor going to make music again? Only time will tell.

Frequently Asked Questions

1. What is Teyana Taylor worth? A. As of 2022, Teyana Taylor net worth is estimated at around $5 million. 2. What is Teyana Taylor’s birth name? A. Teyana Taylor’s birth name is Teyana Me Shay Jacqueli. 3. How old is Teyana Taylor? A. Teyana Taylor is 31 years old. 4. Who is Teyana Taylor’s husband? A. Teyana Taylor is married to the lover of her life Iman Shumpert, who is a professional basketball player.