Terry Crews Net Worth: Age, Height, Weight, Body Building, Career, Family

Terry Crews is a man of many talents, he is a former football player and later became an actor. In addition to this, he is also a television host. He is most known for his role in the Expendables franchise as “Hale Caesar” and also for portraying the character of “Terry Jeffords” in Brooklyn Nine-Nine. This post is going to tell you about what is Terry Crews’s net worth? What are Terry Crews earnings every year? And How much is Terry Crews worth?

How Much Is Terry Crews Net Worth?

So, it’s time to answer the question “What is Terry Crews’s net worth?”, the answer is Terry Crews enjoys a net worth of $25 million in his bank. Terry has worked in many fields like sports, movies, television shows, hosting programs, etc. The primary source of Terry Crew’s income comes from the entertainment industry. Also, he makes a lot of money by doing voice-overs. He has acted in famous movies like White Chicks, Idiocracy, and Blended. He also appeared in the Expendables trilogy, and lent his voice to “Tentacular” in Rumble, which was released in 2021.

Name Terry Alan Crews Net Worth $25 Million Birth 30th July 1968, Michigan, U.S. Nationality American Age 53 Years Old Height 6 Ft and 2 In Weight 110 Kg (approximately) Partner Rebecca King Profession Ex Football Player, Actor, Television Show Presenter Career 1991-Present

How Much Is Terry Crews Worth?

Terry Crews has amassed a great deal of many from his acting career, and hosting several shows. According to reports, Terry Crews earns a whopping amount of $4 to $6 million every year. He makes gets more than $500k every month, while his weekly earnings are calculated as at least $100k. Let us have a closer look at Terry Crews earnings and also the things he owns.

Earning From Movies and Television Shows

Terry has made a substantial amount of money from acting in several movies and TV shows. It is stated that Terry received a salary of $80k for every episode of Brooklyn Nine-Nine. The show had a great run for 8 seasons, which had a total of 153 episodes. If we add the figures, then Terry a total of Moe than $12.2 million from Brooklyn Nine-Nine alone. He also makes thousands of dollars from movies and also by hosting television shows and lending his voice to animated movies and video games.

Terry Crews holds the credit for appearing in 95 movies as an actor. Out of which, he played the role of a supporting actor in 24 movies. The movies collected more than $2.4 billion across the world. He has also appeared in 5 movies as Lead Ensemble and has an Unclassified appearance in 11 movies. The movies collected $803million and $162 million across the globe respectively.

Terry Crews Highest Grossing Movies

The Expendable managed to earn around $268 million, while the sequel managed to get $311 million across the globe. Terry’s character did not have much to offer in the third installment, but still, he was one of the main characters in the movie. The movie earned over $209 million around the world. Terry was also in the second installment of Deadpool, where he played the role of “Bedlam”. The movie collected more than $786 million worldwide. Another high grossing movie of Terry Crews is “Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs 2” which collected more than $274 million worldwide. Terry lent his voice to the character named “Earl”.

Terry Crews Cars

Crews have a lot of cars that are worth thousands of dollars. He drives cars of renowned companies like Rolls-Royce, Bentley, Aston Martin, Chrysler, and many others. Terry is the proud holder of a Rolls-Royce Ghost which comes at a massive price of more than $300k. He is also the owner of a Cadillac Escalade that costs at least $95k. In addition to this, he also drives a Bentley Continental, which comes at a whopping cost of $300k. Furthermore, Terry also drives an Aston Martin and Chrysler minivan which comes for $200k and $38k respectively.

Terry Crews House and Endorsements

Coming to Terry Crews real estate, the actor possesses a majestic mansion in East Pasadena. He bought the place by paying a hefty sum of more than $3 million. The house is said to have a 5000 square feet area with spacious rooms and luxurious bathrooms. Also, Terry owns another grand house in Santa Clarita, which also has an area of 5000 square feet. The house is said to have 6 bedrooms and also a huge family room. Furthermore, the mansion also has 5 luxurious bathrooms. The house also offers a huge guest house to keep unannounced guests, and it was bought by Terry for $1.7 million.

Terry has also endorsed many reputed brands. He was also seen in commercials of Old Spice. It is stated that Terry Crews takes home a staggering payment of more than $6 million every year, just from endorsements.

Terry Crews Ventures and Publication

The Brooklyn Nine-Nine fame has published a book based on his life experiences titled “Manhood: How to Be a Better Man or Just Live with One”. The book was first released in the market in the year 2014. In this book, Terry talks about his struggles with his addiction to pornography. Also, he shares the horrible experience of his porn addiction. Terry also started a design company called “Amen & Amen” along with Nana Boateng. Now, Terry is set to launch another book in the market called “Tough: My Journey to True Power” which is said to hit the markets in April.

Early Life

Terry Crews had a troubled childhood, where he had to witness his drunk father (Terry Crews Sr) often beating his mother (Patricia Ann). Patricia Ann gave birth to Terry Crews on the 30th of July 1968, in Michigan, when she was just 18 years old. Terry Crews is the second child of Patricia and Terry Crews Sr. Patricia and Terry had three children (including Terry Crews).

Crews went to Michigan University, after getting a scholarship in arts. Later he got an offer from WJRT to work as a sketch artist. Later, he also earned a scholarship in sports and began playing for Los Angeles Rams. During his time in football, he also earned some money by drawing pictures of his teammates for which he reportedly received $5k as a commission for 2 months.

Career

Terry Crews was first hired by a football team called “Los Angeles Rams” in the year 1991. It is stated that he played 6 matches under Los Angeles Rams. Terry went on to play football till the year 1997. During his 6 years football career, he played for teams like San Diego Chargers, Washington Redskins, and Rhein Fire. Then in the year 1997, Terry bid adieu to his football career, to pursue his career in acting.

Terry rose to popularity after playing the role of “Damon” on Friday After Next, which was released in the year 2002. Due to the movie’s success, offers from films like White Chicks, The Longest Yard came to Terry. He also earned a role in the hit franchise called “The Expendables”.

Crews also gave his voice to the characters in animated movies like American Dad!, Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs 2, and Rumble. He also presented many popular shows like Who Wants to Be a Millionaire, Ultimate Beastmaster, America’s Got Talent, etc. In addition to this, he also gave his voice to video game characters like Hale Caesar (The Expendables 2), Benjamin King (Saints Row IV), Commander Isaiah Jaxon (Crackdown 3).

Personal Life

Terry Crews is the father of 5 children, 4 daughters, and a son. He is happily married to Rebecca King. Rebecca and Terry know each other from their college days. At that time, Rebecca used to work at a local church as a music minister. The couple exchanged the wedding vows in the year 1989, and later became parents of 4 daughters namely Azriel, Tera, Wynfrey, and Naomi Burton. Rebecca King also gave birth to a son named Isaiah. Terry Crews resides with his family in a house in Santa Clarita.

Conclusion

Terry Crews went through a rough childhood, where he saw his mother getting beaten up by his father, but couldn’t do anything. He had to paint pictures of his fellow players to earn some money, which was used to support his family. He played football for more than 5 years, and later entered the field of acting, where he got huge success. Terry also went to give his voice to video games and animated movie characters. Terry Crews is more than 50 years old and is an inspiration to the upcoming generation, where one can learn that there is no age limit for doing what you love.

Frequently Asked Questions

1. How much is Terry Crews net worth? A. Terry Crews net worth is reported to be around $25 million. 2. What is the name of Terry Crews’ wife? A. Rebecca King is the name of Terry Crews’ wife. 3. How many children does Terry Crews have? A. Terry Crews is the father of 5 children, 4 daughters, and a son. 4. How old is Terry Crews? A. Terry Crews is 53 years old.