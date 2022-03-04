You might have often heard the saying “It is never too late to start on your dreams”, well it is the same with the Yellowstone drama creator/writer Taylor Sheridan. The American screenwriter made his debut in writing when he was 40 years old. The interesting part is that his debut work went on to become critically acclaimed. Taylor Sheridan holds the credit to direct, write, and act in many movies and television shows. He launched his hit drama series “Yellowstone”, back in 2018, and it is still running. So who is Taylor Sheridan? And How much is Taylor Sheridan worth? Below are the details.

How Much Is Taylor Sheridan Worth?

The Yellowstone series creator, Taylor Sheridan net worth is around $2 to $3 million as of 2022. Initially, Taylor landed small roles at the beginning of his career, but he rose to fame for his role as David Hale in the “Sons Of Anarchy” series. Later at the age of 40, Taylor tried his hand at screenwriting. His first screenwriting project was the story of “Sicario”. Sicario hit the screens in the year 2015, and became a commercial hit. The movie’s success opened new paths for Taylor, and he went on to write the sequel “Sicario: Day of the Soldado”. Then in 2018, he created and wrote the script of the famous television drama series “Yellowstone”.

Name Taylor Sheridan Net Worth $2 to $3 million Born 21 May 1970 Cranfills Gap, Texas, U.S. Nationality American Age 51 years Height 5 Ft 10 In Weight 75 KG Spouse Nicole Muirbrook Occupation Screenwriter, Director, Actor Career 1995-Present

How Much Money Does Taylor Sheridan Earn?

Taylor Sheridan earns a decent amount of money for his work as a screenwriter, actor, and director. It is estimated that Taylor Sheridan takes home a check of $250k each year and more than $25k per month. He earns most of his wealth from screenwriting, acting, and directing movies.

Yellowstone Drama Series Seasons And Cast Salary

The American Drama series “Yellowstone”, was first telecasted in June 2018, on the Paramount Network. The series revolves around the fights among a large cattle ranch, Indian reservation, and land developers. It stars Kevin Costner, Wes Bentley, Kelly Reilly, Luke Grimes, Cole Hauser, Gil Birmingham.The series has 4 seasons so far, and the announcement of a 5th season was made in February 2022.

The series stars It is reported that the Yellowstone cast salary is $200k for each episode, while Costner takes home a massive sum of $500k per episode. Taylor Sheridan is the creator, executive producer, and director of the Yellowstone series. The show was so successful, that it also got a prequel series. The Yellowstone prequel series titled “1883” was released on Paramount+ on December 2021. Now, Taylor is busy with creating the upcoming spinoff and sequel of the Yellowstone series. The sequel to 1883 titled “1932” and Yellowstone spinoff “6666” are in the works.

Taylor Sheridan Works

After working as an actor in television series like Veronica Mars, Walker, Texas Ranger, Sons of Anarchy, and many others, Taylor moved on to screenwriting. He began working on the story of “Sicario”, which starred Emily Blunt along with Josh Brolin and Benicio del Toro. The movie was released in 2015, and grossed more than $84.9 million across the globe against a 30 million budget. Not only this, but the movie also earned Taylor Sheridan for the Writers Guild of America Award for the Best Original Screenplay.

Taylor’s next work was Hell or High Water, which made it to the screens in August 2016, and was a huge hit. This movie marked the second hit of Taylor Sheridan, which also earned him numerous award nominations. The movie had a budget of 12 million, and it garnered more than $37 million around the globe. Taylor was nominated for Academy Award for Best Original Screenplay, BAFTA Award, Critic’s Choice Movie Award, Golden Globe, Writers Guild of America, and many more. Though his first directorial film is Vile, the director declines it. Then in 2017, Taylor directed and wrote the screenplay of the movie titled “Wind River”, which starred Jeremy Renner and Elizabeth Olsen in the lead. The film grossed more than $43 million worldwide against a budget of $11 million.

Then in 2017, Taylor’s hit drama series was released on Paramount Network. Taylor returned to write the script of Sicario’s sequel. Sicario: Day of the Soldado, was released in 2018. The movie made decent earnings of $75.8 million across the world, against the $35 million budget. In 2021, Taylor Sheridan’s other directorial action/thriller movie “Those Who Wish Me Dead” was released. The film made around $23 million worldwide against a $20 million budget.

Personal Life

Taylor Sheridan was born on the 21st of May 1970 in Cranfills Gap, Texas, U.S. Sheridan has had a rough childhood, and his family often struggled with money. This was not it, his family even lost their home in the 1990s. With no other option, Taylor dropped out of Texas State University and relocated to Austin, and started to look for a job to support himself. Taylor began mowing lawns and also painting houses to survive. Later, Taylor visited a shopping mall looking for a job, where he caught the eye of a talent scout.

The talent scout offered Sheridan an opportunity to pursue a career in acting, which the former accepted. Taylor went to Chicago to pursue his career in acting, and later resided in Los Angeles and New York City during most of his acting career.

At the age of 40, Taylor became a screenwriter and wrote many successful movies and shows like Sicario, Hell or High Water, wind River, Without Remorse, Those Who Wish Me Dead, Yellowstone, The Last Cowboy, Mayor of Kingstown, 1883, etc. The American director/screenwriter met actress/model Nicole Muirbrook and got married in 2013. Taylor prefers to keep his personal life private, and thus there is not much information available on his children and parents. It is reported that Taylor and Nicole resides in a property in Weatherford, Texas.

What Is Taylor Sheridan’s Upcoming Projects?

Taylor Sheridan’s hands are pretty much busy with the upcoming projects. The Yellowstone creator is in the works of the upcoming television series titled “The Tulsa King”. He is also the creator and producer of another upcoming series “Land Man”. Taylor is also creating and co-producing with Nicole Kidman, for a television series titled “Lioness”. Taylor is also writing the story of Bass Reeves, which is set in the 1880s. Lastly, he is also currently in the works of Yellowstone spinoffs namely “1932” and “6666”.

Conclusion

Taylor Sheridan initially had a slow start, but he ended up being successful. He commenced his career, by taking up small roles. At the age of 40, he got the chance to showcase his writing skills. His debut project “Sicario” took his career to new heights, and from there, it was no looking back for Taylor. He went on to create, write, and produce many hit television series and movies. His drama series Yellowstone, became a massive hit, and it cemented his legacy as a screenwriter. Apart from creating and writing for television series, Taylor has also directed a few projects as well. Some of his directed projects are Vile, Wind River, Those Who Wish Me Dead, Yellowstone, Mayor of Kingstown, and 1883. Currently, Taylor is in the works with many exciting upcoming series.

