Do you know who Scott Leo Diggs is? No? Perhaps you might better recognize him by his stage name Taye Diggs. Taye rose to fame for portraying the character of “Sam Bennett” in the famous American drama series Private Practice. Though Taye initially appeared as a guest on the show, he soon became a fan favorite and earned his place in the main cast of the show. Diggs is also famous for playing the character of “Billy Baker” in another drama series called All American. Apart from this, Taye Diggs has also made a name for himself by appearing in movies like How Stella Got Her Groove Back, Brown Sugar, The Best Man series, etc. You will find more interesting information on Taye Diggs in this post, so read it till the last.

What Is Taye Diggs Worth?

Now let’s talk about the most interesting part of this post i.e, “What is Taye Diggs net worth?”. The American actor, Taye Diggs net worth is appraised at $14 million as of 2022. Almost every dime of Taye Diggs comes from his acting roles in movies and TV shows. He was part of Private Practice from 2007 till its conclusion in 2013. He is also part of All American since 2018 and he is set to return as “Billy Baker” for the 5th season. Make sure to check out the details of how much does Taye Diggs make?

Name Taye Diggs Birth Name Scott Leo Net Worth $14 Million Birth 2nd January 1971, Newark, USA Nationality American Age 51 Years Old Height 5Ft 8In Weight 83 Kg Profession Actor Career 1996-Present

How Much Does Taye Diggs Make?

The All-American actor, Taye Diggs makes more than $2.5 million every year. As stated earlier, the majority of his money comes from his acting career. Apart from this, Taye Diggs also serves as the director at a dance company known as “Dre. dance”. His position as the director of the dance academy earns him a decent paycheck. Sources reveal Taye Diggs’s acting and position as the director of Dre. Dance manages to bring more than $215k every month into his bank account. As far as Taye Diggs’s weekly earnings are concerned, it’s reported to be at least $50k. Below are the details of Taye Diggs’s earnings from Private Practice and other shows.

Taye Diggs Earnings From TV Shows

Taye Diggs was already an accomplished actor by the time he landed the role of “Sam Bennett” in Private Practice. This show is a spin-off series of the critically acclaimed medical drama series, “Grey’s Anatomy”. Private Practice aired its first episode on the 26th of September 2007 on ABC and concluded in January 2013. The show ran for 6 seasons consisting of a total of 111 episodes.

As per sources, it is reported that Taye Diggs received a hefty sum of $100k for appearing in each episode. The first season has 9 episodes, if we assume that Taye Diggs received $100k for appearing in each episode it makes a total of $900k. However, Taye Diggs was a guest during the first season, so we are going to exclude this one. The second season of Private Ryan has 22 episodes, and it is estimated that Taye Diggs received around $2.2 million.

The third season consists of 23 episodes, and it makes Taye Diggs’s earnings from this season around $2.3 million. For season 4 and season 5, Taye Diggs received an estimated salary of $2.2 million for each season. The last season of Private Practice has 13 episodes, making Taye’s taking to $1.3 million. So if we add the figures, the total takings of Taye Diggs from Private Ryan amount to a whopping $10.2 million.

Taye Diggs was cast as the title character in another drama series called “Kevin Hill”, which aired from September 2004 to May 2005. Kevin Hill season 1 has a total of 22 episodes, and Taye’s salary for each episode was $80k. So if we add the numbers it makes a total of more than $1.7 million. Unfortunately, the show did not get a second season even after getting a positive reaction from the critics and audience.

What Is Taye Diggs Earnings From All American TV Show?

You should know that Taye Diggs’s earnings from All American have not been made public, yet. Not only Diggs’s but the earnings of the entire cast of All American have not been revealed. I guess we will have to wait a little more to find out how much the cast of All American makes?. Check out some notable movies of Taye Diggs below.

Taye Diggs Movies

The actor’s first appearance on the big screen was in the movie “How Stella Got Her Groove Back”, where Taye played the love interest of Stella Payne (Angela Bassett). The movie had a budget of $20 million and it was released in August 1998. The film managed to collect $39 million at the box office. Later in 2000, Taye Diggs appeared as “Jeffers” in the cult classic movie called The Way of the Gun.

The movie’s budget was $8.5 million and it earned a little more than $13 million. Another notable movie of Taye Diggs is Brown Suger, where he played the lead character of “Andre Romulus Ellis”. The movie was released in October 2002, and it collected more than $28 million across the globe, while it had a budget of $8 million. Taye’s next movie was with Christian Bale.

Both the actors appeared in the science fiction movie “Equilibrium”. The movie managed to collect only $5 million against a whopping $20 million budget. Taye Diggs’s next appearance was in the critically acclaimed movie “Chicago”, where he portrayed the character of “The Bandleader”, released in 2002. Chicago had a budget of $45 million, and it grossed more than $306 million worldwide.

Other Notable Movies

Then in 2005, Taye Diggs appeared in a musical drama movie “Rent”, which collected only $31 million against a $40 million budget. However, the movie received a nomination for “Best Cast” by the Film Critics Association. Taye Diggs also appeared in a comedy-drama movie called “The Best Man Holiday”, where he played the role of Harper Stewart.

The film was released with a $17 million budget in November 2013, and it collected over $71.6 million at the box office. Then in the same year, Taye Diggs appeared as “Langston Jefferson Battle III” in Baggage Claim. The movie was released in September with a budget of $8.5 million. It crossed the $22 million mark at the box office. Let’s take a peep at Taye Diggs’s real estate.

Taye Diggs Real Estate

Taye Diggs has managed to collect some interesting properties over the years. Back in the year 2011, the American actor took over a 5,000 square feet property in Studio City, Los Angeles. Sources reveal that Taye Diggs paid a whopping sum of $2 million for the place. The house consists of 5 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms. It also includes a large pool, beauty parlor, gardens, garage, and whatnot. Nearly a decade later, Taye decided to sell his house and listed it on market for $2.99 million. However, he couldn’t find any buyer and eventually gave the property away for $2.55 million.

Early Life

Taye Diggs is the son of a visual artist and actress, Andre Young and Marcia. Marcia welcomed Taye Diggs on the 2nd of January 1971 in Newark, New Jersey, USA. Later on, Marcia tied the knot with a man named Jeffries Diggs, and thus Taye adopted his surname as “Diggs”. Taye was sent to Allendale Columbia School, and later on to SOTA (School Of The Arts). After completing high school, Taye Diggs joined the University of Syracuse to learn acting. He came out with a degree from Syracuse University in 1993 and soon started performing plays at theaters.

Personal Life

Taye Diggs tied the knot with fellow actress Idina Menzel on the 11th of January 2003. The pair went on to become parents to a son named Walker Nathaniel Diggs on the 2nd of September 2009. After being married for a decade, the couple decided to end their marriage in 2013. Taye and Idina’s marriage officially ended in December 2014.

Conclusion

Taye Diggs has appeared in numerous TV shows and movies. He is most recognized for his work in movies like How Stella Got Her Groove Back, The Best Man, House on Haunted Hill, Brown Sugar, Chicago, Rent, and a few others. He became a fan favorite after starring in not one but two TV shows i.e, Private Practice and All American. The actor is currently playing the role of Billy Baker in All American. Taye Diggs is all set to return as “Harper Stewart” in the Tv series “The Best Man: The Final Chapters”. The details of the show are yet to be announced.

Frequently Asked Questions About Taye Diggs

1. What is Taye Diggs worth? A. The Private Practice fame, Taye Diggs net worth is appraised to be $14 million as of 2022. 2. How old is Taye Diggs? A. Taye Diggs’s age is 51 years. 3. What is Taye Diggs’s real name? A. Marcia named her son Scott Leo, who later changed his name to Taye Diggs. 4. What is Taye Diggs’s height? A. The American actor, Taye Diggs stands 5 feet and 8 inches tall.