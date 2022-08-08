There are many major retail store chains in the United States, of which Walmart is the largest one. Millions of people visit Walmart stores every year. But that is not to say that there aren’t other retail companies that have their fair share of customers. Target is one of those retailers that are quite popular in this country. In fact, it is the 7th largest retail company in America. Just like at Walmart, you can get many types of products at low prices. Its stores have a wide range of products, including electronics. Whether it’s smartphones or washing machines, target stores have got it all. The company’s store also has a wide selection of headphone brands to choose from. But what if you want to return a headphone back to Target after buying it? What is Target’s headphone return policy? Read the article to know the answers to these questions.

Can You Return Your Headphones Back to Target Stores?

Yes, you can return the headphones that you bought from either Target’s physical stores or website. As I have said, the retailer offers many brands of headphones. You have the option of choosing whichever one you like. But if you want to return or exchange it because of some issue, Target will readily fulfill that request as per their return policy. In today’s competitive industry of retail, providing good quality products at low prices is not enough. It is highly important for retailers to have a convenient and customer-friendly return policy for the purchase. There are many people that do check the return policy of the store before buying anything from it. This is especially true in the case of major corporations that are in the retail business.

If you are looking to know more about the return policy of headphones at target stores, then continue reading the article.

What is the Return Period for Headphones Sold at Target Stores?

The return period for headphones at Target is 30 days from the date of purchase or the date of delivery. There are plenty of people that go to the Target stores to get what they need. And the return period for most items is the same for them as it is for headphones. But when it comes to apple headphones or earphones, the return period is only 15 days from the date of purchase. So, if you find anything wrong with the headphones at Target stores, then make sure to take them back to the retailer within a week or two. In case, you purchased Heyday headphones, then the return period is set for 1 year. This means that there’s no hurry in returning them any sooner.

When you return the headphones back, make sure that you do it with the original packaging. It is necessary that you return it, make sure to for it the box in which it came with.

How to Quickly Return the Headphones?

If you want to return the headphones or earphones as quickly as possible, you can do it at Target’s in-store. There, you can simply take your item and ask for a refund or exchange based on your need. That is not to say you can’t return it in some other way. If you are on a busy schedule or just not in the mood to go to the store, you have the option of mailing it to Target. Once you submit all that is required to make the refund, the company will start your refund process, which won’t take much time.

What Do You Need to Make the Return at the Target Store?

There are some things that are absolutely necessary to have to make a return for your headphones at a Target store. Without these things, returning the headphones or for that matter, any item will be hard to ignore. Here are the things that you need to have to return your headphones.

Headphones with their original packaging and accessories.

Receipt for the headphones, in case you bought them in-store.

Target website’s return barcode.

A government-issued photo.



These are the thing that you need to have in order to make the return for your headphones at Target stores. Make sure to have them when you are visiting the retailer’s stores, to get them.

Does Target Accept Headphone Returns Without Its Receipt?

Yes, you can return the headphones to target even without the receipt. As long as you have some other proof of purchase, you can easily return the headphones without many complications. Even if you don’t have that, the cashiers or the staff at the store can check your transaction or purchase at the store. All you need to have is an official government-issued ID. It may be hard to verify a purchase if it’s made with cash. But if you made the transaction at the store using a Target RedCard, credit card, or debit card of all the major players in the credit card business like MasterCard. Discover, Visa, American Express, etc.

Does Target Accept Returns for Used Headphones?

It is a standard rule not only at Target but also at most major retailers, that the item you return needs to be in its sealed original box and in mint condition. No retailer is going to accept used and damaged headphones, and this includes Target. In case you want to return them to the store, they make sure they are as good as new. There are accounts from people stating that the retailer has accepted their returns as long as everything is in proper and new condition. You need to make sure that, there aren’t any physical damages on the headphones like scratches or cracks of any kind. But there are reports of customers receiving damaged or broken headphones at the time of purchasing them. In case you also received a broken or damaged piece, then simply call Target guest services at 1-800-440-06080.

They will assist you with your issue and offer a replacement if everything checks out. But no matter what, the final decision falls on the store manager. He decides whether to accept your return or not. But most of the time you won’t have an issue with it.

What Brands of Headphones Are Available at Target?

You will find many brands of headphone brands at Target stores. It is up to choose which one you want as there are many headphones that come in different budget ranges. Whether it is earbuds, earphones, or noise-canceling headphones, Target has it all. Here’s a list of headphones brands that you can find at the retailer’s stores or website.

Sony

JLab

Beats

Samsung

Apple

Heyday

Skullcandy

Bose

Sennheiser

These are all the headphone and earphone brands that are available at the company’s stores. All these brands of headphones come at varying costs in different budget segments. When it comes to the return policy, except for Apple and Heyday, all the other brand headphones have a 30-day return policy.

How to Return to Target by Mail?

Returning your headphones or other such products to Target by mail is a fairly simple process. In case you are busy with work and have no time or inclination to visit a Target store, you can just mail it, Here’s how you do that.

Go to Target’s app or website and log in to your account.

If you are using its app, then press on “purchases”, in the case of the website, go to the “orders” section.

On that page, view your orders and select the headphones that you purchased. Select the “Return the Order” option that you can find on the page.

Then you will receive a return option for you to select from. Once that is done, enter your reason for returning it.

After clicking on Submit, you will receive a printable free shipping label that you have to attach on the outside of the package in which the headphones are present.

Finally, all you have to do is drop that page at any UPS location, which will then pick it up and deliver it to a Target location.

This is the way for you to return the package back to Target by mail.

Conclusion

Returning headphones at Target stores is the same for most products sold there. When you return the products back to Target, you need to make sure that it is in proper physical condition with their original packaging. You have 30 days to return those headphones to Target, except for Apple, which has to be returned within 15 days. Make sure to have its receipt or proof of purchase in addition to a government-issued photo ID when returning the headphones.

FAQs – What is Target’s Headphone Return Policy?

