Target is one of the largest retailers in the country. The company is famous for offering a wide variety of products at low prices. Millions of people visit its stores every year to purchase whatever items they need. Many people also tend to shop at its stores because of their convenient and customer-friendly return policy. The retailer offers a long return period for its items. The retailer has a huge collection of clothes that are priced lower than what you get at most other stores. When you purchase clothes at Target and want to return them due to some reason, you can do it without any problems. Target accepts returns for clothes as long as fit the guidelines for the clothing return policy of the retail company. But, what about underwear? Can you return underwear purchased at Target? Read the article to find out.

Does Target Accept Underwear Returns?

Yes, Target does accept underwear returns at its stores. In case you don’t like the color or have changed your mind about the underwear you bought, then you can take it back to the store and return it. But the important thing to remember is that Target does not accept returns of underwear which already been worn or used. So, if you have already used the underwear and have worn it at some point, then you won’t be able to return it. This is an ironclad rule of the underwear return policy at Target stores. It is also important that the original packing and tag of the underwear are intact. These are the thing that you need to keep in mind when you are thinking of returning your undies, lingerie, etc.

As underwear covers our intimate parts of the body, it wouldn’t be hygienic for one person to wear underwear that has already been used by someone else. I, for one, don’t want to wear the boxers that some schmuck has already used previously, that’s just disgusting.

Can You Return Underwear at Target Without a Receipt?

Usually, major retailers like Target don’t accept returns for any item without its receipt. Without the receipt, one will not be able to verify the item’s purchase. But that is not entirely the case for Target. Target may accept returns for an item which can also be underwear without ts receipt as long as there is an alternative proof of purchase. The proof can be the recorded transaction in your bank account or mobile digital payment wallet. It also depends on the Target store whether they will accept underwear returns without a receipt. It will be way easier for the returning process if you have the receipt, but if not, then some other proof of purchase will do.

What Is the Return Period for Underwear at Target?

The return period for underwear at target is the same as the return period for most other items, which is 90 days. So, as long as the underwear has its tag and has not been used by you in any way, you can return it within 90 days from its date of purchase. If you are a Target Redcard holder, then you will have an extra 30 days to return the underwear.

When it comes to Target-owned brands, the return period for the inner or underwear is 1 year or 365 days to be specific. But this only applies to the underwear of the brands that are owned by the retailer. If you purchase a brand of underwear other than Target, then you only have 90 days to return it. In case the 90-day period has been crossed, then it is up to the store manager’s discretion whether they will accept your underwear return or not.

Does Target Accept Returns for Bras?

Yes, Target does accept returns for Bras. Actually, the retailer specifically does not mention anything about Bra returns, but only about unworn clothing returns. As bras come under the category of clothing, it means that the retailer will accept its return. If the bra is not your size and does not fit you properly, then you can just come back to the store and return it. But keep in mind that the bra needs to have its original label and packaging in addition to the tag. There are people that return clothes purchased at Target stores, many times due to some reason. Be sure to take the receipt for the bra you purchased at the store, to make the return process swift and simple.

Can You Return Lingerie at Target Stores?

The return policy for lingerie at Target stores is the same as with bras. The return poly for clothes at target stores doesn’t have any specific guidelines about returning lingerie. Many women come to the retailer’s store to purchase fashionable and affordable pieces of lingerie. As trying out the lingerie inside the trial rooms may be uncomfortable for some women, they prefer to try it on at home. If they don’t like the lingerie or is of a different size, then they can come back to the store and return it. Just like with bras, the original tag and label of the lingerie need to be intact. It is most likely that the lingerie, which is neatly packed and is still in new condition, will be accepted for returns at Target. Don’t forget to take its receipt with you.

When Will You Receive the Refund After Returning the Underwear at Target?

The time taken for a refund will depend on which payment method you used to make the purchase at the store. If in case you used a Target Redcard to make the purchase, then you can expect a refund within 2 days from the date of return. And if you purchase the underwear using a third-party credit card, then the refund may take up to 5 days or more. If it is by cash, then you may receive the refund on spot. So, it all depends on which payment method you have used to make the purchase.

Why Does Target Not Accept Returns for Worn Underwear?

It is only logical that target does not accept returns for underwear that has already been used. Would you buy underwear somebody has already worn? Even if Target dry-cleans the underwear, you won’t forget the feeling that someone else has already used it. It is not at all hygienic or clean to wear clothing that has already touched other people’s intimate parts. It is also not at all a good strategy for the retailer to sell used clothing, especially underwear. So, if you are thinking of returning underwear that you already wore, then do us all a favor and just don’t.

How to Return Underwear at the Target Store?

Returning Underwear at Target is the same as returning any other product. In case you don’t have an idea on how to return products including underwear at target, then just follow these steps.

You can return your underwear at any Target store, not only at the one you purchased it from.

Make sure to have its receipt or the proof of purchase with you.

Take the item to the guest services counter in the store and state your wish to return the item.

The guest service counter employees will check the underwear for damage, or any other sign of usage. If they find something wrong with your underwear, then they have the right to reject its return.

Once the return has been confirmed, you will receive the refund based on the mode of payment you used to purchase it.

In the case of returning online, then you have to do it by mail. Target will send you a return label for your underwear package. Carefully pack the underwear and stick the return label on it. Once it’s done, you will have to go to your local UPS postbox or office and mail the package from there.

Conclusion

Target accepts underwear returns at all its stores as long as it is not damaged or used. The retailer won’t accept returns for underwear that has already been worn. The return period for underwear is the same as most other items, which is 90 days. You will get a 30-day extension for the return period, in case you are a Redcard holder. The return period for Target-owned underwear brands is up to 1 year. But these returns are only accepted as long as it hasn’t been damaged, torn, or used in this period. It is also necessary for the underwear to have the original label and tag. These are the main things that you need to keep in mind when returning the underwear.

FAQs – Can You Return Underwear Purchased at Target?

Does Target accept underwear returns? Yes, Target does accept underwear returns as long as it hasn’t been damaged or used. It should also have its original label and tag. What is the return period for underwear at Target? The return period for underwear at Target stores is 90 days. You will get extra 30 days if you are a Redcard holder. Target-owned underwear brands’ return period is 1 year. What do you need to return the underwear at Target? To return the underwear you purchased back to the retailer, you need to have its original receipt or some other proof of purchase.