Target as a corporation has to satisfy two parties. The customers and the employees. The former are associates while the latter are clients. Target manages to keep up with both parties. In fact, Target uses the help of associates for customer satisfaction. In the case of Associates, only Target corporation holds the responsibility. The salary, bonus, and discounts are some ways the Target corporation appeases its associates. Now, in this article, I will be talking about the discounts and benefits provided to the target team. Continue reading to know them.

How Many Target Team Member Discounts Are Provided to the Team Members?

If you are a team member at Target, you are eligible for getting 10 percent off on most of the products you buy at Target. Additionally, you will get 20 percent off on items such as groceries and wellness-related items. These discounts are applicable only if you buy at Target in-store and at Target.com. Apart from all these, Target is also known for offering health and well-being benefits. We will talk about the target discounts in detail in this article. Keep reading to get a clear picture of how beneficial it is to be a target employee.

What Is the Employee Discount at Target?

Target is allowing its associates to shop at Target in-store and Target.com at discount prices exclusive to the associates. You can access the employee discount using two options. Use the first option to purchase any product from Target at a 10% discount price. Similarly, use the second option to purchase grocery and wellness-related items for a discount price of 20%. Additionally, the target allows you to combine the discounts with coupons and gift cards. This will help the employee to purchase an expensive product and save more money.

What Health and Wellness Benefits Will You Get if You Are Working at Target?

The health-related benefits offered by Target are one of the most useful ones. Offering medical benefits is a rare phenomenon when it comes to other companies. The Target corporation will help you in a lot of ways such as medical plans, vision plans, dental plans, healthcare savings plans, and other health-related plans.

Medical Plans

As a Target employee, you are eligible for 2 medical plans. Target has joined hands with UnitedHealthcare to execute the plans. Depending on the location of the Target store, you have 3 regional medical plans. The three medical plans are administered by kaiser, Bind, and HMSA. Be it any medical plan, it will offer you pharmacy benefits. Medications such as generic, specialty drugs, and name-brand are covered under the pharmacy benefits.

Vision Plans

In order to get good eye care, the target has come up with the EyeMedVision plan. The cost of Conducting eye exams, glasses, and contact lenses are covered through this plan. However, the employees can get these benefits at selective organizations or locations only. Those are the organizations that have partnered with the Target Corporation. Target has set an annual limit on the usage of the EyeMed Vision Plan. Additionally, the cost coverage is set as optional.

Dental Plans

I will be the happiest person if my company provides dental plans. I am bad at managing my dental health. The reason is just that I am a lazy guy. I have never visited a dentist in my life. However, soon I will be visiting one. Wondering how much bucks it would cost me! I consider the target employees lucky, as they have dental plans.

As a target employee, you can access the dental benefits to cover the cost of your dental treatment through delta dental. As a part of the plan, Target will cover either the entire or partial cost of the treatment. People like me who have literally allowed microns to eat the teeth will consider this as a jackpot.

Healthcare Savings Plans

Are you a person who considers saving money for future health expenses? If yes, the target Healthcare Savings Plans can help you. Target provides you options to save some money for any medical, dental, or vision-related healthcare expense that may arise in the future.

Others

Target offers various other medical and well-being benefits. I will be listing them below, take a look at them.

Counseling service (available 24/7)

Virtual health care services using CirrusMD

Grand Round Access (You and your entire family members are eligible for free advice from a medical expert)

Rx Saving Solution (Save money on the prescription drugs you buy)

A digital initiative that improves your sleep hygiene

Maternity Support program

Take care of your mental health by getting access to Daylight

Real Appeal (Use this program in case you want to reduce your body weight)

Flu Shots free of cost

Well-being rewards.

As soon as you join Target, make sure you enroll in at least one of the target medical plans. For example, if you choose a vision plan, your eye exam will be covered by Target as a part of your medical plan enrollment.

Does Target Help Its Associates by Offering Financial Benefits?

Target has numerous financial plans that will help you save money at many places. I will list those financial plans, take a look at them.

TGT 401(k) plans (In order to become eligible for this plan, one has to be over 18 years and should have worked for around at least 1000 hours at Target. This plan helps you review the business security of Target Team members)

Life Insurance

If you are using the service of adoption assistance, the target will reimburse the amount

Short and long-term disability insurance

Debt-free education assistance

If you are in urgent need of money, you can get your paycheck before the payday itself.

Target offers discounts on vacation, gym, and childcare packages.

The list of financial benefits that Target offers doesn’t stop here. There are many. You can check the complete list of financial benefits provided by Target on its official website.

How Is This Made Possible by Target?

Well, the target corporation has joined hands with many fitness centers, child care centers, and Weight Watchers. This helps it provide discounts and various benefits to its associates. Additionally, it also allocates a certain amount from the profits gained. Target allocated it for its associates. Associates utilize the amount as discounts.

Even though Target could have shared the profit as money, it didn’t. What could be the reason? Well, let me explain! If the corporation had given the money directly into the hands of associates, the money would have been spent in other places. By providing a discount, the money is brought back into the corporation again, as the associate purchases items from the store. This way the amount is not lost.

Who Can Access the Benefits and Discounts at Target?

Access to benefits and discounts that target offers are available to all of its employees. Both the part-time and full-time employees of Target are eligible for this. However, there are some exclusive perks that are available for full-time target employees only. Similarly, certain plans require an employee to have worked for a minimum number of hours. However, the latter plan is for the full-time and part-time employees.

Is Target a Good Choice to Work at?

Considering the perks and benefits provided by the target, I would definitely say that target is a very good choice. Especially, medical and financial plans can make your lives better. Additionally, if you are purchasing products at companies that have partnered with Target, you can literally buy products for cheap prices. Paychecks shouldn’t be our only focus when we are joining an organization. You should Equally focus on other perks offered by the company too. I hope you realize this and reconsider the way you select the company.

What I Have Said in This Article? (RECAP)

In this article, I have listed the discounts and benefits provided by Target to its associates. Furthermore, I have explained how the Target Team member discount works and where can you use them. Later, I have given a detailed explanation regarding the medical and financial plans offered by Target. Lastly, I have told what factors one should consider while joining an organization and how paycheck is not the only factor a candidate should consider. I hope you got a complete picture of the discount and benefits provided by Target. Thank you for reading!

Conclusion

Target corporation has come up with good plans to make the lives of its associates better. Especially, the medical and financial plans of Target are really appreciable. The associates of Target can make better use of it. Also, it has partnered with various health and wellness-related organizations. As a result, the associates can visit these organizations. The target would cover the bill, either partially or completely.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) – Target Team Member Discount

1. How many hours a Target employee should have worked in order to become eligible for TGT 401(k) plan? As a Target employee, you should work for at least 1000 hours to claim this benefit. 2. How many medical plans can a Target employee get? A Target employee is eligible for two medical plans. 3. Is Life insurance a part of the benefits offered by Target? Yes. Additionally, Target also offers short and long-term disability insurance

