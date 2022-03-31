The reputation of a private organization increases based on its service to the community. There are plenty of issues in our society. As a result, the organizations split and share the overall social responsibility. Some invest in health, while others invest in education. This shows that the organization care for the community. At the same time, they become one with society through these social programs. Similarly, Target has also invested in social service. In this article, I will be talking about the Target student discount.

What Is Target Student Discount?

The Target Student discount is a program that has been developed and implemented to benefit students. According to that program, students would get 15% off on products they are buying from Target. This student program is available in both the in-store and online target stores. In order to enroll, you have to sign in at target.com by submitting your personal details and school documents. Do you want to know the ins and outs of this Target program? Well, continue reading this article to get to know more about the program.

How Can I Get a Student Discount at Target Stores?

The first thing you have to do before joining this program is, you should prove that you are a student studying in either a college or school. How do you do that? Well, in order to do that, you have to create an account at Target.com. You will be asked for information such as email address, first name, surname, and mobile number. Finally, you have to set a password to create the account.

Once you have created the account, you should prove that you are a student. You can do that by logging in and clicking on the settings. After that, you should select the option ‘Get Verified’. Now upload documents that would prove you are a student. You will be allowed to purchase products at the target discount price once your status is authorized. Show your student discount coupon before paying to the cashiers.

How Is Target Verifying the Student Status?

Well, to be honest, the target doesn’t do that. SheerID company helps the target in this case. The main work of this company involves verifying your student status and your eligibility for discounts. Target collects only a few personal information. Most of the other data is collected by SheerID. The data collected by them include,

The school(or college) name that you are currently attending.

The first name and last name as registered in your school.

Date of Birth

Personal or school email ID

Phone number

Sometimes, if they are not satisfied with the information you have so far given, they would ask for other school-related documents’ photography. If you are struggling to get verification, seek the help of Target’s Guest Services. They will help you through. Contact them via 1-800-440-0680.

Can I Get Students Discounts at Online Stores?

Yes. You can definitely buy products at target.com at a discount price. Since you have verified your student status, the discount will be automatically get applied when you buy. Furthermore, there is another way for students to get more discounts on their purchases via the online store. In order to do that, you should sign up for UniDays either at their website or app. You are getting this favor because Target joined hands with Unidays. Nevertheless, this option is available for students who are above 16 only. Through Unidays you will be able to get up to 20 percent discount. You just need to copy Uniday’s promotion code and paste it at the discount code bar present at target.com.

What Items Are Applicable for Student Discount at Target?

A student is allowed to buy a wide range of products from the target at a discount price. The products include groceries, clothing, electronics, furniture, household appliances, and many more. However, when you are buying at an Apple mini-store, you cannot apply the target student discount. Instead, you will get a 10 percent students discount from Apple. Furthermore, you are not allowed to buy products that are already available on offer. For example, you cannot get a discount for products that are sold at a discount price. The target also sells school-related products at an incredibly reasonable price. Make sure to check out the student-specific offers and deals of Target.

Can I Become a Member of the Target Circle?

Yes. You will gain more benefits if you join the Target circle. This is because you will be getting coupons that are otherwise exclusive to Target Circle members. You will be able to save a few bucks using the coupons. These coupons cannot be used again. It is for one-time use only. Most of the offers that are given to the Target circle members are aimed at students. There, students would gain the maximum if they are part of the target circle.

How to Become a Member of Target Circle?

Again, if you have to become a member of the target circle, you need an account at Target.com. Once you create an account, you are automatically enrolled in Target Circle. This has so many benefits that are exclusive to target circle members. For example, if you shop at Target on your birthday, you can expect a 5% cashback on selected purchases. Furthermore, you can vote for NGOs that you want Target to donate to.

If you have applied for a scholarship from any of the NGOs, you can vote for it. In another case, you can also vote for NGOs that fund students in their education. Even though you will not be directly benefited from this, you are indirectly helping yourself. There are so many NGOs that fund or support students in one or the other way. The more money that gets into this NGO circle, the better would be your funding in the future.

What Products Can I Purchase Using the Target Circle Rewards?

You can utilize the rewards from Target circle to buy most of the items. However, there are a few products that you cannot buy using the rewards. Those products include

Prescription medicine

Dairy items

Alcoholic Beverages

Products that are bought via Shipt App

Products that were purchased via 3rd party sites. (For example, Google Express)

Shipping and delivery charges cannot be paid using the target rewards

Other products that are prohibited by the law

How to Utilize the Target Circle Offers?

Firstly, you need to look at the deals offered at the Target circle. When you have finalized the deal you want, you can select “Save Offer”. This will add the offer to your list. This way, you can add up to 75 offers. Now, using the target app, you can show the target wallet barcode to the cashier. If you don’t have the app, you can sign in to your target.com via browser. There is another way to redeem your target circle offer. You should enter your verified phone number at the register.

Are There Other Ways to Save a Few Bucks at Target?

Fortunately, there is another way from which you could save some cash. In order to gain that benefit, you should sign for the college registry. Using these options, you can buy college-related items at a discount price. However, you should keep an eye on college-related gifts that are put on sale. It is better to make a checklist and share it with your parents. This would enable them to check and inform you if there are any products that are on the list.

Conclusion

We, as a society, encourage students to dream big and follow their passion. However, some students, due to their economic status, are struggling to achieve their dream. If that is one case, there are students who are struggling to live. Taking all these into account, Target has come up with a program to help students. The program is helping the students to purchase school or college-related products at a 15% discount price. Furthermore, it provides discounts on various other products as well. In this article, I have explained Target’s student discount program. Furthermore, I have explained how to utilize the benefits of the student program effectively and efficiently. In addition to the student discount program, I have detailed the benefits of being a member of the Target circle. I hope the information provided in the article was helpful to you. Thanks for reading.

Frequently Asked Questions(FAQs) – Target Student Discount

1. Which company is verifying my school status for Target? The company SheerID is helping Target to verify the student status of people who are applying for the students discount program. 2. What are the benefits I would get if I become a member of the Target circle? You would get target circle rewards, which you can use to buy products at Target. There are many other benefits if you join the Target circle. This is one of many benefits of being a target circle. 3. What are some products that I cannot purchase using Target circle rewards? Alcoholic Beverages, Dairy products, and prescribed medicines are some products you cannot purchase using the target circle rewards.