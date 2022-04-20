Most of the time while buying makeup items, we test and try. When we are satisfied, we would buy them. However, sometimes we will be forced to return them because they would have not been as satisfying as we thought while checking. This is normal and it happens to many people. Moreover, there is a limit to checking how suitable the makeup product is for us. At times, some makeup items would cause allergic reactions after using them for a long time. Overall, it is too hard to be completely satisfied with the makeup items we buy. Do you want to return the makeup item to the Target store for reasons similar? Are you here to get to know if target accepts the return of Makeup items? Well, I have some deets regarding Target Makeup return policy. Continue reading to know them.

What Is the Target Makeup Return Policy in 2022?[Brief Answer]

Currently, Target’s Makeup Return policy allows it to accept the return of opened and unopened makeup items. However, you should return them within 90 days of purchase along with the original receipt. In case you purchased your makeup items using the Target RedCard, then you can return the makeup items within 120 days of purchase. If you have used the same card for buying a Target-owned brand, then the return period is one year. In other words, you should return within one year of purchase. I will elucidate the Target Makeup Return Policy further.

What if I Return the Makeup After 90 Days of Purchase?

Target will accept if you return the makeup post 90 days of purchase. However, Target will not provide you with a full refund. Instead, the target would give you a merchandise gift card. The worth of the gift card is equivalent to the makeup item’s lowest price in the last 90 days. This is not the case if you had used Target RedCard for the purchase. Since the return period for RedCard purchases is 120 days, you would still have 30 days left. Hence, you will receive a 100 percent refund. Similarly, if the product is a Target-owned, you will receive a 100 percent refund.

Is It Possible to Return Makeup Without a Receipt at Target?

Yes. The target would accept the return of Makeup even if you don’t have the receipt. However, they would ask you to provide alternative proof for the purchase you made at Target. You can get the receipt by logging in to your account at Target.com. In case, you are unable to log in to your account, you have an alternative solution. The target would have stored the information regarding your purchase on its database if you had purchased via Mastercard, AmEx, Personal Check, Discover, RedCard, Target Gift card, or Visa.

You can ask them to check if they have the data. However, If you had bought the item using cash, they would have no data regarding the purchase. Finally, if you don’t have any proof, they would still refund you with a ‘merchandise return card’. You cannot consider this as a full refund, but it pretty much makes it up. This card can be used only at Target in-store. You cannot use it to buy products at Target.com.

Can I Return the Used Makeup Item to Target?

Yes. However, you cannot be 100 percent sure that it would be accepted at Target. The chances of acceptance are high if you are returning an opened makeup item that has been slightly used. Furthermore, you should have the receipt. However, there is hardly any chance for Target to accept if the makeup item is empty or completely used. This would be the case even if you have the receipt. As far as the return policy is concerned, the final decision is taken by the store manager. Therefore, the ball is in the court of the manager. If you are in dire need of a refund, you can try your luck by trying to convince the manager. If he/she doesn’t yield, there is nothing you can do.

Can I Return the Makeup Product That I Bought on Target.com?

Yes, Target accepts the return of products bought via Target.com. However, you cannot return the makeup at Target in-store. This would be the case despite you providing various proof such as the payment receipt, the barcode found in your Target account, and the mails received related to delivery or shipping. However, you can try it by sending the makeup product to the Target Online Returns Center through Target.com. You should pay the return shipping fees. Still, you cannot be sure if they would accept because there are certain products that are returnable only via in-store. In case, your makeup item is also a product that is returnable via in-store only, you will receive a notification from Target.com.

What if Target Refuses to Accept My Return?

As I said before, there are certain items that are not returnable to Target.com. In that case, the Target Online Return Center would ship back your item via FedEx. You can track this shipment using the tracking number that was provided to you previously when they shipped the product after purchase. The target would also email you the reason for rejection. Your product would be rejected if

You had returned the product outside the return window.

The item is damaged

The item is opened and fully used

The online return center is unable to locate the order number or other information.

The item was not a product bought from Target.com

The main can contain any one of the reasons or more depending on the condition of the product they receive. Hence, I would suggest you pack it carefully so that it is in the same condition as it was when you shipped it.

What Types of Makeup Does Target Sell?

Target has a wide collection of cosmetics and other beauty-related products. Both Target-owned brands and third-party products are sold in-store and on Target.com. They include eyeshadows, foundations, eyeliners, concealers, lipsticks, powders, bronzers, and blushes. In addition to them, you will find other makeup-related products such as organizers, wipes, bags, mirrors, and brushes. Products from top brands such as Chapstick, Disney, COVERGIRL, L’Oreal Paris, EcoTools, Neutrogena, Rimmel, Real Techniques, and many more. If you have to know the spectrum of cosmetics and related items sold by them, you have to visit the Target store by yourself. You can discover them by visiting Target.com as well. However, you cannot find all the products that are found in-store on Target.com and vice-versa.

Does Target Sell Quality Makeup Items?

Since Target has added products from top brands on its shelves, you can find many quality products in Target stores. Furthermore, they are also considering adding the upcoming brands to their collection of cosmetics. Hence, most of the cosmetic products sold by Target are clean and toxic-free. If I have to mention a good Makeup item sold by Target, it would be E.L.F Poreless Putty Primer. This has remained Target’s bestseller for two consecutive years. Currently, it is being sold for the price of $8. Similarly, products like Honest Beauty Lit Powder Blush($13), Pacifica Crystal Rays Luminous Setting Powder($12), and W3LL People Bio Bronzer Stick($24). I have mentioned only a few good makeup items sold at Target. There are plenty of others as well. You can discover for yourself either by visiting in-store or Target.com.

Conclusion

The return policy of Target seems quite liberal. Definitely, they are not strict. However, they have set their limits, which seems fair to me. For example, returning a Makeup product after completely utilizing is obliviously not acceptable. Moreover, it has promised to give 1 year as a return period for makeup products that are owned by Target. In this article, I have explained the Target Makeup Return Policy in detail. I have talked about various return periods that you have as a customer depending on the payment method. Furthermore, I have discussed the case of returning products without the receipt and those that were bought via Target.com. Finally, while discussing the Target return policy, I have stated the probable reasons for the rejection of your return. I hope the information provided in the article was helpful. Thank you for reading.

Frequently Asked Questions(FAQs) – Target Makeup Return Policy

1. What is the return period of Target? Target has different return periods depending on the method of payment, receipt, and the brand purchased. The return period is 90 days if you have the receipt, and it would extend to 120 days if you had paid the amount used Target RedCard. The return period is 1 year for products belonging to brands owned by Target. 2. Can I return the product I bought via Target.com at Target in-store? No. Instead, You can return the product to the Target Online Returns Center. You receive back your shipment if your plea for return is rejected. You will be notified regarding this via email. 3. Is receipt necessary to get a 100 percent refund? Even though you are expected to have the receipt in your hand if you had to return the purchase, you can still get a 100% refund without a receipt. However, you should have the necessary proof that proves you bought the purchase at Target. 4. Who makes the ultimate decision regarding the acceptance of my product return? The ultimate decision is taken by the store manager of the respective Target in-stores.