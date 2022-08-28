Target Gift Card Return Policy Explained

Target is a multinational corporation based in the United States. It has its headquarters in Minneapolis, Minnesota. It is a big box departmental store chain located all across the United States. Also, Target is the seventh largest retailer in the world. It is well known to its customers for the discount prices it provides. Target has nearly 1,931 stores all across the United States. It has 37th place in the list of Fortune 500 list in 2020 as the largest U.S. corporation by total revenue

Gift cards are good options when thinking to gift someone. This can get the person to purchase the things they like online and also in-store at Target. But sometimes we don’t really need the gift card. So, does Target accept returns for their gift cards at their stores? Also, this will deal with questions related to refunds and other things about Target gift cards.

To know about the return policy for gift cards at Target read this article completely.

Gift Card Return Policy at Target in 2022

Unfortunately, Target does not take returns of the gift cards purchased from them in 2022. However, they do accept physical gift cards which were bought from them before the date of January 10th, 2020. But to make this return customers have to produce a valid purchase receipt. All the products purchased using the Target gift card are applicable for the Target return policy normally.

To learn more about the Target return policy for gift cards read this article till the end. I have also found out some other stuff related to it here like when can you return or get a refund for the gift card.

Does Target Accept Returns of Gift Cards?

Target has stated on its official website that it only accepts returns of gift cards purchased before January 10th, 2020. Additionally, they have to be physical gift cards to be eligible for returns. The gift cards cannot be returned for cash and credit unless it is demanded by the law.

Also, all the gift cards purchased before that date have to be unused, and also the purchase receipt has to be provided. However, all the gift cards which come under mobile gift cards and e-gift cards are not eligible for returns.

Does the Target Have a Separate Return Policy for Specialty Gift Cards?

Target has a detailed return policy for gift cards on its official website. In that, it clearly stated the specialty gift cards. Specialty gift cards are gift cards used for movies, restaurants, and also lottery cards. The Specialty gift cards are not eligible for returns at the Target stores and online.

So, if you have a specialty gift card with you that is associated with brands like eBay, Apple, and Uber, it cannot be returned to Target once they are purchased.

Can Gift Card From Visa, Mastercard, or American Express Return to Target?

The return policies of cards such as Visa, Mastercard, and American Express are slightly different and are dependent on the date of initial purchase. The gift cards purchased before the date of January 10th, 2020 can be returned to the Target store. So all the cards which are purchased after that cannot be returned.

However, all the returns have to be provided with an original receipt of the purchase. Only then the Target store will be able to process the refund.

Can the Products Purchased on the Gift Cards Be Returned?

All the products purchased using the gift card at Target can be returned. They come under the normal return policy. Customers will receive the refund in the same way they receive it.

However, all the products which are returned to Target have to be unused and sealed. The refund will not be given as cash. They will be credited to the card which is used at the time of purchase (if any).

What is the Process of Getting a Refund for Products Purchased Using the Target Gift Card?

Target has stated on their official website that the returned products will receive a refund if they are bought using the gift card. But the refund is not provided in the cash form. They will be credited to the card used while making the purchase. For example, Visa, Mastercard, or American Express cards.

The refund will be reflected in your card within 7 to 10 days from the date when you return the products. But, the return policy is different for all the merchandise.

Can You Use the Target Gift Card Which You Do Not Want?

The Target gift card can be used in many ways even if you do not want it for you.

The best way to use it fully is to gift it to someone like your friend or others. In addition to this, you can even swap the Target gift card for some cash to any person. They can use it like a normal gift card while shopping at the Target store.

The gift card can be used for purchasing the large merchandise available at Target stores. Additionally, they can even be used on their official website and mobile application.

Target is highly popular for its products and items under various brands and merchandise. They all are offered at sale and discount prices at their stores and online website.

Final Thoughts

Target does not accept the returns of gift cards purchased from them. However, the returns can be accepted if the gift card is purchased from Target before the date of January 10th, 2020. Also, all the gift card purchases after that are not accepted at Target for returns. All the other gift cards cannot be returned unless required by law. Additionally, the return of gift cards is possible only with the original purchase receipt. In addition to this, you can easily return physical cards and also mobile and e-gift cards.

When you return the gift card to Target you are provided with a refund. But, that will not be in the form of cash. It will be credited to you on the card used for payment while shopping. Also, the amount will be credited to your Visa, Mastercard, and American Express card. The refund will be reflected in your card within 7 to 10 days from the date when you return the products.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Does Target have a separate return policy for specialty gift cards? No, Target accepts returns of products purchased from gift cards as the same as any other products bought from their stores and online websites. What is the process of getting a refund for products purchased using the Target gift card? The refund will be credited to the method of payment made by your card (Visa, Mastercard, and American Express card) and Target will not provide a refund in the form of cash. What is the time taken by Target to provide a refund for the customer? Target will provide a refund for the returns of gift cards and gift card purchases. The refund will be processed and credited in 7 to 10 days from the day of return. What kind of Target gift cards can be returned to Target? The gift cards which are purchased before the date of January 10th, 2020 are accepted at Target for returns. All the other gift cards purchased after the date will not be accepted by Target.