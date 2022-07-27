Target has a variety of fashionable and exotic furniture pieces. The diverse collection present in the furniture section can furnish your entire house. This is one of the main reasons why people consider Target a one-stop destination for buying furniture. If you are excited about buying furniture, you should consider knowing the Target Furniture Return policy. Unlike other products, you invest heavily while buying products. Hence, it is important for you to be prudent and prevent the losses that you may experience in the future. In this article, I will explain the ins and outs of the return policy of the Target store. Continue reading to get your doubts related to the policy.

What is Target Furniture Return Policy?

If you have purchased a furniture piece from Target, you are allowed to return it to Target. However, you have to meet certain conditions to gain eligibility to return a product. Assuming you have the original receipt, firstly, you should return the furniture within 90 days. Secondly, it should be unopened furniture. You can return them by visiting Target in-store or through the mail. Target also helps you by collecting the furniture from the delivery address (Home address). In case, you have purchased a furniture piece whose brand is Target, you will get an extended return window. You have around 1 year from the date of purchase. I elucidate further about this policy. Keep reading the article to get a better understanding.

Is the Target Furniture Return Policy strict?

The furniture return policy of Target is very lenient. You will get a full refund after returning the furniture product. In addition to furniture, the leniency can be applied to most of the other products sold by Target as well. However, the band of leniency will vary across the store. Many reviews of the customers available online stand as a testimony to this fact. Interestingly, some customers have said that they were able to return the furniture outside the return window. All these indicate one thing, the policy varies greatly according to the individual target store.

What is the Procedure to Return Furniture That Was Purchased From Target in-store?

You have to submit the furniture to the Target associate, who will be present at the customer service desk. If they have to accept the furniture return, they expect you to have the following things with you. They are the original purchase receipt, original payment method (if you have used a credit/debit/gift card), and a government-issued photo ID. After verifying the furniture product you returned and documents, Target will refund the full amount of the furniture in the payment method you used while purchasing.

For example, if you paid for the furniture using a credit/debit card, the refund amount will be sent to that same card. You will not receive the refund immediately. You may have to for a day or two before the refund is sent to your card. The refund can take a day longer if you had used a third-party credit card. For a maximum, you have to wait for around 5 days in case you want to refund without visiting the in-store instead contacting the Online Return Center. In another case, if you had used cash, you will receive cash in hand.

How Should I Return the Furniture That I Bought From Target.com?

Target allows you to return the furniture to any of its physical stores even though you bought it from Target.com. You will get your full refund if you have the receipt, shipping confirmation email, and barcode present in the Target app.

You also have the option of returning the furniture by mailing. However, in this case, Target will expect you to pay for the return shipping fees. Target will cover the shipping fees only if it has made a shipping error. However, here is an important thing about returning furniture products using mail. You cannot return all the furniture. Certain furniture products can be returned only to Target in-store.

You can note these products while shopping on Target.com itself. On the product listing, you will find “cannot be returned via mail”.

Will Target Collect Back the Furniture for Return?

Yes. However, for that, the furniture should weigh over 150 pounds (ca. 68 kg). Additionally, the furniture should be dismantled and closed in a box. Lastly, after including the packing slip, the package must to brought to the delivery address. The packing slip is essential for Target to process your refund. The target may send a vehicle to pick up the package within a time interval of 8 hours.

Make sure that a person is present at the delivery address who is either 18 years old or more. In case you have doubts regarding the furniture’s eligibility to return, you should contact the Target.com Guest Service. You can contact them at 1-800-591-3869. Give the details about the order. After this, they will let you know about the eligibility.

Is It Possible for Me to Return Furniture to Target Without a Receipt?

Receipt plays a critical role in returning products to Target and getting a full refund. Assuming you had lost it, the chances of getting a full refund are very thin. The return of furniture is completely possible unless you are able to provide an alternative proof of purchase. However, you cannot find alternative proof by yourself. With the help of Target, an alternative proof of purchase can be easily found. It becomes very easy for Target to find your alternative proof of purchase if you used Target RedCard. Mastercard, Discover, Visa, personal check, or even personal check. Be it whatever you have used, you should have it currently with you.

In case you have used cash, you have to seek another method to get proof of purchase. You can do that by accessing the digital barcode that will be present on your Target account.

What if I Don’t Have Any Proof of Purchase?

In case, you don’t have the receipt and are not able to find an alternative proof of purchase, you will get the refund as store credits. In order to use that store credit at Target in-store, you will be given a “Merchandise Return Card”. Please note that the card can be used only at the physical target stores. In both the present and previous case, you should have a government-issued photo ID.

Is It Possible to Return the Furniture Without the Box to Target?

It is doubtful. The possibility depends on the discretion of the manager who is working in the Target store. Some have commented online that one will be able to return the furniture without the box, under certain conditions. You should return the furniture within the time window, and it should be untouched or in good-looking condition. Additionally, you should have the proof of purchase with you. If you have all the aforementioned things, the probability of returning the furniture without the box is high.

Will Target Accept the Return of Assembled Furniture?

Target will not accept it that way. According to the official return policy of Target, the furniture should be returned in disassembled condition. In this case, the Target staff will thoroughly check the furniture before refunding. In case, while inspecting, any damage or scratch, or wear is noted, the possibility of declining the return of assembled furniture increases.

Will Walmart Accept the Return of Damaged Furniture?

It depends on how the damage occurred. If you have damaged the furniture while opening or using it, you are responsible for the damage. Hence, you will lose the eligibility to return the furniture. In the contrast, if a product was found damaged upon arrival, Target will take responsibility for the damage. Additionally, it will accept the return and refund you the amount. However, in the case of the latter, you have to be quick. You should report the damage to Target as soon as possible. You can report to the Target.com Guest Service at 1-800-591-3869.

Final Thoughts

Target has a very lenient return policy when it comes to furniture. Especially, for the furniture products belonging to Target Brand. It has given more priority to furniture that is made and sold by Target. This way, Target is able to boost the sales of the product it manufactures, and at the same time, many people get to know about their product. This can be considered passive marketing. It markets its furniture as a product that can be bought for a cheap price. However, it speaks nothing about the quality of the product. Hence, if one has to know about the quality, you have to check the reviews given online.

