A person’s choice of clothing speaks a lot about them. Hence many people would live to speak through their clothes. I don’t know about you guys but I love getting dressed for events, especially wearing a Tux makes me feel more confident. Every person has their sense of clothing and has every right to wear what they want. Though that doesn’t work when you work for an organization.

A few companies, especially the retail ones, have a strict dress code that everyone must adhere to. Target is one such retail company that promotes equality and brand recognition through its dress code. If you have ever been to any of their stores then you have seen their signature red and khaki dress code. This isn’t something known and has been there for a long time now, but there have been a few changes over the years.

Target Dress Code 2022

Previously, the retail company only allowed its customers to wear a red t-shirt paired with khaki pants. This changed in February 2019, when employees were offered the opinion to wear jeans as well(not every store though). That’s not it, you can now see people rocking that red top with jeans, joggers, and other kinds of trousers. The only requirement is that they wear it with a red top, regardless of gender.

When it comes to wearing a red top, they choose from a simple polo, sweater, or hoodie. Target doesn’t restrict its employees from being expressive with their fashion choice. This is the reason employees can also have any kind of piercings for their nose, ears, or other places too. The same goes for dying hair or having kind of tattoos, even if you have a face tattoo.

When you just joined Target and are about to attend their orientation, you could just wear anything. This is as long as it is appropriate for a workplace. During orientation, the company does give you two shirts along with a tag that contains your name. Though you don’t need to wear the same thing for work every day. As I mentioned, anything goes if it is appropriate and it’s red.

What About Target’s Interview? Is There a Specific Dress Code for That?

Again, there is no uniform or dress code when are about to give an interview at Target. Since you are not an employee of Target, you can wear anything decent for the workplace. Just go with any casual outfit that you would regularly wear while going out. If you do want to impress them, then wear something red as they would that you are serious about the job and are already aware of their dress code.

This is a pretty simple thing but goes a long way to show your dedication and interest in work. Some people might be wondering if they have to wear the red shirt/t-shirt/top all the time at target? Yes, as long as you are working there, you must wear any shade of red. This helps customers distinguish target employees from other customers since red is something that is associated with their brand sign.

There are times when you will see people wearing a different kind of color, who are also working at Target. Though they are working at Target, they are actually working for a different company.

Will Target Provide an Employee With the Uniform?

First things first, there is no such thing as a uniform at Target. Uniforms and dress codes are two different things. Since everyone doesn’t have to wear the same thing, it’s not a uniform. The only common factor among every employee in terms of dress is the red color. In case you cannot afford to buy and wear a red shirt, the company does provide you with two shirts during the orientation as mentioned earlier. So you can use them at work.

Pros and Cons of Target’s Dress Code

There are reasons why a company or an organization puts a dress code for their employees. Let us see what those reasons are how they can be split into pros and cons.

Pros

Promotes equality among employees regardless of their social, political, religious, or race differences. While there are certainly differences in clothing based on religion(jews, women), a common red color promotes similarity.

The common red color is also the sign of Target’s brand, which promotes their brand to everyone.

Easier for customers to differentiate between an employee and fellow customers. This helps them recognize employees easier and ask them for help.

Other than brand image, a dress code also establishes a sense of professionalism.

Target allows its employees to be freely expressive of their individuality, which advocates a sense of trust.

Cons

Casual clothing makes employees feel more comfortable as opposed to a common dress code.

A common dress code among employees may not be a hindrance to their work but casual clothing makes them feel better. This also improves productivity, so in a way, it is a hindrance.

Sometimes casual dress also develops a casual mindset, which then causes a negative effect on their work.

These are a few pros and cons that are not just for Target but for any other company or organization with a dress code.

Is There a Shoe Policy Too at Target?

Similar to the red top policy at Target, there’s also a shoe policy. Target has a strict policy when it comes to shoes where employees cannot wear anything that shows their toes. So basically, employees cannot wear open heels, flip flops, sandals, or even crocs. This is understandable as many people consider seeing other people’s toes to be a gross thing.

While footwear like croc or flip flops is extremely comfortable, they are as much off-putting. Since any company would want their customers to have the best experience possible at their stores, hence the shoe policy. So an employee can wear shoes like sneakers, boots, or anything such that don’t expose their feet to others.

What Are Other Rules at Target When It Comes to Accessories and Others?

I understand you want to know every other detail that comes to Target’s dress code. Well, we already talked in detail about the usual dress code, their shoe policy, and a few other things. Despite that, there are quite a few questions that many people have been wanting the answers to. So here it goes.

Is Nail Polish Acceptable for an Employee?

Well, yes. There is no issue with an employee wearing any kind of nail polish to work. Powder-based nail polish, acrylic, and even gel ones are acceptable. It’s doesn’t matter if an employee has nail polish or not unless they are handling some kind of food products that might come in contact with their nail polish. Some people might have problems while using the register or while handling boxes, so it is up to them.

Similarly, we have already cleared that Target doesn’t have any problem with an employee who has tattoos, piercings, or colored hair. All these are irrelevant at the Target workplace. Any kind of fashion choice is welcome as long it follows the one mentioned in this article, and doesn’t affect their work. Some people have also been wondering if they have to tuck in their shirts. No, it is not necessary to tuck in your shirts as long as your clothes look professional.

Wrapping Up

This is all there is to know about Target’s dress code policy 2021 and 2022. All the do’s and don’t for the Target dress code are listed in this article and explained in detail. Go through it once and all things will become clear to you. In case you have any issues or complaints with any part of the dress code, you can talk to your supervisor. Though I don’t there could be anyone who would have any issues with wearing any kind of red shirt.

Frequently Asked Questions(FAQs)

What is Target’s dress code policy 2021? All employees have to wear a top– t-shirt, shirt, or anything– that’s red in color. This has to go with khaki pants, but stores also accept jeans along with a red top. What’s Target’s dress code for shoes? Target’s dress code for shoes states anything that displays an employee’s feet or toes is not allowed. So you cannot wear flip-flops, open heels, crocs, etc. Is there a specific Target dress code for hair? There is no specific Target dress code for hair. You can even dye your hair with any color. Where can I find the Target employee handbook for dress code? There is no such thing as a Target employee handbook for dress code. Your employer or supervisor will tell you everything you need to know about their dress code, or just read this article.