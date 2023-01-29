Target is a big box departmental store in the United States. They were initially started in Minneapolis in 1962. It is the seventh largest departmental retailer in the United States as of 2022. They have nearly 2000 operating stores all across America and is the 37th largest retailer based on revenue in the United States.

Have you ever shopped at Target? Are you satisfied with the product or want to return or know details about the product? Whom to ask? Do not worry. Target has a good customer service desk at their stores. It is always good to have knowledge about the customer service desk at a retailer. Even if you do not find one there are ways to get help. To know them to continue reading this article.

What Are the Timings of the Target Customer Service Desk in 2022?

If you have any doubts regarding products and merchandise at the Target store, you can take the help of the customer service associate. They will be present at the customer service desk of the Target store. You can visit them at the store between 7 and 8 AM to 9 and 10 PM in 2022. They will be available throughout the week from Monday to Sunday.

However, if you can’t find the customer service desk or the associate, you can take the help of the Target associate at the cash register. They can help you with queries related to products and returns. Or else, you can contact the Target store Guest Services by phone number 1-800-440-0680.

This is just a brief introduction about the duration of the Target Customer Service desk at their stores. Read further to get a more clear idea about them in this article.

How to Approach a Target Associate When the Customer Service Desk at Their Store is Shut?

What if you want help from a Target store and notice a closed customer service desk? Then you can get hold of the nearest Target associate present at their store. They will be happy to help you. If your doubt is regarding the product and store returns. Then the associates at the cash registers hold the knowledge to clarify it. Along with that, you can even inquire them about the products at the store, their description, and also the policies related to them.

However, if you couldn’t find any sort of help at the Target store then you can even contact them on the service number. They have provided the service number 1-800-440-0680 for customers who want help from them. When you call that number, an associate will help you with queries related to products, their description, return policies, and other related policies.

Alternatively, Target also provides its customers with other ways to approach them for queries. That is the “Contact Us” section on their official website, target.com. On this page, you can write down your question about what you want to know. Before that, you have to select the type of question you want to ask from the drop-down menu. Additionally, there is a Live chat option on their website.

How to Know the Timings of the Customer Service Desk in the Target Store Near Me?

Customers will be able to find the service desk at Target store during the store timings. They will be operated throughout the duration when the store is open. So, you can find them from 7 and 8 AM to 9 and 10 PM in 2022. They will be available throughout the week from Monday to Sunday.

However, the Target stores near you might have different timing. Target stores near you can be located on their official website on the “Store locator” page. You can check the timings of the store online or can directly call them to get help.

In addition to this, the above-mentioned timings will be affected based on the season, demand/ traffic at the store, holidays, etc. Target will issue a notice if the store is observing a holiday or any other issue. Also, keep in mind that almost all the Target stores will be closed during Christmas and Easter every year.

At What Time of the Year Does Target Close Their Services for Their Customers?

Target is popular among customers for small size stores. In these small Target stores, customers can get everything they need from groceries and household items to big brands such as Apple and Starbucks. These will be open to customers only during store hours which might vary between 8 AM and 9 PM.

The Target store hours are not fixed for every Target store in the United States. They might start from 9 AM and will end by 7 PM on Monday to Friday. However, on Saturday they will close by 5 PM. Finally, on Sunday the store time is between 11 AM till 5 PM.

Target stores also accommodate other related stores such as Pharmacies, Optical, outlets such as CVS Health, etc. These stores will be open for customers just like the store timings mentioned above.

Final Thoughts

Target loves its customers and ensures them the best customer service provided at its stores. You can take the help of a Target store customer associate present at the store. You can find them near the Customer service desk at the Target store. These desks are available for customers during the store’s hours. Customers can take help from the customer service associate and get their inquiries cleared.

Generally, the Target stores might start from 9 AM and will end by 7 PM on Monday to Friday. However, on Saturday they will close early by 5 PM. Finally, on Sunday the store time is between 11 AM till 5 PM. Finally, if you cannot get hold of the customer service associate at the Target store then you can call them at 1-800-440-0680. Or else, chat with them Live on Target’s official website.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

What are the timings of the Customer service desk at the Target stores near me? The target customer service desk will be operated throughout the duration when the store is running. However, Target does not have fixed timing for all its stores. If you want to know the store timings of Target near you visit their official website or call them directly. Where can you contact the Target customer service associate? There are 3 ways you can contact the Target customer service associate. They are in their store, by contacting 1-800-440-0680, or else by visiting their official website. Does Target open its stores throughout the year? Target stores will be closed during Christmas and Easter every year. Also, they will issue a notice if the store is observing a holiday or any other issue. What does a Target store associate ask you if you need to inquire about a return of a product? A Target store associate might ask you for a purchase receipt if you need to inquire about a return of a product.