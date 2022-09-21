When you are buying computers and other hi-tech gadgets from Target, you will not be satisfied with them at purchase. You can find it not compatible and disappointing while using it. At the same time, there are also cases where you might find the product defective while using the computer. When you are facing the aforementioned scenarios, you might want to return the product to Target. For that, you should know what Target’s return policy has to say about the return of computers. Well, I have discerned how the return policy of Target applies to computers and have presented it in this article. You can read this article to know about the Target Computer return policy.

How Does the Target Return Policy Apply to Computers and Laptops?

You will be able to return either the Laptop or computer at Target in-store if they are unopened. Moreover, you have only 30 days before you could return the computer you purchased from Target in-store or online. In case you have used Target RedCard for the purchase, the deadline for return is extended by another 30 days. That is, you have 60 days before you could return the products that were brought using Target RedCard. This extended deadline applies to products such as iPads, laptops, and computers. Do you want in-depth knowledge of the Target Computer Return Policy? Read this article completely.

Is Target Computer Return Policy Strict?

If you are comparing the general return policy of Target with Target’s Computer Return Policy, the answer is yes. Usually, when you are returning any other products from the target (opened or unopened), the time window given for the customers is around 90 days. However, in the case of electronic products such as computers, the time window is less than half of what Target offers for other products. Moreover, the electronic product you are returning to Target should be in unused and unopened condition. Lastly, if you have the purchase receipt with you, you will become eligible for a full refund from Target.

Will I Be Able to Return the Used Computers to Target?

Once you break the seal of the package, the computer will become ineligible for return according to the Target Computer return policy. Still, you can exchange the computer or laptop at Target in-stores. You can get the same, or a similar product, in exchange for your computer.

Will Target Accept the Return of the Computer Without the Purchase Receipt?

As we already know that Target is strict when it comes to accepting the return of computers and laptops. Hence, it will be difficult for you to return the electronic products to Target. If not for the purchase receipt, Target will ask you for an alternative proof of purchase. So, what is considered as proof of purchase by Target other than the purchase receipt? Well, when you have made payment for your computer to Target using the following modes of payment,

Target gift card (you should have this card while returning)

Target RedCard

MasterCard

American Express

Discover

Visa

Personal Check

The target will be able to track your purchase. Hence, while returning the computer, you should possess the payment method you used for paying out the bill. What if you haven’t used any of the above said payment methods? What if you used cash for settling the bill for the computer at Target?

Nevertheless, you should visit the Target store and try returning. If the manager of the store you are visiting is found easygoing, he may present you with an exchange offer. In this case, I would advise you to persuade the manager for some time. I am sure, most managers will yield to our request if he finds our reasons for return genuine.

If the computer was bought online, you don’t have to worry about the purchase receipt, as you can access the receipt from your account on Target.com. You can also show the digital barcode to the Target associates for verification.

Is It Possible to Return My Computer After 30- Days of Purchase?

The Target Computer Return Policy doesn’t prohibit customers from returning the computer beyond the deadline. Nevertheless, there will be changes in the terms of the refund. Firstly, you will not be refunded the total amount of the computer for which you bought it. Instead, Target will give you an amount that is equal to the lowest price of the computer in the last 30 days. In addition, there is a separate policy that Target stores adhere to for the return of Apple computers. According to the latter policy, Target may refuse to accept the computer if you don’t return it within the return time window.

Will Target Accept a Gifted Computer?

Did someone gift you a computer (that was bought from Target) and you want to return it? Well, you can absolutely do it if you either have the gift receipt or packing slip. However, in this case, Target will be giving you a Target GiftCard instead of a monetary refund. At the same time, you should remember that you cannot return the gifted products to Target the same day it was purchased. Hence, if someone has gifted you the same day they bought it from Target, you have to wait until the next day. However, if the person who gifted you purchased the computer from Target.com, you don’t have the above-said restrictions. You can use the mail option or call Target.com guest service and request a return. The contact number of Target.com guest service is 800-591-3869.

What is the Procedure for Returning the Computer Bought From the Target Store?

If you want to avoid stocking fees and receive a full refund, you have to return the unopened computer within the return time window. On top of all, you should have the original purchase receipt in your hand while returning. The return time window for computers purchased from the Target store is 30 days. When you are visiting the Target store with the computer, carry the original payment method and any one of your government-issued photo IDs.

When you enter Target in-store located near you, you should find Target Guest Services. The Target staff present there will be helping you throughout the return process. In the case of online purchases, you should contact Target through the contact 1-800-591-3869. In case, you had paid the bill using a third-party credit card, the target will refund you within 3 days. While it is only 2 days in the case of Target RedCard.

How to Return the Computer That I Purchased on Target.com?

Just visit the Target in-store that is found nearest to your place with the following things in your Hand.

The purchase receipt

Digital BarCode that you can access via Target App

Shipping confirmation email

The original payment method. For example, if you had used a specific credit card for the purchase of a computer, you should bring the same card while returning.

Lastly, the computer which you wish to return that you ordered from Target.com

If you don’t wish to visit the store, you can initiate the return process of the computer by mail. For this, you have to log into your Target.com account and look for the option “Return” once you are logged on. However, the cost of shipping the computer will be borne by you. Target doesn’t accept the return of certain products via mail. Hence, check if your product is one of them before you process the return process of your computer.

How to Get an Extended Deadline for Returning My Computer at Target?

When you are buying expensive electronic products from Target, you should consider using the Target RedCard. If you use the RedCard, the usual return time window will be extended by another 30 days. Hence, in total, you will have 60 days until you begin the return process of the return. Moreover, you will be eligible for a full refund.

An extra thirty days sounds cool, right? Well, what about a year? Well, this one-year return time window is applicable for any product that belongs to a Target-owned brand. If the product is found in sealed and unopened condition, Target will accept the return of the product until the days of purchase in the next year.

Final Thoughts

I will do a lot of research when I am going to buy an electronic product. Especially, if it is expensive. The research helps me in a lot of ways, including influencing me to select the right shop for buying computers, iPad, and similar products. While deciding upon Target, without a miss, I will check out the return policy of the retail chains. The efforts that I put into research prior to the purchase of Target, have helped me post-purchase. Hence, be it whatever product you wish to purchase, you should choose the retail chain that has a sales and return policy suitable to you.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) – Target Computer Return Policy

1. What is the advantage of using Target RedCard? If you want a longer return time window for products you purchase from Target, you should use Target RedCard. You will be given an extra 30 days before which you can return and get a full refund. 2. How to get one year return time window from Target? If you pick target house brand products, Target will give you a one-year return window. 3. What are the brands of computers (or laptops) whose return is accepted by Target? Target will accept the return of computers belonging to the brands such as Samsung, HP, Asus, Chromebook, Lenovo, Acer, and many more.