Target is a chain of big box department stores based in the United States. Its headquarters are located in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Target is the 8th largest retailer in the United States. Target stores include discount stores, Super Target, City Target, and Target Express. It is a discount store which provides everything its customers need. It was started in 1902 by George Dayton. There are nearly 1937 Target stores in the United States as of 2022.

Baby formula is the most sold item in any retailer as of the recent items. It is one of the essentials purchased by new parents for their kids. Target provides baby care products at discounted prices for its customers. They offer baby formulas of different brands. But what if parents are not satisfied with the baby formula for their kids then? Does Target accept returns for baby formula?

What is Target Baby Formula Return Policy?

Target accepts returns of baby formula at their stores in 2022, but the customers can only return them within a limited period of time. For all their regular customer target accept returns till 90 days from the date of purchase. But, all their membership holders in Target Circle and Red Card users have a return window of 120 days from the day of initial purchase.

Target has some limitations laid which have to be fulfilled during the return of baby formula at their stores. One of them is to have the baby formula unopened and unused during return at the Target store. Or else the customers will not be provided with a full refund for their return or exchange. Additionally, for all the returns of baby formula at Target without a valid receipt for the purchase, the store will refund the customer with the store credit and not with cash.

Does Target Have a Time Limit for Returning Baby Formula?

Target has a return policy for baby formula in which customers can return the baby formula that they are not satisfied with. However, customers can not return the baby formula within a limited time set by the Target store. All their regular customers can return the baby formula within 90 days from the initial purchase. Whereas, the target circle members and all the customers paying with a Red card at the target store get an additional 30 days time window. So, they have a full 120 days return window for the baby window.

Target also has a baby registry list through which you will get one year of formula for the baby’s due date to return formula which is unopened. It also offers its own brand for its customers who want a baby formula which is named Up and Up baby formula. It has a one-year satisfaction guarantee which includes a year’s return policy for the Up and Up baby formula.

Customers can return the baby formula at the Target store from 7 AM to 10 PM. They can return the baby formula at any Target store.

What is the Process of Returning Baby Formula in the Target Store?

It is simple to return baby formula at the Target store. Customers can just visit the nearest Target store to return the product which they are dissatisfied. They can take the help of the customer support desk located in the Target store. The Target associates present there will help you with the process of returns for your baby formula.

The store workers will ask you to provide them a proof of purchase for the baby formula. The proof can be in the form of a receipt provided during the purchase either digital or paper receipt. Customers can also provide them with a return barcode generated from the official Target website. Along with the proof of purchase, they also have to provide the Target store with a verification document which is issued by the state government. This is used to verify your purchase.

After verifying all the details of your purchase, Target will process your refund. Also, you can exchange the item for other items in the Target store. The exchanged products should be equal to the original price or can be more than that for which the customers need to pay the extra amount charged on the new item.

However, if the baby formula is purchased from the Target online website, it can also be returned or exchanged at the nearest Target store. For this, you just have to go to the Target official website and select the Return in-store option. You can even select the store through which you can return the baby formula. You can also get the barcode directly to the store which can make it easy for the baby formula returns.

Can You Return Baby Formula to Target by Mail?

Follow the below instructions to return the baby formula through mail:

Open Target’s official website, target.com. Select in the following format: Account> Orders> Purchase history. Under the orders select the baby formula returns and select the reason for the same. Select from the options which are replacement/ exchange or return of the product. Enter the shipping address for the order. Select “Submit” Print the shipping label from the account. Pack the baby formula and stick the label on the package. Drop the package at the UPS office.

The refund will be processed after Target gets the package. It will only be processed after your package is verified. The exchange is available for the products which are eligible and no extra fees are charged for the exchange that is not eligible.

Can You Return Baby Formula To Target Without A Receipt?

Target verifies the purchase while returning the baby formula. They accept the returns of the products, but they ask the customers for proof of purchase. They even accept returns without a purchase receipt, but there has to be alternative proof of the purchase.

For example, you can provide the Target store with the transaction proof if the purchase is made with a Target Red card. Additionally, you can provide the store with the card details by which you have made the purchase. The card can be American Express, Visa, Discover, and MasterCard. After the verification, Target will process the refund for the return.

But, it is mandatory for the customer to provide the store with verification through a government-issued ID card. If there is no proof of the purchase Target may reject the returns. Then you can ask for a merchandise return card that is worth the price of the baby formula.

For all Target Circle Rewards members, you can get all your purchase history on the card which is stored digitally. For all other information, contact Target customer care through their customer service number at 1-800-440-0680.

Does Target Accept Used or Opened Baby Formula?

Almost all the baby formulas at Target are provided by third-party brands. These can only be returned without opening and using. This rule is made for safety purposes. Some of the brands which provide baby formula at Target are Enfamil, PediaSure, Earth’s Best, Similac, Pedialyte, Gerber, and HappyBaby.

Also, Target has its own brand of baby formula which is Up and Up. This is the home brand of Target. Target will accept that baby formula returns even if it is opened.

What Are the Legal Rights Associated With Baby Formula Returns in the United States?

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in the United States stated that all retailers and stores can accept the returns of baby formula at their stores. They come under the food products and their returns are legal. Finally, you can contact the Target store or any other retailer before returning the baby formula at the stores.

Final Thoughts

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

