Taraji P Henson Net Worth: Age, Height, Weight, Assets, Earnings, Family

Taraji P Henson is a true portrayal of the fact that “If you believe in yourself, you can achieve anything that you set your mind to”. An American television/ film actress and singer, her success story is truly impressive and inspirational. Taraji has worked in a number of different movies and television series and received appreciation from both the audiences and the critics alike. In addition to being a popular figure in the entertainment industry, she is also an accomplished writer who has dazzled the readers with her autobiography, “Around the Way Girl”. Between her extraordinary on-screen presence, singing career, and book sale, Taraji P Henson Net Worth stands between $25 to $30 million.

While the award-winning actress has a lot of acting and singing credits to her name, she is particularly known for her laud-worthy roles in films like “The Curious Case of Benjamin Button”, “The Karate Kid”, “Hidden Figures”, “Hustle & Flow” among many others. She is also celebrated as a singer for her memorable “It’s Hard Out Here for a Pimp” track in Hustle & Flow. The song has also won her the Academy Award. In the honor of her contributions to the entertainment world, Taraji was listed by Time Magazine in their “100 Most Influential People in the World” list in 2016.

Because of an early start in her career and consistent pace thereafter, Taraji has been able to accrue some serious wealth. If you want to learn more about Taraji P Henson Net Worth Forbes, her career, early days, Taraji P Henson house, and more, give a read to this blog.

Taraji P Henson Net Worth and Salary, Biography and Early Life, Career, Assets and Personal Life

Taraji set out to chase her dreams with just $700 in her pocket, and today she has been able to build a massive bank for herself through various sources of income. When she left home she had already chalked out a plan that she was going to execute after moving to Los Angeles, California. She exactly knew what was she getting at and didn’t wait for the opportunities to come to her. Instead, she proactively took a step forward and collaboratively started theatre productions with her friends.

Taraji P Henson Net Worth and Salary

The actress’ most prominent source of income is from her appearances in different roles on both television and the big screen. She rose to stardom with her film “Baby Boy”. While the film didn’t gross extraordinarily high, it did earn significantly more than its actual budget. With this movie, Taraji got good recognition in the industry and among the audience but with her next movie, “Hustle and Flow” she moved a step ahead financially even though not impressively high.

For her movie “The Curious Case of Benjamin Button”, Taraji mentioned that she was offered $150,000 but after paying up the taxes and her team, she was only able to take home $40,000. Her first major paycheck came when she joined Tyler Perry for his film. It was then that she got $500,000 (half a million). With her constant effort to prove that she was bankable, through her acting skills, she eventually started earning a sizeable amount thus accruing what she is worth today. For her role in ‘The Division’, the actress was paid $22,000 for every episode as per a few sources. This series comprised 14 episodes, so she was able to take home close to $300,000 at the end of the show.

There is a series of notable films and series that have helped Henson go up the pay scale. Some of them include “Hidden Figures” where she played a NASA scientist, a Television show “Empire” where she played “Cookie Lyon”. The Fox aired “Empire” ran for five years from 2015 to 2020, where the actress was earning $175,000 an episode. Given that the series ran for 6 seasons and 102 episodes, she has collected roughly around $17 million for this show. This was one of the major sources that helped with Taraji P Henson Net Worth.

Other Ventures

The actress is featured in several music videos and has appeared on many live events. In fact, it has also built a solid career on stage that has brought her a decent income. She has served as a host for many big events and high-profile events. Being a commentator for the Women’s FIFA World Cup is one of them.

In addition to that, Taraji has also ventured into cosmetics and hair care product lines. Her company “TPH by Taraji Hair Care” offers scalp treatments for healthy hair. in 2016, the actress has also launched Taraji P. Henson collection in association with MAC cosmetics. Well, there is no doubt that she enjoys pretty good revenues from the sale of these products.

Taraji later became the spokesperson of the ‘Viva Glam Campaign’ by MAC which was intended to raise funds to support the research work for HIV – AIDs.

So now you know Taraji P Henson Net Worth and how did she build the fortune she owns today. Let’s move on to take a sneak peek into her childhood days, Taraji P Henson house, and more interesting facts.

Biography and Early life

Real Name: Taraji Penda Henson Celebrated Name: Taraji P Henson Date of birth: 11 September 1970 Age: 51 years old Place of Birth: Washington D.C Parents: Father: Borice Lawrence Henson

Mother: Bernice Gordon Siblings: Two - Shawn Henson and April Henson Spouse: None Children: One son - Marcell Johnson Profession: Film and Television Actress, Singer, Author Net Worth: $25 million

Taraji Penda Henson, more commonly known by Taraji P. Henson was born on the 11th of September in the year 1970 in Washington, D.C. She is the daughter of Bernice Gordon (mother) who was a manager in a corporate and Boris Lawrence Henson (father) who was a janitor and metal fabricator by profession. The actress grew up with her two younger siblings – Shawn Henson and April Henson. She also shared a very close relationship with her grandmother.

The actress completed her high school in 1988 at Oxon Hill High School in Maryland. To further her studies, she enrolled herself in North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University to pursue Electrical Engineering. However, shortly after, she changed her mind as her interest grew in making a career in acting. Taraji then went on to pursue acting at Howard University. In order to support her education at Howard, she used to work multiple jobs. She worked as a secretary and even took up the job of a dancing waitress in a cruise ship in the evenings.

Career

Taraji’s determination and diligence gained her an accomplishing and satisfying career. This was especially after her character as Yvette in “Baby Boy” in 2001. Her extraordinary and graceful onscreen presence attracted many audiences and got her good recognition in the industry. This was, however, not her first film. She made her acting debut with a minor role in ‘Homicide: Life on the Street’ and then took up many other smaller roles before she landed on “Baby Boy”.

Her work in “Baby Boy” opened the gates for several others and one of the notable ones was “Hustle & Flow”, in 2005. Being a part of this film got her good recognition, and eventually, she started getting bigger and better roles. She also lent her voice for one of the soundtracks of “Hustle & Flow” – It’s Hard out Here for a Pimp. The song got her the Academy Award for Best Original Song in 2006. After taking up more roles, Taraji then “The Curious Case of Benjamin Button”, another successful film as a supporting actress.

She worked on several others that were either commercially successful or critically acclaimed or both. Tyler Perry’s “The Family That Preys” got her a bigger paycheck than she was receiving until then, and then she acted in “The Karate Kid”, which was a commercial success. Taraji got a principal in the movie “Taken From Me: The Tiffany Rubin Story” and her performance got her nominated and won the Emmy. Yet another best one in her movie career was the critically acclaimed film “Hidden Figures”. This movie was also nominated for several awards.

From 2017 onwards when her career was in full boom, she appeared in movies like “What Women Want”, and “Proud Mary and Acrimony” leading up to impressive net worth.

Television and Voice acting career adding up to Taraji P Henson net worth

Taraji has lent her voice to the 2018 movie “Ralph Breaks the Internet: Wreck-It Ralph 2”. other than that she has a list of television roles to add to her credit. Some prominent ones are “Empire” a 2015 series that made her a popular television star and a worldwide recognition. in 2016, she also received the Golden Globe Awards for this show. Before this, however, she also appeared as a guest actress in a few other shows like “House”, “CSI: Crime Scene Investigation”, “Boston Legal”, “The division” and more.

Awards and Accomplishments

Taraji has been the recipient of several awards and nominations during the course of her career. For two of her most prominent roles in “Empire” and “No Good Deed”, she received the “Entertainer of the Year” title at the NAACP Image Awards. She also won a Golden Globe for Best Actress and became the first Afro-American lady to receive the Critic’s Choice Television Award for Best Actress in a Drama Series.

The actress also bagged the Screen Actors Guild Award for outstanding performance for her work in “‘Hidden Figures”.

Personal Life

Taraji was in a relationship first with, William Lamar Johnson, a guy from high school. They have a son together named Marcel, born in 1994. Unfortunately, William was murdered in 2003. Her son was reportedly held up by the cops as they found marijuana and drugs in his possession. Taraji had initially complained that he was being framed racially, but she later withdrew her complaint and apologized to the officers after verifying the facts.

The actress then got engaged to Kelvin Hayden, the NFL player in 2018. However, by October 2020 they split. Since then there hasn’t been any update on her being engaged with anyone else. Probably she is single at the moment even though one source online says that she is still in a relationship with Kelvin Hayden.

Assets – Taraji P Henson House and Cars

Henson owns quite a few properties. She had bought a house in Chicago in 2015 paying $1.5 million, but she sold it in 2018. She bought another apartment in the same building that cost her around $1.9 million back in 2017. It is a three-bedroom luxurious house.

Her Los Angeles properties include a villa in Glendale and the other is a mansion in Hollywood in the uphills. She purchased the latter in 2016 and reportedly paid $6.45 million and is the most expensive property among the ones she owns. She bought the one in Glendale in 2002 for around $431,000.

Now that you know about Taraji P Henson house, you might be waiting to know what cars she owns. well, she owns a Lexus Sedan. She has also previously owned a Yukon but later switch to Lexus. Henson was also spotted driving a Maserati in 2017 when she dashed a fire hydrant, although we aren’t sure if she still owns it.

Summing Up

Taraji Henson is one of the most capable and talented artists in Hollywood. Starting with being a receptionist, she moved up the ladder and reached stardom through hard work and determination. The actress has a strong personality and her confidence is seen in her on-screen presence. As per Taraji P Henson net worth Forbes and other sources, she is currently at $25 million which she has accrued from acting and various other business ventures. Hope you liked this blog and found all the answers you were looking for about this gorgeous actress!

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs):

What is Taraji P Henson net worth? The “Empire” actress has a net worth of $25 million which she has earned from her acting and singing career and other business ventures. Who is Henson’s husband? What is Taraji P Henson husband net worth? Taraji was engaged in the past, but she apparently split with her fiancé in 2020. She is not married yet and most likely isn’t engaged with anyone as of now. Where was Henson born? The actress was born in the Southeast part of Washington DC. Has Taraji ever been nominated for Oscar? No, unfortunately, she has never received an Oscar nomination to date. Although it is surprising, but her outstanding performance sure has won her several other prestigious awards and nominations.