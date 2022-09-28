Are you familiar with the name “Kirshnik Khari Ball”? No? Ok, are you familiar with the name “Takeoff” from the hip-hop group, Migos? Of course, you do. The American hip-hop group consists of 3 members i.e, Quavo (born as Quavious Keyate Marshall), Offset (born as Kiari Kendrell Cephus), and Takeoff. These group members are related to Takeoff by blood. The former is his uncle and the latter is his uncle’s (Quavo’s) cousin. The group was established back in the year 2008 by the trio originally called “Polo Club”. Migos have released 4 albums titled “Yung Rich Nation” (released in 2015), “Culture” (released in 2017), “Culture II” (released in 2018), and “Culture III” (released in 2021).

Aside from Migos, Takeoff has also made a name for himself as a solo artist, releasing his first solo album titled “The Last Rocket” in the year 2018. The Last Rocket went on to become a roaring hit and secured 4th position on US Billboard 200 after its release. Singles titled “Last Memory” and “Casper” grabbed 54th spot and 99th spot respectively on US Billboard Hot 100.

What is Takeoff Worth?

The Migos founder and group member, Takeoff net worth is speculated at $26 million as of this year. The American rapper made most of his money from his career as a rapper and songwriter. His group “Migos” have been nominated for several awards for their musical works. Migos have been nominated for a BET Award for the “Best Group” earlier this year. They have also been nominated for a Billboard Music Award and a Grammy Award in the year 2018.

Some other awards that Migos have been nominated for are the iHeartRadio Much Music Video Award (2017), iHeartRadio Music Award (20180, Kids’ Choice Award (2022), MTV Europe Music Award (2017 & 2018), MTV Video Music Award (2017 & 2018), and Teen Choice Award (2018). In the year 2017, the hip-hop group won an MTV Video Music Award (Japan) along with Katy Perry. Take a look at how much does Takeoff make? in the following section.

Name Takeoff Real Name Krishnik Khari Ball Net Worth $26 million Birth 18 June 1994, Lawrenceville, USA Nationality American Age 28 years Height 5ft 9in Weight 78 kg Profession Rapper, Singer, Songwriter Career 2008-Present

How Much Does Takeoff Make?

From his work as a solo performer and group member, Takeoff manages to bring in more than $1.5 million every month. Most of his income comes from writing and singing songs. In addition to this, he and his partners make money from concerts, ticket sales, musical tours, and royalties. One of the most crucial income sources for Takeoff is his social media accounts and endorsement agreements. Takeoff and his group also reap huge profits every year from their merchandise sales. According to our estimation, Takeoff and his team bring in over $16.8 million every year from their musical works. Takeoff is assumed to earn around $320k to $350k a week. Check out Takeoff’s earnings from YouTube and Instagram in the next section.

Takeoff Earnings

You might be guessing how much would Migos charge for a single performance. If that is the case then let me tell you that the band charges up to $60k for each performance. For a solo performance, Takeoff nearly charges $10k to $20k. And for a musical tour, the group can earn millions of dollars. For instance, for every stop they make during their musical tour, Migos members get paid up to a whopping $150k.

In the year 2017 alone, Migos recorded a massive earning of $25 million. The group has also made appearances in a movie and a few television shows. Their first appearance was in a short film titled “Bando”, where Quavo, Takeoff, and Offset appeared as themselves. Coming to television, Migos first appeared in the comedy television series “Atlanta” back in the year 2016 in the episode “Go For Broke”. Recently the group appeared on the WWE pay-per-view “WWE Day 1”.

YouTube Earnings

The group also makes plenty of cash from their YouTube channel. Takeoff, Quavo, and Offset started their journey on YouTube in 2012 and as of this writing, the channel has more than 12.1 million subscribers. The subscribers of the group’s channel “Migos ATL” are increasing substantially roughly by 100k new followers a month. According to our analysis, the band makes up to $2.1 million every year from their YouTube channel alone. Every month the channel generates $11k to $175.6k with monthly views of around 43.89 million (on average).

Instagram Earnings

The American musician, Takeoff’s Instagram account is followed by more than 7.3 million accounts from all over the globe. Through a paid sponsorship posting, Takeoff manages to earn up to $943 to $1k for advocating through an Instagram story. Similarly, for a paid image, Takeoff can charge around $3k per post. The Migos member gets more than $6k for endorsing through a video.

Takeoff Houses and Car Collection

Before purchasing a home of his own, Takeoff used to live with his relatives Quavo and Offset. The trio used to reside in a large mansion worth more than $3.2 million. Later on, the trio went on to purchase a home for themselves. As per reports, Takeoff and his group purchased a home for their mom that has 5 bedrooms and bathrooms. The location of this abode is listed as Rosewell, Georgia in our sources and the group reportedly paid around $560k for this place. Later on, the home was listed on market for $600k.

Car Collection, Jewelry, and Watches

The American artist, Takeoff has some of the best cars in his possession. He is said to be the owner of luxurious cars such as Lamborghini, Mercedes-Benz G-Wagon, Mercedes-Benz Maybach, etc. One of the notable cars of Takeoff is his Aston Martin Hella. As per reports, the price of this stunning ride is a whopping $400k. Not only this but Takeoff was also presented with a Rolls-Royce Wraith by Pierre Thomas (who is the CEO of Quality Control) in the year 2018. According to reports, the car is worth more than $500k.

Most rappers love to buy and wear expensive jewelry and watches and Takeoff is no different from them. He is reported to have numerous jewelry pieces studded with diamonds. His most prized possession is his intergalactic chain which has the designs of the sun and planets. As per records, the value of this diamond chain is more than $500k. He also has another piece of jewelry featuring an E.T. astronaut. This jewelry is worth over $60k. Takeoff has a Patek Philipe watch which is valued to be more than $200k.

Takeoff Tattoos

Some people get tattoos to express what they feel, some to honor something, and some as a hobby. Takeoff also has some interesting body designs on various parts of his body. He has got a tattoo of a cross on his left bicep and has the words engraved “BLESSED” on the cross’s bottom. Just above his left eyebrow, the musician has inked the words “Edna”. As per our reports, it is the name of Takeoff’s late grandmother. And just beside the “Edna” tattoo, the singer has a portrait of a rocket taking off. On the other part of his face, Takeoff has the name “Kulture” tattooed, who is Offset’s child. And just above this tattoo, Takeoff has the letters “Jitania” with a little heart design.

Takeoff Legal Troubles

The American rapper has been the subject of a few controversies over the years. Back in the year 2015, Takeoff and his group were taken into custody after the group was suspected of smoking marijuana. The heart of the matter was that the group was scheduled to perform a 45-minute concert at Georgia Southern University. However, the group arrived more than 90 minutes late and performed just for 30 minutes instead of 45. After the concert, Takeoff and his group were found smoking marijuana and were also carrying firearms. Takeoff and his uncle managed to get out of prison after 2 days, while Offset was still in prison.

Then in 2017, Takeoff almost got kicked off of an airplane after the artist didn’t comply with the flight authorities to store his baggage in a locker. Rather Takeoff ignored their requests and kept his baggage on the floor. In August 2020, a woman filed a case against Takeoff accusing him of approaching her sexually without consent, physical assault, violence, gender discrimination, etc. In the following year in April, all the criminal charges against Takeoff were dropped due to lack of proof.

Conclusion

Takeoff has enjoyed enormous success both as a solo entertainer and Migos group member. Over the years, Migos have released many hit songs that went on to chart on the U.S. Billboard. Despite being rumored to date the likes of Dream Doll, Rubi Rose, and Lakeya Darshay, Takeoff is still officially single. There are talks on the web that the group is working on their upcoming album, and it is going to be released soon.

1. Who is Takeoff? A. Takeoff is a rapper and singer from the United States, who is co-founder and member of the hip-hop group “Migos”. The group Migos consists of Takeoff’s relatives Quavo and Offset. As per records, the real name of Takeoff is “Krishnik Khari Ball”. 2. What is Takeoff worth? A. According to our sources, Krishnik Khari Ball a.k.a. Takeoff net worth is reported to be $26 million as of this year. 3. How old is Takeoff? A. As of this writing, the age of Takeoff/Krishnik Khari Ball is 28 years. 4. How tall is the American rapper/songwriter, Takeoff? A. The height of the Migos member, Takeoff is recorded as 5 feet and 9 inches.