Taika Waititi Net Worth: Age, Height, Weight, Awards, Assets, House, Cars

An Oscar, BAFTA, and Grammy Award-winning filmmaker, Taika Waititi is best celebrated for his mega-hit movies “Thor: Ragnarok” and “Jojo Rabbit”. If you are a Marvel fan, then you are probably also a fan of this New Zealand-based director, producer, screenplay writer, and actor. Aside from his multifaceted film career, that actor is also an accomplished comedian and a painter. Already wondering how much does Taika Waititi make? We will delve into his earnings in a bit. You might, however, be thrilled to know that Taika Waititi net worth is close to $13 million as of 2022.

Taika has an enviably long list of films and shows credited to his name of which he has a part of around 23 movies that are chartbuster hits. The filmmaker-actor has reportedly received close to 40 awards which speak volumes of the kind of reputation he has built for himself in the entertainment industry. In fact, with the release of “Thor: Ragnarok” and its glorious $854 million collections at the box office, Taika has entered the league of one of the most distinguished directors/filmmakers of Hollywood. Right now, he has all heads turned as he is gearing up to direct “Thor: Love and Thunder” scheduled for a release in July 2022.

The filmmaker has a great sense of humor and this is one of the things that play a vital role in the successes he has achieved so far. There is a lot more than this about this accomplished member of Hollywood that you might be interested in knowing. This article will navigate you through various topics like Taika Waititi salary, his childhood life, Taika Waititi net worth, accomplishments, and more. Therefore, without any further delay let’s get going.

Taika Waititi Net Worth and Salary, Biography and Early Life, Career, Awards, Assets and Personal Life

Before entering the American film industry, Taika Waititi was a celebrity comedian and filmmaker in his home country, New Zealand. He was a part of a drama ensemble and performed on-stage. At the same time, he was a well-known face in New Zealand’s television comedy shows as well. Taika’s passion for the arts led him to create commercial documentary films in New Zealand. He gradually started making more short films before hitting the big screen. As of 2022, Taika Waititi net worth is estimated to be $13 million while one website has stated it to be $20 million. Nonetheless, this super talented actor-director relishes an immensely successful career that obviously answers how much does Taika Waititi make today.

Taika Waititi Salary and Net Worth

With over 20 years of being in the entertainment industry, Taika’s lucrative career is built over innumerable films, commercial short films, television shows, series, and commercials. Many of his fans ask about Taika Waititi salary or how much does Taika Waititi make? While the information on his annual salary is unknown, it is easy to figure out from his films’ box office performances how much the filmmaker manages to collect on his films which in turn helps multiply his bank balance.

Among many of his hit movies, one of the notable movies that have made a significant impact on what is Taika Waititi net worth today is the 2017 Marvel Movie “Marvel movie “Thor: Ragnarok”. The movie brought back a gigantic $854 million from the worldwide box office. In addition to that, his next film as a directorial role, “Jojo Rabbit” has got him some prestigious awards like the Oscar and the BAFTA along with a huge fortune.

Taika’s two very successful movies from New Zealand releases were “Hunt for the Wilderpeople” and “Boy”. Being the highest-grossing films, both of these have got him solid recognition and nominations and needless to mention helped in amassing the impressive fortune. There are more short films from his directorial career like, “Two Cars, One Night” that have earned him Oscar nominations alongside a decent profit.

From all the details so far, it is fair to say that most of Taika’s wealth has been racked up from his career as a director although his acting, voice acting, and comedy gigs do have some role in the making of his fortune too.

That said let’s move on to know more about his early life, professional details, how old is Taika Waititi, his assets, and more.

Biography and Early Life

Real Name Taika David Cohen Popular Name Taika Waititi Date of Birth August 16, 1975 Age 46 years Place of Birth Raukokore, New Zealand Parents Mother: Robin Cohen

Father: Taika Waititi Spouse Chelsea Winstanley (m. 2012 and Divorced) Children Two daughters - Te Hinekāhu Waititi and Matewa Kiritapu Waititi Profession Filmmaker, Actor, Comedian Net Worth $13 million

Taika Waititi’s real name is Taika David Cohen. He was born on the 16th of August 1975, in Raukokore, a small town close to the North Island in New Zealand. Many Marvel fans are curious to know “how old is Taika Waititi?” So this answers it. As of 2022, the New Zealand director will be 47 years old. His father Taika Waititi was a farmer and an artist who is of Te Whānau-ā-Apanui origin mixed with French and Canadian ancestry. His mother Robin Cohen was a teacher in a local school, and she was from a Russian Jew household and had European and Irish ancestry. Taika, therefore, has a multiracial ethnicity. Unfortunately, His parents separated when he was only five years old.

Taika was raised by his mother from when he was little. He grew up along with his sister Tweedie Waititi. He uses his mother’s last name “Cohen” in his official documents, however, he has taken his father’s last name “Waititi” as his stage identity. After high school, he started attending Onslow College but later enrolled himself at Victoria University of Wellington. In 1997, he graduated from there with a Bachelor’s Degree in Theatre.

While he was pursuing his education at Victoria University, Taika met Jemaine Clement with whom he later co-wrote and co-directed “What We Do in the Shadows”, a 2019 mockumentary. But back then in 1999, they formed a comedy-drama troupe together. They toured around New Zealand and performed “The Humour beasts together” and “So You’re a Man”. Their outstanding performance also got them the “Billy T Award”, a prestigious comedy award given in New Zealand to aspiring comedians.

Career

After several stage performances, Taika made his on-screen debut in 1999 with “Scarfies” a film released in New Zealand. He then followed it with several other films like “Snakeskin”, “Revelations”, “Freaky” and more. Taika started directing movies right from the beginning of his career. In 2002, he wrote and directed a documentary titled “John and Pogo” and then in 2004, “Two Cars, One Night” which was appreciated by the audiences and the critics alike.

After gaining solid recognition for his commercial short films, Taika directed the first regular film in 2007 “Eagle vs Shark” that featured Jemaine Clement. Taika was also a cast in the film. He was able to quickly gain success within the feature films domain with his second film release “Boy”. It got nominated for the Grand Jury Prize and was also premiered at the Sundance Film Festival in 2010. The movie received numerous positive reviews and ratings from across the world.

Taika’s debuted as a producer with the movie “What We Do in the Shadows”. In 2018, a television series of this film was announced and Taika was the director and the executive producer of the series. The second season of this television series was aired in March 2019 and got a Primetime Emmy Nomination. He co-directed and co-wrote and starred in this film as well.

After producing and directing two short films “Team Thor” and “Team Thor-Part 2” in 2016 and 2017 respectively, he presented one of the highest-grossing movies “Thor: Ragnarok”. Taika kept giving more mega-hits after this. He produced, directed, and starred in “Jojo Rabbit”, the Oscar-winning film. After appearing in the film “The Suicide Squad” in 2021, Waititi has currently signed on to make “Thor: Love and Thunder” which is scheduled to release sometime in mid-2022.

Directorial Career in Television Adding to Taika Waititi Net Worth

Some of Taika’s work as a director on the small screen include the TV version of “What We Do in the Shadows”, “Super City”, “The Inbetweeners”, and an episode in “The Mandalorian”. In addition to that, he has also directed and produced music videos for various well-known artists that have helped elevate Taika Waititi Net Worth to what he is today.

Awards and Accomplishments

Taika Waititi’s expansive career remains incomplete without the mention of the various awards and nominations he has won. He has a long list of them credited to his name. In 2020, Waititi became the prestigious Oscar winner and the BAFTA film award recipient in the category of the best-adapted screenplay for “Jojo Rabbit”. It doesn’t stop there. The film has further received awards like AAC TA International Awards, Online Association of Female Film Critics, Writers Guild of America, Hollywood Critics Association, and many more.

In addition to that, as a director, he bagged a total of five New Zealand Film and TV Awards in 2003 and 2017. These are for movies like “Boy”, “Hunt for the Wilderpeople”, “Eagle vs Shark”, and “Two Cars, One Night”. The last movie also got the AFI Fest Award and many more notable awards from various other categories.

Personal Life

Taika tied the knot with Chelsea Winstanley in 2011. Chelsea is also a film producer from New Zealand who is known for making commercial short films on the primeval people. Taika and Chelsea have two daughters whose names are Te Hinekāhu and Matewa Kiritapu. Chelsea also had a son named Maia and reports say that she had raised him single-handedly. The couple reportedly split in 2018, but they have collaboratively worked on several projects like “What We Do in the Shadows” and “Jojo Rabbit”.

While there isn’t enough information on whether Taika is dating someone else or not, he and his assistant Polly Stoker were rumored to be dating. This was concluded after they made an appearance together on several occasions. Later in 2021, he was seen with Rita Ora, the singer, songwriter, and actress on several occasions together. The duo later confirmed their relationship in 2021.

Outside showbiz, the actor is also involved in charity work. Being a Polynesian Jew, he supports the Labour Party in New Zealand.

Assets

Taika and Chelsea bought a house together in 2018 paying $2.4 million. It is a 2.3 square foot property with four bedrooms and three bathrooms located in the Studio City area of Los Angeles in California. They later put it up in the market in 2021.

Wrapping Up

Through his vast career that revolves around acting, directing, and producing films, commercials, and television shows, the filmmaker has been able to amass a massive fortune. As of 2022, Taika Waititi net worth is around $13 million. His movies have been well received by the masses and are critically acclaimed. In addition to making and directing films, Waititi also has a great on-screen presence and has been an accomplished actor for several movies and shows. With the incredible work that he has offered so far, his audiences are obviously waiting for the release of the Thor sequel and other projects.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

What is Taika Waititi net worth? Taika Waititi’s net worth is evaluated to be around $13 million as of 2022. While most of his earnings have come from his directorial career, he has also earned a good portion of wealth from his working as an actor, voice actor, and other ventures. How old is Taika Waititi? The filmmaker was born on 16th August 1975 which will have him step on his 47th birthday as of 2022. Does Taika have children? Taika Waititi has two daughters – Te Hinekāhu and Matewa Kiritapu from his ex-wife Chelsea Winstanley. When is Waititi’s next film “Thor: Love and Thunder” scheduled for a release? After the mega-hit of “Thor: Ragnarok”, people are anxiously waiting for the release of the next sequel “Thor: Love and Thunder”. The movie is scheduled for release around July 2022.