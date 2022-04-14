Tabitha Brown Net Worth: Career, Family, Assets, House, Cars, Age, Weight

If you are ever feeling bored and are looking for ways to kill time, then I would highly recommend you to watch the videos of Tabitha Brown. If you don’t know who she is, then allow me to tell you. Tabitha is an influencer on social media, and she posts a variety of videos on topics like humor, motivation, and cooking. Apart from influencing people, Tabitha is also in the field of acting. The HuffPost fondly named her “America’s Mom”. Not only this but even the critics have admitted that her videos comfort people. In this post, we are going to discuss What is Tabitha Brown worth? How much does Tabitha Brown make? How old is Tabitha Brown?

What Is Tabitha Brown Worth?

America’s Mom i.e, Tabitha Brown net worth is projected around $4 million as of 2022. She generates most of her income from her social media handles. Furthermore, she also makes money by appearing in television shows and movies as well. Tabitha is a supporter of leading a life as a vegetarian. Let us have a look at how much does Tabitha Brown make?

Name Tabitha Brown Net Worth $4 Million Birth 4th February 1979, North Carolina, US Nationality American Age 43 Years Old Height 5Ft 4In Weight 56 Kg Partner Chance Brown Profession Actress, Social Media Influencer Career 2002-Present

How Much Does Tabitha Brown Make?

As stated earlier, most of her earnings come from her social media handles. She is active on Instagram, YouTube, TikTok, and Facebook. In addition to this, she is also the presenter of a show called “All Love” which airs on the Ellen Digital Network. According to the reports, Tabitha earns a hefty sum of between $400k to $500k every year. Her income in the year 2021, was around $402k, while the previous year it was $370k. Below are the details on how much does Tabitha Brown make from social media?

How Much Does Tabitha Brown Make From Social Media?

Tabitha Brown joined the YouTube platform in November 2010, since then she has uploaded 820 videos. Her channel has more than 742k subscribers, with an average of 6k new subscribers joining every month. Brown’s channel has more than 59 million overall views and her monthly earnings are between $450 to $7k. According to reports, Tabitha Brown’s YouTube channel generates revenue of at least $85k every year.

On the other hand, Tabitha Brown has a massive following of 4.1 million on her Instagram account. She frequently posts videos of cooking, humor, motivation, etc. It is estimated that Tabitha Brown can charge up to $800 for a sponsored story. She can also charge up to $2k for a promotional photo, on other hand she can also demand up to $3k for posting a sponsored video on her Instagram account.

Brown also has a massive following on TikTok, Facebook, and Twitter as well. She has more than 4.9 million followers on TikTok, while she has a following of 2.7 million on her Facebook. Tabitha also has more than 237k followers on Twitter, and she can earn thousands of dollars through sponsored posts and donations received from her fans.

Tabitha Brown Earnings From Television and Movies

Apart from influencing people on social media, Tabitha Brown has also acted in several independent movies and has also been featured in numerous television programs as well. She has appeared in movies like Bad Reputation (2005), Outrighteous (2008), Thug Love (2009), and Helpless (2010). Brown has also appeared in Caution to the Wind (2010), Laughing to the Bank (2012), I Am Still Here (2017), and All Between Us (2018). Tabitha also played the role of Roxie in I Hate LA (2018), Homeless Santa in A Stone Cold Christmas (2018), and Aunty Tammy in Princess of the Row (2019).

In addition to this, she has also appeared in many television programs as a guest. She has appeared in television programs like Lbs, Black Boots, Family Time, Black Jesus, The Allen DeGeneres Show, Will & Grace, The Talk, The Chi, and a few others. Later in the year 2020, Tabitha Brown started presenting a television show called “All Love”, which is aired on Ellen Digital Network. Furthermore, she also started a series for children called “Tab time” on her YouTube channel. Given her appearance in numerous movies and television programs, we can assume that Tabitha Brown has earned thousands of dollars from acting.

Early Life

Tabitha is born to unnamed parents on the 4th of February 1979 in Eden, North Carolina. Her parents raised her in the town of Stoneville. Brown was enrolled in a high school in Eden, where she completed her schooling. Afterward Brown went on to join the University of Miami where she studied arts and design. However, Tabitha left her college and relocated to the city of Laguna Niguel in California.

During her stay in California Brown struggled financially, and later she moved back to North Carolina. Then she started making appearances in movies in the mid-2000s. Later, she had to take a break from acting to tend to her ill mother. After the death of her mother in 2007, Tabitha Brown returned to acting in movies.

Career

After appearing in some independent movies, Tabitha started experiencing chronic pain and had to take a year off from acting. During her treatment, Tabitha started eating vegetables due to her daughter’s suggestion. Eventually, Tabitha Brown became a vegan. Later she had to take up a job as an Uber driver to support her family financially.

She got exposure when one of her videos on Whole Foods Market went viral. The response was so good from the audience that Whole Foods Market decided to hire her as their brand ambassador. Soon she began posting videos on humor, cooking, motivation, family time, etc., on her social media handles. Later in 2020, she was hired by a talent agency known as “Creative Artists Agency”. In the same year, she began presenting a show called “All Love” on Ellen tube.

Private Life

Tabitha Brown started seeing a man named Chance Brown in 1998. Chance Brown used to serve as a police officer in LAPD and stepped down from his post after serving 15 years. The couple walked down the aisle on the 19th of April 2003. Tabitha and Chance appear on their series called “Fridays with Tab & Chance” on IGTV. During their marriage, the couple has become parents to two children namely Choyce and Queston. Tabitha Brown happily resides in the city of Los Angeles with her husband and children.

Conclusion

Tabitha Brown has found success on social media. She has grabbed the audience’s attention and love by posting humorous and motivational videos. In addition to this, she also makes videos on cooking as well. Though Tabitha has appeared in several movies and television shows, she did not become successful. Her mother’s illness and chronic pain hindered her growth in the acting industry. If it hadn’t been for her mother’s illness and her chronic pain, Tabitha could have found success in the entertainment industry as well. However, all of these do not matter as everything turned out to be the best.

Frequently Asked Questions

1. What is Tabitha Brown worth? A. Tabitha Brown net worth is estimated at around $4 million as of 2022. 2. How old is Tabitha Brown? A. Tabitha Brown is 43 years old. 3. How many children does Tabitha Brown have? A. Tabitha Brown is the mother of two children namely Choyce and Queston Brown. 4. Who is Tabitha Brown’s husband? A. Tabitha Brown is the wife of a former LAPD police officer Chance Brown. The couple exchanged wedding vows in the year 2003.