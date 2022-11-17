A pastor or a bishop plays a crucial role to bring people closer to god (or even introducing god to them). There are many famous pastors or preachers across the world preaching the message of god to the people through speaking events and television. You can find many famous religious evangelists in the United States as well. One of them is Thomas Jakes Sr or simply popular in media and public as “T.D. Jakes”.

Born in the year 1957, T.D. Jakes started spreading the message of god at the age of 25 years by becoming one of the pastors at the Greater Emanuel Temple (which is in Smithers, West Virginia). As time went by, people from the United States (and all over the world) started listening to T.D. Jakes’s sermons. As a result, the number of Jake’s followers increased. Due to the massive support from the public, T.D. Jakes went on to establish a company called “TDJ Enterprises” in the year 1995. TDJ Enterprises is concerned with publishing T.D. Jakes’s books and also backing his movies.

In case you didn’t know, T.D. Jakes is also a profound writer and filmmaker. After reading all these, one can’t help but wonder “what could be T.D. Jakes net worth?”. To know more details about T.D. Jakes like T.D. Jakes net worth, how old is T.D. Jakes, T.D. Jakes career beginnings and early life, how much does T.D. Jakes make, etc. read this article till its conclusion.

What is T.D. Jakes Worth?

As per our analysis, the American preacher/ author/ filmmaker, T.D. Jakes net worth is $20 million (give or take) as of November 2022. T.D. has ended up with a massive fortune due to his involvement in preaching and also receiving large donations from the public, media, and famous personalities. In addition to this, he also makes huge sums of cash by writing books and making films. Also, Jakes has recognized himself as an actor and a gospel singer. He has made guest appearances in a few movies and has released 3 gospel songs. Famous magazines like PBS Religion and Ethics Newsweekly have included T.D. Jakes’s name in their “Top 10 Religious Leaders” list. Not only this but he was also named as one of the most influential and visionary leaders in the “SuperSoul 100” list.

T.D. Jakes also made it to the front page of Time Magazine in the year 2001. His album titled “A Wing and a Prayer” went on to win a Grammy Award for “Best Gospel or Chorus Album” in 2003. Aside from this, T.D. was also bestowed with an NAACP President’s Award in the year 2004. Coming to movie appearances, he has graced the movies Woman Thou Art Loosed, Not Easily Broken, Jumping the Broom, Munya, and Woman Thou Art Loosed: On the 7th Day. He has served as a producer for Sparkle, Heaven Is for Real, Winnie Mandela, Miracles from Heaven, Faith Under Fire, and A Dog’s Way Home. See how much does T.D. Jakes make in the below section.

Name T.D. Jakes Net worth $20 million Birth 9 June 1957, South Charleston, USA Nationality American Age 65 years Height 6ft 2in Weight 80 kg Partner Serita Jamison Profession Bishop, Author, Filmmaker Career 1982-Present

How Much Does T.D. Jakes Make?

As per our estimation, the American pastor T.D. Jakes reportedly manages to pull out over $3 million every year from his work. He mainly earns by giving sermon speeches in the public and on television programs. In addition to this, he receives thousands of dollars from the public as a donation. Given that he is a prolific writer and has published numerous books, he makes money from book sales and royalties. If you think this is the end, then you are wrong.

The preacher also makes piles of cash from brand partnerships and advocacy. Furthermore, T.D. Jakes has more than millions of followers on social media. He reportedly earns returns from advertisements and sponsorship posts. He also owns an online store through which he sells merchandise, music CDs, and much more. As you have read already that T.D. Jakes also works as a producer and actor, so it’s obvious that he makes money from it. By combining all these sources Jakes earnings every month lies between $250k to $260k. Reports state that the earnings of T.D. Jakes per week are at least $60k.

T.D. Jakes Earnings

you might not believe it but, according to our sources T.D. Jakes reportedly charges a fee of a whopping $500k for every sermon that he hosts. Not only this, but he is also allegedly the owner of numerous real estate properties located in Virginia, North Carolina, Montana, etc. However, there are no official reports of T.D. Jakes’s land holdings. Some reports also claim that the American preacher owns properties worth more than $27 million.

There are also claims on the web stating that his undisclosed assets are worth more than $200 million. However, these claims need to be confirmed, but it wouldn’t surprise me even if T.D. Jakes owns such massive wealth. As preachers or pastors possessing this kind of cash is no new thing to the public. While on the other hand, T.D. Jakes has earned a substantial amount of cash by producing movies. He served as one of the producers of the highly successful drama movie “Heaven Is for Real”, which was released in 2014. The budget of the film was just $12 million, but it ended up collecting more than $102 million at the box office.

Similarly, he produced another drama movie “Miracles from Heaven”, which was released in 2016. The movie earned more than $74 million against a $14 million budget. T.D. was one of the executive producers of “A Dog’s Way Home”. The movie tells the adventure of a dog covering a long journey to find its owner. The film’s budget was $18 million, and it grossed more than $80 million across the earth.

Other Earnings

As I have told you earlier, T.D. Jakes has millions of followers on social media. He currently enjoys more than 2.18 million subscribers on YouTube and 5.3 million followers on Instagram. As it is not hidden from anyone that platforms such as YouTube and Instagram pay the creators by running advertisements or sponsored posts on their (creator’s) accounts. From YouTube, T.D. Jakes is expected to make up to $804.6k a year. While on the other hand, he gets between $67 to $201 for every partnered story he posts on Instagram. Similarly, for a paid image and video, T.D. Jakes presumably receive around $401 and $800 respectively. Coming to his YouTube channel, the monthly revenue is analyzed to lie between $4.2k to $67.1k. As of this writing, T.D. Jakes’s YouTube channel has over 376 million overall watch time.

How Does T.D. Jakes Spend His Money?

It seems like T.D. Jakes lives a luxurious life. He is reported to own numerous houses across the United States. Also, he has a large collection of jewelry and cars as well. Back in 1996, T.D. bought a home that has many luxurious facilities such as a swimming pool, bowling alley, garden, and much more. As per records, T.D. Jakes paid around $600k for the place. Later in 2000, Jakes bought another home that has a garage that can hold up to 4 cars.

The American preacher has paid over $2.6 million for the home. Not only this but later in 2004, T.D. Jakes purchased a home in Fort Worth, Texas. As per reports, the residency features 4 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms. The home also has a swimming pool and a large garage that can fit at least 7 cars in it. It is reported that the home was built on a land of 17.8 acres and spread over 14,000 square feet.

Car and Jewelry Collection

If you have seen speeches of T.D. Jakes, you might have observed that he wears costly rings on his hands. Though there isn’t any information on how big T.D. Jakes’s jewelry collection is, but we do know that they are worth thousands of dollars. T.D. Jakes is also reported to be the owner of many cars like the Rolls-Royce Phantom, 1960 Trans-Am, etc.

T.D. Jakes Early Life and Career Beginnings

The American pastor, T.D. Jakes was born on the 9th of June 1957 in South Charleston, West Virginia, United States. Jakes mostly spent his childhood in Vandalia and later in 1982, he joined Emanuel Temple of Faith. Then in 1988, he joined Higher Ground Always Abounding Assemblies and then to South Charleston in 1990. A few years later, T.D. Jakes established “TDJ Enterprises”, which is responsible for publishing T.D. Jakes’s writing works and movies. In the year 1982, T.D. got married to a woman named Serita. Both Serita and Jakes have 5 children from their marriage.

Conclusion

That’s all for now. We have given you all the information you need about T.D. Jakes and his life. T.D. Jakes has influenced people around the world with his sermons and speeches. The American preacher continues to deliver speeches and sermons through television programs and social media handles.

Frequently Asked Questions About T.D. Jakes

1. What is T.D. Jakes worth? A. According to sources, the American preacher turned filmmaker/producer, T.D. Jakes net worth is $20 million as of this writing. However, some reports also claim that Jakes is the owner of a $200 million fortune. 2. How old is T.D. Jakes? A. T.D. Jakes was born on the 9th of June 1957 in South Charleston, United States. He is currently 65 years old. 3. Is the American pastor T.D. Jakes married? A. Yes, T.D. Jakes is married to a woman named Serita Jamison. Both tied the nuptials in the year 1982 and have been living together since. 4. How tall is the American writer/filmmaker, T.D. Jakes? A. According to sources, T.D. Jakes’s height is recorded to be 6 feet and 2 inches.