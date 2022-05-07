Suzanne Somers is one of the famous personalities of America. Aside from being a successful actress, she has gained popularity as an accomplished author, a businesswoman, and a singer. Somers has been in the entertainment industry for decades that include a few roles in films but most of her work has been into the television industry. As an actress, she has garnered notability through many projects. However, some of her most talked-about sitcoms include “Three’s Company” and “Step By Step”. In addition to that, Somers has received a lot of recognition through her self-aid publications which encompass holistic medicine. Between her onscreen career and other business ventures, what do you think Suzanne Somers net worth is?

It’s pretty impressive actually, just like Suzanne’s amazing career. The television personality’s net worth reportedly amounts to $100 million today.

During her career, Suzanne has landed herself on several controversies both as an actress and as a health advocate. One of the major ones has been she advocating an unconventional way of treating cancer. But all of these altercations have never stopped her from establishing herself as a successful individual. In fact, her contributions in the field of alternative medicine has gained her a huge following.

In this posting today, you will learn more about Suzanne Somers net worth, her professional work, how much does Suzanne Somers make, biography and other interesting facts. Therefore, without a delay let’s get started.

Somers has had a phenomenal career till date that spreads across a number of different endeavors. This proves that she is not just an artist or a writer but possesses a brilliant business acumen. Undeniably, these have helped her rake in a massive amount of fortune giving her a spectacular net worth.

What is Suzanne Somers Worth

As of current year, 2022, Suzanne Somers net worth is $100 million which is the result of various sources of income that the actress has. Let’s move on to next for a quick overview on how she made all that money.

How Much Does Suzanne Somers Make

Suzanne didn’t begin her career with an attractive package. She had to find her way up with her talent, hard work and persistence. The actress began her career in 1969 as a prize model and eventually landing on a few film projects. One of those films, “American Graffiti” paid her only $1,361 for her role in the film. While these did help her add some amount of cash to her bank, she got her the big break with the film “Three’s Company” in 1977. This was her first major project in television with a lead role, but her pay check wasn’t that attractive even though it was better than what she was making earlier. She was reportedly getting $30,000 per episode of this show. (This amount equals $95,000 of the current value).

When the show picked up the pace and started getting higher ratings in 1980, Somers started negotiating for a much higher salary only to get eliminated from the show. She apparently demanded 5 times move than what she was getting initially ($30,000 an episode). In addition to that she also asked for a 10% share of the show’s backend profits. The producers of the show did not agree to it an her role ultimately came to an end.

While she continued to work on other television projects and Broadway productions, adding up to Suzanne Somers net worth, she started investing in various other business ventures as well.

Other Ventures Adding To Suzanne Somers Net Worth

Suzanne Somers is a very successful entrepreneur and her businesses have helped her boost her career and wealth in a big way. The actress owns a clean beauty products line and has written quite a few at-home fitness guides. Aside from that, Suzanne has got a huge following in the self-help domain even though it has received a lot of criticism. Her self-aid publications revolve around alternate medicine not only for treating cancer in an unconventional way but also help deal with other health related issues in women. She also has an autobiography book to her credit.

Somers advocates bioidentical hormone replacement therapy up against water fluoridation. She sure pulls in a lot of money adding to what is Suzanne Somers worth today.

The actress has signed a lucrative endorsement contract with a brand called “ThighMaster”. The brand offers a range of fitness and exercise products. She began appearing in the ThighMaster commercials from 1990s and eventually the brand and its products became a huge success. According to various reports, ThighMaster made a sale of more that 100 million over the period of time. As a result the television actress raked in solid money through this channel.

Somers does it pretty well in this field and according to her one needs to be really passionate about what she is selling. As for this particular range of products she fits in pretty well which is why she is able to do the justice promoting the products.

Biography and Early Life

Real Name Suzanne Marie Somers Popular Name Suzanne Somers Date of Birth 16 October 1946 Age 75 years Place of Birth San Bruno, CA, United States Parents Father – Francis Mahoney

Mother – Marion Elizabeth Spouse Bruce Somers (m. 1965-1968), Alan Hamel (m. 1977) Children Bruce Jr., (from Bruce) Stephen and Leslie (Step Children) Profession Actress, singer, Entrepreneur, author, Business woman, health advocate Net Worth $100 Million

How old is Suzanne Somers? Suzanne was born Suzanne Marie Mahoney on 16th of October, 1946 in San Bruno, a suburban place in San Francisco, California. So she is 75 years old as of 2022. She is the third born child of Frank Mahoney and Marion Mahoney. The actress was raised with three other siblings in an Irish household that practices Catholic Christianity. While her mother worked as a secretary in a medical center, her father was a gardener and laborer by profession.

Suzanne spent most of her childhood days with her family but it wasn’t easy for her. Her father was reportedly an addict who would abuse her verbally all through her youth calling her demeaning names. As for her education, she attended Capuchino High School initially but later shifted to Mercy High School from where she graduated. Somers was in the cheer leading squad of her high school.

The “Three’s Company” actress developed passion for acting right from a very childhood age although she actually got into the professional world during her teenage. She tied the knot with Bruce Somers at the age of 19 and had a child with him as she turned 20. But the marriage didn’t last more than 3 years and they split in 1968.

Career

Early Career

Suzanne Somers began her professional journey around 1963 starting with appearing in various television commercials. She also took part in different theatres during her study days. Eventually she started getting small roles in various films that remained uncredited. It was not until the 1973 movie, American Graffiti that she got recognition in movies. Before that, however, Somers earned a name in the television industry with her involvement as a prize model in the 1969 show “Anniversary Game”.

Career post 1969 Adding To Suzanne Somers Net Worth

Through the next few years until 1977, she was a part of several projects like “The Rockford Files”, “One Day At A Time”, “The Six Million Dollar Man”, “Magnum Force” and more. In 1977, she got her biggest breakthrough when she landed on a major role in “Three’s Company”. The show quickly gained popularity and earned massive ratings.

By 1980, when the show was enjoying its peak success, Somers went on to negotiated for a raise in her pay along with some share in the backend profit. However, the producers did not approve her demands and eventually eliminated her from the show. After this incident, the actress was finding it challenging to get a good project. A few years later in 1987, she was finally able to grab a role in a television series called “She’s the Sheriff” which was aired for two seasons. This finally led her to another major role “Step By Step” in 1991. This show ran for seven seasons giving her a solid recognition in addition to making a big contribution to Suzanne Somers net worth.

Suzanne has served as a host for several talk shows through the course of her career. She was also a part of 2015 “Dancing with the Stars”.

Controversies

Controversies are not new to Suzanne Somers. She faced a lot of criticism on her support for alternative medicines and related publications. Another major one was during her association with the renowned magazine, Playboy. The actress made it to the magazine’s pages twice and both the times she was featured nude. The actress reportedly refused to pose without dress initially but later agreed to do so. Somers, however, disapproved of the fact that she had ever done such a photoshoot which might be for her own personal reasons.

In order to prove her wrong, the magazine went ahead and posted Suzanne’s pics in 1980 in one of their editions. Naturally, Somers was extremely upset with the magazine’s insensitive behavior and sued them. She received $50,000 as the settlement money. The actress didn’t want her 14 year old son to see her featured like that in the magazine. In 1984, she again agreed to pose for the magazine. She felt that this would help her boost her career especially after the tremendous slowdown she faced post “Three’s company”.

Personal Life

Suzanne married Bruce Somers at a very young age of 19 in 1965 and she entered the phase of motherhood when she turned 20. The actress gave birth to Bruce’s son and named him Bruce Jr. Sources say that she had recieved a scholarship for music in college. But she couldn’t pursue her education further in the field as she conceived with Bruce’s child by then. This was also one of the reasons that they got married in a hurry. Their marriage lasted only for three years after which they got divorced.

Somers then got into relationship with Alan Hamel, a Canadian television host and producer. The duo married in 1977 and have been together since then. The actress doesn’t have any children with Alan. Alan however, is the father of two children from his ex-wife Marilyn Hamel – a son named Stephen and a daughter, Leslie. Both of them grew up under the care of Alan and Suzanne.

The year 2000 came with an ill-fate for Somers when the actress was diagnosed with stage II breast cancer. The medical experts advised her to undergo chemo-therapy but she instead decided to heal herself through unconventional medicines. She used Iscador (mistletoe extract) along with removal of the lump through surgery. She then followed this with radiation treatment. In addition to this she is also a great supporter of bioidentical hormone replacement therapy to in order to treat women health issues.

Assets

Suzanne and Alan together boast an impressive real estate portfolio. The couple owned a massive property sitting on 73 acres land in Palm Springs – a Riverside County, California which they bought in the late ’70s. They reportedly spent around $35 million to buy this. Later in 2008, they put it out for sale and later reduced the price to a surprisingly lower value of $14.5 million in 2018. She further reduced it to $9.5 million in 2019.

The couple also donated a 480 acres of land to the Coachella Valley Conservation Commission. In addition to these properties, they purchased an ocean-facing house in Malibu paying around $2.3 million. They also bought the plot right next to this property a couple of years later which costed them $2.35 million. This gave them a beautiful ocean view. In 2018, Suzanne listed the property as a combined package for $16.2 million. On failing to get a buyer, they had to send it for auction later.

Summing Up

Suzann Somers did not come from a wealthy or a business class family. She had to work her way out in a hard way to get herself to what she is today. That said, Somers is a multi-talented individual who has not only made a name in the entertainment industry but also established herself as an excellent business woman and an author. She had to face a lot of roadblocks in her professional journey be it criticisms, her health issue, career slow down, etc. The “Three’s company” actress faced them with courage and came out even stronger which is indeed praise-worthy.

Currently, Suzanne Somers net worth is $100 million. With her business ventures and career in the entertainment world, she is definitely going to cross this mark soon in future.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

What is Suzanne Somers worth? Suzanne Somers net worth stands at $100 millon at present. She has earned this wealth from diverse income sources like her acting career, her endorsement contracts, books that she has published and other business ventures. How old is Suzanne Somers? Suzanne Somers was born on 16 October 1946 which makes her 75 years old as of May 2022. Where does Somers live? While Somers and her husband have an impressive portfolio of houses, they reportedly spend most of their time in their California estate. Who is Suzanne Somer’s husband? Somers is married to Alan Hamel since 1977. While they do not have any children together, Suzanne and Alan have three children from their ex’s.