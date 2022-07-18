Summer Walker is an Atlanta-based songwriter/singer and social media personality who is well-known for her rhythm and blues (R&B) musical style. Other than vocals, she is also great at playing instruments like piano and guitar. It hasn’t been very long that Walker entered into the music industry but despite that she has earned a huge fame with her work. All the songs that Walker has dropped so far has charted well on Billboard thus gaining her an impressive amount of fortune. So what is Summer Walker net worth really? Her impressive bank balance may actually surprise you given that its only been a little more than a couple years. As of 2022, Summer Walker net worth is $4 million.

Summer made a very strong impression on the audiences right from her first studio album “Over it” that she released in 2019. Of course the commercial mixtape “Last Day of Summer” that marked the beginning of her career was no less in attracting listeners. She also collaborated with one the well reputed record labels called LoveRenaissance and Interscope records. Advancing to 2022, Summer is not only enjoying a successful music career already but is also expanding her horizons and investing herself in other ventures. Fan are always interested in delving deeper into the celebrity’s life so here we are with this post.

This article will not only give you more details on how much does Summer Walker make but also her personal life, professional journey and more. Keep reading for more.

Summer Walker Net Worth, Biography and Early Life, Career, Awards, Assets and Personal Life

What is Summer Walker Worth

There is no doubt that Walker has accrued an impressive amount of wealth by releasing some of the hit albums. But while music is her main source of earning, she has also made sure to keep the money inflow stable by signing some very lucrative endorsement deals and through other ventures. Between all her endeavors, Summer Walker net worth is $4 million and it is rapidly growing.

How Much Does Summer Walker Make

Income From Music and Record Sales

According to a few sources, Summer makes as much as $400K to $500K annually combining all her ventures. How did she become so rich within such a short span of time? Well, it is no secret that there is a lot of money in the hip-hop game. A talented singer, Walker started giving commercially successful hits. Right from her first release her songs and albums have earned high ranks on the Billboards with incredible sales. A heavy chunk of money thus is from the sale of the records which is responsible for a major portion of Summer Walker net worth.

The songwriter also pockets a lot through live streaming her music and by giving live performances through concerts and events.

Endorsements and Social Media

Aside from the aforementioned, Summer is a social media influencer and these platforms can be a great source of income if used the right way. The Atlanta-born singer has already racked up a massive number of following on her social media accounts and Youtube channel. In the present day, her Instagram account has follower count of more than 4 million while she has attracted close to 1.65 million subscribers on YouTube. Her songs / music videos manage to garner millions of views which in return makes a significant contribution to her bank account.

Yet another major source of income for the rap-star is product promotions and brand endorsements. Depending on the size and popularity of the brand, most celebrities get hefty paychecks by becoming the spokesperson of the label. The recent list of brands that Summer has collaborated with include Shop Sonya Bees, Spotify, Women’s Fashion Boutique, Perfect Manaz, One-Without-End and others. She receives attractive paychecks from the sponsors for promoting their products on her social media accounts.

Merchandize Sales

Among her businesses is her Merch store that has proven to be extremely profitable given her increasing popularity. Summer launches her merchandise collections inspired by her EPs and albums. She currently has partnerships with some of the top e-commerce websites like Amazon, Waist Snatchers, Redbubble, Etsy, Savage X Fenty among others. This way the singer ensures that her products reach masses and generate better revenue.

With this, let’s move on to see what her childhood days were like and how did she begin her music career.

Biography and Early Life

Real Name Summer Marjani Walker Popular Name Summer Walker Date of Birth 11 April 1996 Age 26 years Place of Birth Atlanta, Georgia Parents Names Unknown Spouse / Boyfriend London on da Track Children One daughter Net Worth $4 million Profession Songwriter/ Singer

The singer’s success and an amazing net worth makes people wonder how old is Summer Walker? Summer Marjani Walker was born on 11th of April 1996 in Atlanta, Georgia, which makes her 26 years as of 2022. She is of mixed ethnicity where her mother is an Afro-American and father is a British and in a Christian household. The names of her parents is unknown but her father is reportedly a businessman by profession and therefore she and her sibling grew up in a well-to-do environment. Although later her parents parted their ways when the singer was still very young.

Summer is also said to be pretty close to her cousins and lived with them as they grew together. As for her education, she graduated from North Springs High School but whether she furthered her education and went to college is unknown. Most likely, she hasn’t because she was more interested in performing and music rather than studying. Walker started a small scale cleaning business and is also known to have worked as a a housekeeper and stripper in clubs during the earliest phase of her career.

Artists like Erykah Badu, Amy Winehouse, Jimmy Hendrix were her inspiration when Walker was a kid and she would often listen to their music. She also learnt guitar and piano through online tutorials and hone her singing skills by practicing in bathroom. It was during that time that she started her own Youtube channel and used it to upload her versions of different songs.

Career

Beginning

Summer started posting cover recordings to Instagram in 2018, and soon started piling up follower count. Her videos started going viral because her incredible singing ability along with her guitar talents. Thanks to the extreme potential of social media, she got discovered by the studio manager of “LoveRenaissance”, a record label located in Atlanta. The same year in October, she dropped “Last Day of Summer”, her very first mixtape through this record label. While the mixtape as a whole was a huge commercial hit, its lead single “Girls Need Love” created sensation and gained her solid recognition in the industry.

Career Picks Up The Pace

Summer then followed the mixtape with a musical tour called “From East Atlanta With Love Tour” with the American singer and rapper 6LACK. After the success of her mixtape, she made it to Apple’s “Up Next artists for 2019″ music list. As of writing this article, Summer stands at number 8 on the best R&B artists on Apple Music’s global list. Walker started 2019 by releasing her first EP called “CLEAR” that includes four acoustic songs. She subsequently dropped the music video of the single “Girls Need Love” in February, 2019. It managed to grab the 40th place in Billboard’s Top 100 chart.

Later that year, Summer Walker presented her debut album “Over It” by dropping its very first single “Playing Games”. The song, which is produced by London on da Track also includes a small portion of Destiny Child’s hit number “Say My Name”. Her album made a sale of 134,000 copies in the very first week of its release which is an impressive number to start with. It also became the most demanding album by a female singer for that week. “Over It” topped the US R&B/Hip-Hop and the US R&B charts. The album also grabbed 2nd place on the Billboard 200 chart, 4th in Canada and 7th in the UK chart.

In October 2019, Walker embarked on “The First and Last Tour” in order to promote her newly launched album. She was booked for 29 dates in different cities but owing to her social phobia, she was able to complete just 9 dates. She also recieved criticisms from a few fans for the unexpectedly short speech that she gave because of this anxiety. Summer recieved the BET Soul Train Music Award for Best New Artist for her incredible work with the aforementioned album.

2020 Onwards

During 2020, she has been a part of several projects in collaboration with different artists. Some of those works include “Secret” (with 21 Savage), Justin Bieber’s “Yummy”, Khalid’s “Eleven” among many others. Summer then released her second album “Life on Earth”. The album peaked the Billboard Top R&B Albums chart and took number 8 spot on the Billboard 200. It was a huge achievement for the singer as this was her second top 10 album back to back. By this time her “Playing Games” got a two-time platinum certification by RIAA, whereas “Girls Need Love”, a three-time platinum.

In October 2020, Summer bagged her first Billboard Music Award beating two prominent singers Lizzo and Beyonce. Then her complete edition of “Over It” called “Still Over It” including all the 18 songs came out in the November of 2020. According to the year-end Billboard 200 charts, selling 166,000 in its first week of release, this completed edition of the album became one of the best-selling ones standing at number 17of 200.

This year, 2022, Summer’s extended remix music video “No Love” came out in March and it featured Cardi B. Walker herself appeared in “Purple Hearts” by Kendrick Lamar.

Personal Life

Summer walker is reportedly in a relationship with the producer London Tyler Holmes, popularly known as “London on da Track”. They reportedly split in between and then reunited again in a show in United Kingdom. The couple welcomed their baby girl in March of 2021. You will often see her posting pictures of their daughter on her Instagram page. Very recently she has also announced through her social media handle that she is pregnant with her second baby.

Assets

While the Rap artist recently indicated on her social media handle that she has purchased a home, she hasn’t revealed any other details.

Summing Up

It is isn’t easy to compete in the music industry and rise to the top especially where there are already some big names dominating the realm. Very few artists are actually fortunate enough to get there so quickly and Summer Walker is one of them.

An incredible singer and songwriter, Summer has tasted the flavor of success from the moment she stepped into the industry. This, is the sheer result of her hard work and extraordinary talent. Right from 2018 to date, all the albums/ mixtapes she had has dropped have been commercially successful. This resulted in the 26-year old singer’s million-dollar bank balance.

As of today, Summer Walker net worth is $4 million and it is rapidly growing thanks to her multiple different ventures. In the years to come, there is no doubt that the singer will likely earn paychecks in million annually, with her net worth shooting crazy high!

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

What is Summer Walker worth? As of 2022, Summer Walker net worth is $4 million. She has earned this from her music career, endorsement deals. How old is Summer Walker? Summer was born on 11th of April 1996, which means she is 26 years as of 2022. How much does Summer Walker make? Walker reportedly makes between $400K to $500K annually. This number is however variable and is increasing with time. Is Walker married? Summer Walker is not married but is in a relationship with the infamous London on da Track. They have a child together.