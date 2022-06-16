Stevie Wonder Net Worth: Age, Height, Bio, Assets, Family, Cars

Like his name Stevie Wonder has produced numerous wonderful songs throughout his 6-decade-long career. Stevie produced his first hit song, “Fingertips” when was just 13 years old. Some of Stevie Wonder’s most notable works are Music of My Mind, Talking Book, Inner visions, Fulfillingness’ First Finale, Songs in the Key of Life, and many more. If you are a fan of Stevie Wonder, then you might know that the singer is blind since his birth. Despite being unable to see, Stevie has shown how music is made and the fact he sold more than 100 million records across the globe is proof that he is one of the best. It’s not a hidden fact that his music has shaped R&B, pop, soul, funk, jazz, and funk genres.

Now I know why you are here you want to know What is Stevie Wonder net worth? Am I right?. In that case, you have come to the right place as you will also find information on How much does Stevie Wonder make?? How old is Stevie Wonder? and Stevie Wonder’s career earnings.

What Is Stevie Wonder Worth?

The American singer/songwriter, Stevie Wonder is the keeper of a wonderful net worth of $200 million as of 2022. It shouldn’t come as a surprise to anyone that Stevie Wonder net worth is $200 million. If you consider the fact that he has been in the music business for more than 60 years and on top of this sold more than 100 million records worldwide, it becomes obvious how Stevie Wonder made his colossal bank balance. Stevie Wonder has also collaborated with world-renowned musicians like B.B. King, Billy Preston, James Taylor, Michael Jackson, Quincy Jones, Paul McCartney, Elton John, Whitney Houston, etc. He has also collaborated with modern artists like Snoop Dogg, Drake, Travis Scott, John Legend, Jason Derulo, and many more. Let’s see how much does Stevie Wonder make?

Name Stevie Wonder Net Worth $200 Million Birth 13th May 1950, Saginaw, USA Nationality American Age 72 Years Height 6Ft Weight 90 Kg Partner Tomeeka Bracy Profession Singer, Songwriter Career 1961-Present

How Much Does Stevie Wonder Make?

According to sources, Stevie Wonder makes an astounding sum of $20 million every year. Yes, you have read it correctly, he makes around $20 million each year. The singer creates his income through album sales, musical tours, royalties, merchandise sales, social media earnings, collaborations, and brand endorsements. Stevie Wonder makes more than $2 million every month from all of his income sources combined. Even the weekly takings of Stevie Wonder is $360k, which is way more than the annual income of an average American. Have a look at Stevie Wonder’s career earnings.

Stevie Wonder Earnings

There isn’t even a need to determine how Stevie Wonder made $100 million. Still, if you are wondering how, then let me tell you that the singer has sold over 100 million records, so it’s obvious that he made more than $100 million through album sales alone. Stevie commenced his career by making a 5-year agreement with the Motown Talma record company in 1961.

At that time, Stevie Wonder was just 11, and he received around $2.50 a week. As per reports, the royalties of Stevie Wonder were transferred directly into his trust fund to which he didn’t have any access until he attained the age of 21 years. As per estimation, Stevie’s trust fund consisted of more than $1 million in royalties alone. After the completion of his contract, he renewed his contract in 1971 which granted him 14% royalties.

Not only this, but Wonder was to receive a total payout of a whopping $21 million as per the contract agreement. Later in 1976, Stevie Wonder signed another contract with the Motown Talma records, and both the parties agreed on a total payout of $13 million.

Stevie Wonder YouTube Earnings

Stevie Wonder is also a YouTuber. He currently has more than 883k subscribers and the channel has over 463 million views. As per our guess, the artist makes up to $771k from his YouTube channel. You might want to know that his channel gets more than 18k new followers a month. Stevie’s monthly takings are expected to some somewhere between $4k to $64.2k. Wonder can also make some extra bucks through sponsorships and live streams, although I highly doubt he might need some extra bucks, as he already possesses a massive net worth of $200 million.

Stevie Wonder Earnings From Music Tours and Concerts

Another major source of income for Stevie Wonder is his musical tours and concert performances. The singer has embarked on many musical tours throughout his career and has earned not thousands, but millions of dollars out of it. Back in 2015, the total profits Stevie Wonder made from his “Key of Life Tours” are estimated to be around $41 million. Though there isn’t much information available on Stevie Wonder’s earnings through his musical tours, there is no doubt that Stevie can make at least $10 million from each musical tour.

Coming to Stevie Wonder’s takings from concerts, it is reported that the singer charges between $500k to $1 million for performing a show, event, or concert. So far, the music artist has performed more than 500 concerts throughout his career. So if we assume that he charged $500k for each concert, then his total takings from 500 concerts amount to a colossal $250 million. I don’t think there is any room left for suspecting Stevie Wonder’s singing talent. Let’s take a look at how Stevie Wonder spends his money.

Stevie Wonder Real Estate

The singer used to reside in a 4,500-square-foot estate. The luxurious mansion is located in Los Feliz, Los Angeles. As per sources, the American singer bought the house way back in 2009 for a whopping $2.4 million. After a few years, Stevie decided to part with the house and thus listed the house for sale in 2013 for a massive $8.1 million. He is also said to own some pretty estates in places like Detroit and Michigan.

The veteran singer also purchased a massive 20,000-square-foot property from none other than the royal family of Saudi Arabia. As per reports, the property is located in Bel-Air, Los Angeles and Wonder paid a staggering $14 million for the property last year. The house is said to have 11 bedrooms and 15 bathrooms. Not only this, but the mansion also consists of a bar and a huge garden. It also has a large swimming pool and the property is surrounded by pleasant greenery.

Stevie Wonder Cars Collection

The American singer is said to have some pretty cars in his possession. For instance, he is the owner of a Rolls-Royce Phantom car, whose cost is $460k. Stevie is also the keeper of a BMW car valued at $27k. Wonder also bought a wonderful Porsche 911 car for a hefty sum of $100k. The singer also has a Cadillac Escalade car, which he bought by paying at least $80k. Now I know what you are thinking, how can Stevie Wonder drive cars if he is visually impaired? I know that he can’t drive, but he can travel in those cars chilling in the back seat, while the driver has the wheel in his hand, right?

Early Life

Stevie Wonder is the third child of Calvin Judkins and Lula Mae Hardaway. Lula Mae gave birth to Stevie Wonder on the 13th of May 1950 in Saginaw, Michigan, USA. Shortly after birth, Stevie had eye complications, which resulted in him losing his eyes forever. Stevie started singing in a church when he was just a child. He also started learning to play drums and piano. He was sent to Fitzgerald Elementary School and later in 1961, Stevie Wonder caught the eye of Berry Gordy (founder of Motown records) during an audition. At that time, Stevie was just 11 years old.

Personal Life

Stevie Wonder has a long list of romantic relationships and children. He is the father of 9 children, whom he fathered with 5 different women. Stevie was first married to fellow singer Syreeta Wright. The pair tied the knot in 1970 and divorced in 1972. Report states that Stevie Wonder fathered his first child, a daughter named Aisha Morris with a woman named Yolanda Simmons.

Aisha was born in 1975 and two years later, Yolanda gave birth to Stevie’s second child, a son named Keita. Later on, Stevie began a romantic relationship with another woman called Melody McCulley. Melody gave birth to Stevie’s son named Mumtaz Morris in 1983. He is also the father of two children a daughter named Sophia and a son named Kwame with an unnamed woman.

Then in 2001, Stevie Wonder walked down the aisle with Kai Millard (who is a fashion designer). The pair went on to have two sons named Kailand and Mandla Morris. Wonder and Kai ended their marriage in 2012 and later in 2017, Stevie married a woman named Tomeeka Bracy. Tomeeka gave birth to a son in 2014 and later to a daughter named Nia.

Conclusion

Stevie Wonder showed the world that you won’t have to be perfect to become successful. His songs, record sales, net worth, and fan following are proof of how successful he is. There are countless in this world who are blessed with everything but still couldn’t achieve anything. On the other hand, Stevie was born with no vision, but he didn’t let his shortcomings become a hurdle in his path. He went on to work on his dreams and achieved insurmountable success. Perhaps, Stevie Wonder’s journey is a lesson to all of us that anyone can become successful.

Frequently Asked Questions About Stevie Wonder

1. What is Stevie Wonder worth A. The American singer, Stevie Wonder net worth is reckoned to be $200 million as of 2022. 2. How old is Stevie Wonder? A. Stevie Wonder is 72 years old. 3. How many children does Stevie Wonder have? A. Stevie Wonder is the proud father of 9 children, whom he fathered with 5 women. 4. Who is Stevie Wonder’s wife? A. Stevie Wonder is currently married to a woman named Tomeeka Bracy since 2017.