Stevie J Net Worth: Career, Age, Height, Weight, Assets, Family, House

Steven Aaron Jordan, better known by his stage name “Stevie J”. He is a popular singer/producer, and also a television personality. Stevie J has backed the songs of famous artists like Jay-Z, Lil Wayne, Mariah Carey, and many more. The record producer is also notoriously famous for having romantic relations with many women. So What is Stevie J’s net worth? What is Stevie J salary? And also how much is Stevie J’s worth? Read the post till the end to find out.

How Much Is Stevie J Net Worth?

Let us begin by answering “What is Stevie J’s net worth?”, it is reported that Stevie J net worth is at least $5 million. The television personality has amassed most of his wealth by giving financial aid to songs by famous music artists. He also made decent money by featuring in a reality television program called “Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta”. Furthermore, he has also been an “executive producer” for a few television programs as well.

Name Stevie J Birth Name Steven Aaron Jordan Net Worth $5 Million Birth 2nd November 1971, New York Age 50 Years Old Nationality American Height 5 Ft and 8 In Weight 74 Kg Profession Record and TV Producer, TV Personality, Songwriter Career 1992-Present

How Much Is Stevie J’s Worth?

The record producer is stated to make at least $1 million by producing records and appearing in television programs every year. He also makes money by producing television programs as well. It is projected that Stevie J makes around $85k every month, while his weekly earnings are projected at around $20k. Have a detailed look at Stevie J’s earnings.

Stevie J Record Sales

Stevie J has backed numerous songs throughout his career. So in this section, we will tell you about the highest record sales of the songs produced by Stevie J. Back in the year 1990, Stevie J got hired by Bad Boy Records. Stevie’s job was to write and produce songs, and he signed a deal worth $1 million for rendering his services to Bad Boy Records.

Stevie J backed the album of the popular music group called Jodeci. The album, “The Show, the After-Party, the Hotel”, was released in the year 1995 in July. The album was a huge hit, and it managed to sell more than 1.5 million copies. According to reports, the album generated a revenue of more than $2.04 million.

In the following year, Stevie J produced albums like Hard Core, Faith, Back to the World, Home Again, and 112, which all collectively sold more than 11.2 million copies. As per reports, all these songs generated an income of more than $14.5 million.

Then in the year 1997, Stevie produced albums by popular music artists like Mariah Carey, Jay-Z, Boyz II Men, and LL Cool J. He backed Butterfly, In My Lifetime, Vol. 1, Evolution, and Phenomenon, which recorded more than 23 million copies in sales. It is projected that these albums generated a revenue of more than $23 million (which is the highest on this list).

Stevie J’s Producing Music (1998-2000)

In the year 1998, Stevie supported albums like Room 112, Blue, One Wish, Hard Rock Life, Keep the Faith, and Tamia. He has also funded albums like Anytime and 7 Mile. These albums reportedly sold more than 13 million copies, and generated a revenue of more than $17.4 million. Later in the following year, the record producer funded albums like I Still Believe and Born Again, which recorded more than $23 million in revenue. Coming to record sales, the albums sold more than 18.2 million copies. It was reported that Stevie J’s takings from the years 1995 to 1999, is more than $20 million.

Record Sales After 2000

In the year 2001, albums like Part III, The Greatest Hits, and Scorpion were produced by Stevie J. They recorded more than 7 million copies in sales, and generated revenue of more than $9 million. Later in the year 2003, J produced The Remixes, Love $ Life, and the soundtrack of Bad Boys II, for which he made more than $3.2 million. In the following year, he supported the albums Living Legends and One love, which sold more than 994k copies, and earned him more than $1.2 million. Afterward, in 2005, Stevie produced 2 albums namely B5 and Duets: The Final Chapter.

The albums recorded more than 1.2 million in sales, and reportedly, earned $1.5 million in profits. Two years later in 2007, Stevie produced the compilation album, which was released in the honor of “The Notorious B.I.G”, which was released in March. The compilation album was a massive hit and generated more than $1.6 million by selling more than 1.3 million copies. Then in the year 2014, he produced an album called “Mastermind”, which sold at least 397k copies, and generated around $516k.

Stevie J’s Earning From Love and Hip-Hop Atlanta

After producing several hit albums, Stevie took a break from it, and entered the world of television. He participated in the famous reality television program called “Love and Hip-Hop Atlanta”, in the year 2012. It is reported that, Stevie J took home a massive paycheck of more than $200k from the show. In the following year, his earnings from the show are reported to be at least $300k in December 2013.

Stevie J Financial Troubles

It is no hidden thing, that Stevie was pretty notorious for being involved with many women. He was ordered by the court to pay a sum of $6.6k every month as child support to his ex-girlfriend. He and his girlfriend were in a romantic relationship and birthed two children during their relationship. Their first child was born in the year 1997 and the next in the following year i.e, 1998.

However, the couple parted ways in the year 1999, and Stevie was ordered by the judge to pay $6.6k for child support every month, which was later raised to $8.5k. However, the record producer, halted paying for child support from 2001, and was later taken into custody in 2014 for not paying it. It was reported that unpaid child support accumulated a huge amount of more than $1 million. Later in the year 2017, the court sentenced Stevie to probation for 3 years, and also to pay around $1.3 million in child support.

Early Life

The record producer was born to Moses Jordan and Penny Daniels on the 2nd of November 1971, in Utica, New York. Stevie was taken care of by his father after his mother, Penny Daniels left them. After Penny left them, Stevie was raised in the city of Buffalo, by his father. Later, his father relocated to Rochester city, and raised Stevie there. Stevie commenced his career in the 1990s, when he caught the eye of Sean Combs (who is the founder of Bad Boy Records) and started working with him. Stevie has produced numerous records for artists like, Beyonce, Jay-Z, Lil Kim, The Notorious B.I.G., Mariah Carey, and many more.

Personal Life

Stevie J has a notorious image in the public for having relationships with several women. His earliest known relationship was with Eve Jihan Cooper, who is a rapper/actress. He was also romantically involved with Alex Martin, who is an actress and as well as a movie producer. He is the father of 6 children, his first child, Dorian Jordan was born in the year 1995. Dorian is the son of Stevie J and Rhonda Henderson. In the same year, Stevie became a father for the second time.

His daughter, Sade Jordan was born to Felicia Stover. Then in the year 1997, he and Carol Bennett, welcomed not one but two children namely, a son Stevie Jordan Jr, and a daughter, Savannah Jordan in 1997 and 1998 respectively. A few years later, Stevie welcomed another daughter, Eva Jordan in the year 2009. Eva Jordan was born to Stevie and Mimi Faust. Then in 2016, Stevie and Joseline Hernandez, welcomed a daughter named Bonnie Hernandez on December 28.

Stevie J Marriage with Faith Evans

2 years later, after the birth of Eva Hernandez, Stevie got married to a singer called “Faith Evans”. It is stated, that Stevie was friends with Faith Evans for more than 20 years (Fun Fact: Stevie is not only a long-time friend of Faith Evans, but he has also produced several records of her as well). After the couple’s marriage, there had been reports, that Stevie is a victim of domestic violence at the hands of his wife. Also, Evans was paying the money for child support on the behalf of Stevie J, and she was accused of infidelity by one of Stevie’s ex, i.e, Joseline Hernandez. Last year in November, Stevie filed for divorce from Faith Evans.

Conclusion

Stevie J is considered one of the best record producers of all time. He has successfully produced numerous records, that have made him millions of dollars. Not only this, but he has also appeared in the famous reality program called “Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta” for almost a decade. His produced records, also earned him a prestigious Grammy Award in the year 1997. Apart from this, he is also famous for having relationships with several women. Currently, Stevie is involved in a reality television program called “Growing Up Hip Hop”, where he appears as “himself”. Furthermore, Stevie also serves as the executive producer of the reality television program.

Frequently Asked Questions

1. How much is Stevie J net worth? A. The record producer, Stevie J net worth is projected at least $5 million. 2. What is Stevie J’s age? A. Stevie J is 50 years old. 3. How many children does Stevie J have? A. Stevie J is the proud father of 6 children. 4. What is the name of Stevie J’s wife? A. Stevie J was married to the singer Faith Evans in the year 2018, but the couple parted ways in November 2021.